Fox11online.com
Bellin Health honors longtime volunteer with plaque
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A longtime hospital and community volunteer was honored with her own plaque. Bellin Health unveiled its plague of the late Mary Jane Bublitz during a ceremony Monday. It will be hung outside the hospital's Intensive Care Unit. Bellin wrote, Bublitz volunteered more than 10,000 hours at...
Fox11online.com
St. John's Ministries opens new women's homeless shelter in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Saint John’s Ministries is opening a new homeless shelter for women in Green Bay. The facility is on the corner of Walnut and South Quincy Streets. A daytime resource center has been open there since July, and the shelter will open Nov. 1. City officials...
Fox11online.com
The Weidner announces Green Bay Community Partners series
(WLUK) -- The Weider has announced its series of events with Green Bay Community Partners. The entertainment series provides a platform for arts and culture organizations throughout the community. Some of these events include, The Dudley Birder Chorale, the AVB Community Band, Doctors in Recital and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.
Fox11online.com
St. Norbert College celebrates SNC day
De Pere (WLUK) - St. Norbert College hosted SNC day on Saturday. The day long event allowed families to visit students. The event included : musical entertainment, educational activities, an art market, Segway tours and food trucks. "I always enjoy the bookstore where I can get some new novelty items...
Fox11online.com
Titletown to celebrate fall with annual Pumpkin Palooza
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The leaves are just beginning to change colors, meaning fall is right around the corner. Titletown is gearing up to celebrate the new season with its annual free Pumpkin Palooza event on Oct. 15 at Hy-Vee Plaza and the Grand Stairs Plaza. The fall extravaganza will...
Fox11online.com
Explore the value of the Fox River with a new free event at 1000 Islands in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- 1000 Islands Environmental Center is offering a brand new free family-friendly event on Saturday, September 24. The Focus on the Fox event is happening ahead of World Rivers Day. World Rivers Day highlights the many values of our rivers, strives to increase public awareness, and encourages the...
Fox11online.com
Bids due for Appleton Public Library renovation
APPLETON (WLUK) – Bids are due Tuesday for the renovation of the Appleton Public Library, but no details about those bids are expected to be released until later in the week. The library is embarking on a $40 million renovation project, with city taxpayers expected to pay $26.4 million....
Fox11online.com
Help needed in paper industry as Green Bay plays crucial role in global production
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Paper industry leaders from Italy visited Green Bay on Monday. It was a reminder of the strong partnership between Northeast Wisconsin paper manufacturers and those in Luca, Italy. But, also, a conversation about what needs to be done. If you ask Georgia-Pacific Vice President of Operations...
Fox11online.com
Interactive photography exhibit highlights downtown Appleton locations
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Highlighting the lives of everyday people is one goal of a Fox Valley artist's new exhibit. "We can put people in front of other people who may not intermingle every single day," John Nance said. Nance came up with the idea and did the photography. He said...
Fox11online.com
Grassy Island Range Lights mark 150 years
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Lights that have been used to guide ships into the channel of Green Bay celebrated their 150 year anniversary along with a dedication ceremony. The celebration took place Saturday at the Green Bay Yacht Club. The Grassy Island Range Lights were first illuminated in 1872,...
Fox11online.com
Families feel proud of Fox Cities Marathon winners and participants
NEENAH (WLUK) -- The Fox Cities Marathon happened Sunday morning featuring full, half, and relay marathons. Over 3,000 walkers and runners were expected to participate. Full marathon first place female winner Anne Schreiber came in with an approximate time of 3 hours and 20 minutes. “I was so happy, I...
Fox11online.com
Firefighters put out room fire in Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Ashwaubenon Public Safety says it quickly knocked down a room fire Monday afternoon. The department shared pictures on Facebook Monday evening from earlier in the day when they responded to a fire. Officials say they were able to limit damage to the house. No one was injured.
Fox11online.com
Former officer announces write-in candidacy for Brown County Sheriff
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A former officer says he's throwing his hat into the race for Brown County Sheriff. David VanVonderen announced his write-in candidacy for the position held by current sheriff Todd Delain since 2019. In a statement, VanVonderen says he will be someone who cares about the safety...
Fox11online.com
All aboard! SKYFOX gets view of history above National Railroad Museum
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Get a unique view of history as SKYFOX soared over the National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon. Located along the Fox River, the museum is said to be one of the oldest institutions in the country dedicated to the nation's railroad history. The property recently completed a shoreline...
Fox11online.com
Gas prices see longest downward trend since 2015
(WLUK) -- Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy. Appleton- $3.25/g, down 5.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.30/g. Wisconsin- $3.39/g, down 5.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.45/g. Michigan- $3.77/g, down...
Fox11online.com
Brown County Parks announces rifle range 2022 schedule
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Brown County Parks is announcing the Brown County Rifle Range schedule for this year. The Rifle Range at the Reforestation Camp will be open to the public for gun and bow sighting during the following dates:. September: Saturdays beginning Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3:45...
Fox11online.com
Shawano teen arrested on OWI in Racine County
(WLUK) -- A 17-year-old girl from Shawano was arrested on her first OWI offense in a high-speed chase with Racine County deputies. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday when deputies observed a vehicle traveling 107 mph on I-94. A traffic stop was attempted but the suspect vehicle continued to drive...
Fox11online.com
Complaint: Green Bay church burglary suspect was turned in by ex-wife
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) – Gerald Trotter faces burglary and other charges for allegedly breaking into a church last week, after being turned into police by his ex-wife. During the Sept. 12 burglary at the shared building of Ace Teaching & Consulting and Samaritan’s Heart Mission Church, electronics and a debit card was taken.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh police investigating train vs. pedestrian incident
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a train vs. police incident. According to a release from Oshkosh police, the incident occurred around 8:31 a.m. Sunday morning, at the intersection of Otter Avenue and the railroad tracks. The pedestrian was a 29 year old male from Milwaukee....
Fox11online.com
Driver sentenced in Green Bay triple fatal crash
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Abdi Ahmed was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for the high-speed crash which killed three people. Ahmed pleaded no contest to three counts of second-degree reckless homicide for the June 28, 2020, Lombardi Avenue crash which killed Jessie Saldana, Sonia Gonzalez-Guillen and Sonia Gonzalez.
