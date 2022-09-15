WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved Suzanne Regich, passed away into eternal rest on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the age of 82. She was born to Charles and Josephine Esau on August 18, 1940 in Warren, Ohio. After her father’s death, she was raised by her stepfather, John George, who loved her dearly.

