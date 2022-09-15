Read full article on original website
CNY Inspirations: My favorite plaque
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. When I retired from my last appointment, I was given several gifts, including two plaques. While both are beautiful and are hanging in our home, one is very special to me. It simply says “Free Hugs.” My name is written above a picture of smiling plants. At the end of each service, I always offered hugs. When Covid-19 forced me to close down the church, I truly missed hugging everyone. Even when we re-opened, I wasn’t allowed to hug them. At my last service, rules had loosened up enough so that I could, and did, hug everyone. I cried because of the pure joy I both gave and received. That plaque showed me the importance of those hugs. Hug someone today. Feel the love as it flows between you. Show them what tangible love truly feels like, it is a gift, both freely given and received.
17 amazing things CNY high school students did this summer
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Central New York students took advantage of their summer vacations to create a lot of special memories. Syracuse.com asked CNY high schools for the stories of students who had especially cool adventures or experiences. Here are the responses we got:
Anni Albers art on view at the SU Art Museum
A new exhibition is now on view at the Syracuse University Art Museum that traces the remarkable career of the artist, designer, writer and teacher Anni Albers (1899-1994). “Anni Albers: Work with Materials” features over 100 drawings, prints, textile samples, commercial fabrics and rugs from the collection of the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation. With a focus primarily on the extraordinarily productive and varied second half of her long career, the exhibition illuminates her ability to move easily between her work as both an artist and as a designer of functional materials.
Longtime Syracuse radio DJ named new 93Q program director; 2 others promoted
A longtime Syracuse radio DJ has been named the new program director at 93Q (WNTQ-FM) after former PD Tom Mitchell’s exit earlier this month. Cumulus Media announced Monday that Rick Roberts, who began his career with 93Q while he was still in high school, has been promoted to program director and digital content producer for the Top 40/CHR broadcaster. Roberts has been with the radio station for more than 25 years and will continue hosting the afternoon drive on weekdays from 3-7 p.m.; in addition to on-air host, he was previously named music director in 2006 and assistant program director in 2018.
Syracuse native David Muir wins TV ratings season again with historic feat
Syracuse native David Muir has won the TV ratings season again with a new, historic feat. According to Nielsen Media Research, ABC News’ “World News Tonight with David Muir” spent 31 weeks in the 2021-2022 season as the No. 1 program of the week in total viewers on all of broadcast and cable, excluding sports — a first for a newscast. Muir’s show averaged 8.145 million total viewers, more than top-rated series like “Yellowstone” (2.8 million) and “This Is Us” (2 million), and was the No. 1 program across all of television for 17 weeks.
Post Malone falls in hole on stage at concert, finishes show with bruised ribs
Syracuse native Post Malone says he’s OK after falling through a hole on stage at a concert in St. Louis. The Grammy-nominated rapper-singer was performing “Circles” at the Enterprise Center on Saturday night when his guitar was lowered underneath the stage. Videos show Malone moving around on stage, apparently unaware that the hole hadn’t been covered and took a tumble; he was seen grabbing his chest and lying on stage in pain.
Popeyes opens another restaurant in CNY
Oswego, N.Y. — Central New York today got yet another Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant, this time in Oswego. Liberty Restaurants Holdings is opening the fast-food restaurant known for its crispy chicken sandwich in Oswego. This Popeyes is located at 240 NY Route 104, located in an a former Arby’s restaurant in Oswego Plaza.
A popular CNY diner closed in 1999. For 1 weekend, the family is coming back together
Manlius, N.Y. – Buzzy’s, a popular diner that served customers for nearly 30 years in the village, closed in 1999. During its long run, high school students and villagers would clamor to sit in the diner’s iconic wooden booths, where the “regulars” would scramble to sit. Others piled into the burnt orange plastic-like seats in the diner to enjoy an omelet or burger.
Can Adam Weitsman bring a million-dollar recruit to Syracuse? (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 20)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 68; Low: 54. Mostly cloudy with a morning shower. The 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Reverend wants to stamp out “nurseries of hatred”: Syracuse native the Rev. H. Bernard Alex is the senior pastor at Victory Temple Fellowship Church, in Syracuse. Alex, 60, has been a leader in civil and human rights in Central New York, serving, among other ways, as president of the Syracuse chapter of the National Action Network chapter. He sat down with syracuse.com recently to talk about the hardest part of being a minister, why he loves to sing, and how he strives to be a community “transformist.” (Dennis Nett photo)
51 new businesses in Central New York include K-9 training and an office management service
Fifty-one businesses filed certificates in Central New York last week. Thirty-five of them were filed in Onondaga County and 16 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. Seven businesses filed to cease operating in Onondaga County.
Oneida Indian Nation to launch marijuana business, including sales, by 2023
Verona N.Y. — The Oneida Indian Nation has announced plans to launch a “seed to sale” marijuana business that is expected to open retail outlets in 2023. The Oneidas will grow and process marijuana in a new 50,000-square-foot facility to be built on Hill Road in Verona. Construction will start next month. Retail shops will be located on yet-to-be disclosed properties on nation territory. The Oneidas’ territory includes land in Oneida and Madison counties.
Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices
Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
Terry Lee Shaler: Life-long Chittenango resident who always gave back, got things done
Terry Lee Shaler: Life-long Chittenango resident who always gave back, got things done. Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Terry Lee Shaler had a way of making those around her comfortable. Note to readers:...
Learn how to throw an ax or tie a fly at Sportsmen’s Days this weekend
The Onondaga County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs will be holding its annual celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Day this weekend at Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery in Elbridge, Sept. 24 & 25 from 11am-5pm. Admission to the Sportsmen’s Day event is $5 per vehicle. Veterans, active military, and...
Company news: Mike Antonacci, Ed Barno, and Ethan Gilbert open Rialto Wealth Management
Rialto Wealth Management announced its formation and the opening of its Syracuse office on Clinton Square at 126 N. Salina St., Suite 404. Mike Antonacci is a financial advisor who works with clients on tax planning, complex estate planning and investing. He has 10 years of experience in the wealth management field. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, is a graduate of Hamilton College and received a law degree from Albany Law School and an MBA from Union Graduate College. He currently serves on the board of the ESF College Foundation.
See the 3 Onondaga County towns where home sale prices are up over $50,000
Syracuse, N.Y. — Home sale prices continue to rise across most of Onondaga County, including three towns where the average is up more than $50,000 from this time last year. Average sale prices have risen at least $50,000 from a year ago in Skaneateles, Spafford and Lysander, according to the latest data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. The numbers reflect sales through Sept. 13.
See photos from the Shinedown concert at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse
Shinedown rocked the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Saturday night. Special guests Jelly Roll and John Harvie opened the show at 7 p.m. The show was part of Shinedown’s Planet Zero World Tour, which included a Sept. 14 concert at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs and a Sept. 20 stop at Darien Lake Amphitheater.
Syracuse’s Jesse Edwards on playing for Dutch National Team: ‘An incredible learning ground for me’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Instead of being at Syracuse University for the start of the fall semester, Jesse Edwards was in Prague, playing for the Dutch National Team in the EuroBasket 2022. While he wasn’t in a classroom, Edwards was still learning.
2 Rock and Roll Hall of Famers to play Syracuse concert together
Two Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are coming to Syracuse for a joint concert. Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band will perform at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on Saturday, Nov. 19. Special guest Todd Rundgren will open the show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale...
Strong storms possible in Upstate NY today, with isolated flash flooding
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A line of strong thunderstorms is headed for Upstate New York today, and some could bring damaging winds and rainfall heavy enough to cause street flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather alert across most of Upstate. “Thunderstorms will move across the region this...
