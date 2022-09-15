Read full article on original website
Suzanne Martha Regich, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved Suzanne Regich, passed away into eternal rest on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the age of 82. She was born to Charles and Josephine Esau on August 18, 1940 in Warren, Ohio. After her father’s death, she was raised by her stepfather, John George, who loved her dearly.
Anthony J. Marando, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony J. Marando, Jr., 86, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his home with family at his side after an extended illness. He was born September 19, 1935, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Anthony and Elizabeth (Mittiga) Marando.
Ronald Sumner Brown, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Sumner Brown, 91, went to his heavenly home Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in Kingsport, Tennessee. Ron was born August 7, 1931, in Barnesboro, Pennsylvania and was the son of Isaac and Veda (Sumner) Brown. He was a member of Liberty Assembly of God Church...
John Michael Hynes, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Michael Hynes, Sr., 79, passed away with his family at his side, Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman. John, affectionately known as Mike, was born December 6, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of...
Martin F. Waite, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin F. Waite, 82, died Sunday, September 18, 2022, at his home. He was born June 13, 1940 in Wheatland, Pennsylvania, a son of Stanley J. and Grace Papp Waite and was a lifelong area resident. He was a 1958 graduate of Hubbard High School.
Richard “Dick” John Halt III, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” John Halt, III, 84, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House, surrounded by the love of his family. Richard, affectionately known by family and friends as “Dick” and “Birddog,” was born November 15,...
Jacqueline Irene Mead Doyle, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline Irene Mead Doyle, age 73, previously of Andover, Ohio, died on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Warren, Ohio. She was born on April 16, 1949, in Conneaut, Ohio, the daughter of Rev. Millard Wilmer Mead and Janet Wilma (Hummell) Mead. Jacque was a 1967...
Jack C. Jones, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack C. Jones, 86, of New Middletown passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman with family by his side. He was born on February 1, 1936, in Portsmouth, son of the late Earl and Gladys Belvine Jones...
Garry James Jenkins, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garry James Jenkins, 78 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born February 9, 1944, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Elburn A. and Dolores E. (Scott) Jenkins. Garry earned his Bachelor of Arts...
Ernest Paul Gardner III, Brookfield, Ohio
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest Paul Gardner III, age 26 of Brookfield, passed away tragically in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Paul was born January 3, 1996 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Ernest Paul Gardner, Jr. and Michele L. Murphy. He was a 2014 graduate...
Alden Gary Young, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Alden Gary Young, Sr. will be held Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Young departed this life Saturday, September 10, 2022. The family will receive...
Rebecca Alice (Lehman) VanPelt, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca Alice (Lehman) VanPelt, 82, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, September 19, 2022 at her home with her loving family around her. Rebecca was born on September 27, 1939 in Dayton, Virginia, a daughter of Lester and Margaret (Beery) Lehman. She was...
Carol Barlis, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She was born to Emil and Amelia (Molly) Schock on May 16, 1944 in Garrison, North Dakota. She was preceded in death by her father, mother and beloved sister, Marlene Koelzer. Carol graduated...
Angela Waschak, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela Waschak, 92, of Youngstown, died Saturday morning, September 17, 2022, at Park Vista Retirement Community. Angela was born September 11, 1930, in Brier Hill, a daughter of the late Joseph and Lucile (Fioravante) Pilolli and was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from East...
Jacquelyn M. “Jackie” DeFrank, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jackie M. DeFrank, 72, passed away peacefully Friday evening, September 16, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Jackie was born December 1, 1949, in Youngstown, the daughter of Paul and Betty (O’Neill) Kimmel. A graduate of Jackson-Milton, she enjoyed a successful career in the...
Marjorie J. Roessler, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie J. Roessler, 81, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic. She was born June 10, 1941 in Youngstown, a daughter of William and Plaoma (Schisler) Roessler. Marge was a 1959 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School. Marge was employed at Black Hawk...
Jack Gysegem, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. “Jack” Gysegem, “Jack”, 86, passed away very peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, September 15 at Shepherd of the Valley Liberty where he had resided this past year during a period of declining health. Jack was born January 31,...
Darryl Flanagan, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darryl Flanagan, 61, of 3303 Dunstan Drive, N.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 9:13 p.m. at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus. He was born March 10, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Howard and Naomi E. Witherspoon Flanagan, Jr.
Patricia “Pat” Siembieda, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Together Again Forever. Patricia “Pat” Siembieda, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022, exactly one year after her beloved husband of 61 years, Donald “Don” Siembieda. Patricia was born on June 29, 1940, in Youngstown, the daughter of the...
