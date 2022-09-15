Read full article on original website
Can Adam Weitsman bring a million-dollar recruit to Syracuse? (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 20)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 68; Low: 54. Mostly cloudy with a morning shower. The 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Reverend wants to stamp out “nurseries of hatred”: Syracuse native the Rev. H. Bernard Alex is the senior pastor at Victory Temple Fellowship Church, in Syracuse. Alex, 60, has been a leader in civil and human rights in Central New York, serving, among other ways, as president of the Syracuse chapter of the National Action Network chapter. He sat down with syracuse.com recently to talk about the hardest part of being a minister, why he loves to sing, and how he strives to be a community “transformist.” (Dennis Nett photo)
Company news: Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson promoted by City of Syracuse
City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the appointment of Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson as director of minority affairs. As director, Hudgins-Johnson will oversee the management and operation of the city’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise program. Hudgins-Johnson joined the city’s Central Permit Office in 2014 as the right-of-way coordinator. In...
17 amazing things CNY high school students did this summer
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Central New York students took advantage of their summer vacations to create a lot of special memories. Syracuse.com asked CNY high schools for the stories of students who had especially cool adventures or experiences. Here are the responses we got:
Class of 2023 recruit Drew Fielder commits to Providence ahead of scheduled visit to Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Drew Fielder, a 6-foot-11 forward in the 2023 class, committed to Providence on Monday, cutting off his recruitment just ahead of a planned visit to Syracuse. Fielder, a native of Boise, Idaho who currently attends Southern California Academy in Northridge, Calif., made the decision to abruptly...
Facing irate taxpayers, 2 Central NY towns drop efforts to keep property assessments current
Syracuse, N.Y. — After a big spike in property tax assessments caused an uproar this year, elected officials in two Onondaga County towns have decided not to put their residents through that again next year. The town boards in Lysander and Van Buren voted recently to stop reassessing every...
Popeyes opens another restaurant in CNY
Oswego, N.Y. — Central New York today got yet another Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant, this time in Oswego. Liberty Restaurants Holdings is opening the fast-food restaurant known for its crispy chicken sandwich in Oswego. This Popeyes is located at 240 NY Route 104, located in an a former Arby’s restaurant in Oswego Plaza.
See the 3 Onondaga County towns where home sale prices are up over $50,000
Syracuse, N.Y. — Home sale prices continue to rise across most of Onondaga County, including three towns where the average is up more than $50,000 from this time last year. Average sale prices have risen at least $50,000 from a year ago in Skaneateles, Spafford and Lysander, according to the latest data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. The numbers reflect sales through Sept. 13.
$969,000 home in Skaneateles: See 128 home sales in Onondaga County
128 home sales were recorded this week at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Sep. 5 and Sep. 9. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 3-bath colonial in the Town of Skaneateles that sold for $969,000.00 according to Onondaga County real estate records. (See photos of the home)
Longtime Syracuse radio DJ named new 93Q program director; 2 others promoted
A longtime Syracuse radio DJ has been named the new program director at 93Q (WNTQ-FM) after former PD Tom Mitchell’s exit earlier this month. Cumulus Media announced Monday that Rick Roberts, who began his career with 93Q while he was still in high school, has been promoted to program director and digital content producer for the Top 40/CHR broadcaster. Roberts has been with the radio station for more than 25 years and will continue hosting the afternoon drive on weekdays from 3-7 p.m.; in addition to on-air host, he was previously named music director in 2006 and assistant program director in 2018.
Section III football rankings (Week 2): 5 new teams crash poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, football polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Oneida Indian Nation to launch marijuana business, including sales, by 2023
Verona N.Y. — The Oneida Indian Nation has announced plans to launch a “seed to sale” marijuana business that is expected to open retail outlets in 2023. The Oneidas will grow and process marijuana in a new 50,000-square-foot facility to be built on Hill Road in Verona. Construction will start next month. Retail shops will be located on yet-to-be disclosed properties on nation territory. The Oneidas’ territory includes land in Oneida and Madison counties.
Syracuse’s Jesse Edwards on playing for Dutch National Team: ‘An incredible learning ground for me’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Instead of being at Syracuse University for the start of the fall semester, Jesse Edwards was in Prague, playing for the Dutch National Team in the EuroBasket 2022. While he wasn’t in a classroom, Edwards was still learning.
Bed Bath and Beyond store closing list: See which NY locations are shutting down
Retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced the first batch of stores it plans to close after an announcement in August that the company would shutter 150 underperforming sites. A total of 56 stores are on the initial closing list, including five in New York. The closest store to Onondaga...
Strong storms possible in Upstate NY today, with isolated flash flooding
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A line of strong thunderstorms is headed for Upstate New York today, and some could bring damaging winds and rainfall heavy enough to cause street flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather alert across most of Upstate. “Thunderstorms will move across the region this...
Company news: Mike Antonacci, Ed Barno, and Ethan Gilbert open Rialto Wealth Management
Rialto Wealth Management announced its formation and the opening of its Syracuse office on Clinton Square at 126 N. Salina St., Suite 404. Mike Antonacci is a financial advisor who works with clients on tax planning, complex estate planning and investing. He has 10 years of experience in the wealth management field. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, is a graduate of Hamilton College and received a law degree from Albany Law School and an MBA from Union Graduate College. He currently serves on the board of the ESF College Foundation.
Woman taken to hospital after Syracuse high-rise fire
Syracuse, N.Y.-- Dozens of emergency vehicles flooded the entrance to a Syracuse apartment building after smoke was seen throughout the building Tuesday. Around 5:32 a.m., the Syracuse Fire Department received reports of smoke on multiple floors of the Brighton Towers building 2, at 821 East Brighton Ave., District Chief Leonard Danielwicz said.
ShoppingTown developer asks agency to wield eminent domain power to move project ahead
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The development group that wants to transform the dead ShoppingTown Mall into a residential, entertainment and commercial center has asked a county agency to use its eminent domain powers to help make the $400 million project a reality. OHB Redev submitted a formal request to the Onondaga...
Adam Weitsman, SU’s biggest athletic booster, wants to draw 5-star players with eye-popping NIL offer
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse University’s most famous sports booster has decided to get involved in the name, image and likeness (NIL) space and will offer $1 million per year to one five-star football player and one five-star basketball player to represent his companies. Adam Weitsman, an Upstate New...
Syracuse horror movie suspends production after actor’s injury, crew walkout
A horror movie in Syracuse was forced to suspend production halfway through filming because of several issues, including an actor’s injury and crew members walking off set over a pay dispute. “The Hermit,” starring former “The Incredible Hulk” actor and champion bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno, began shooting in mid-August on...
51 new businesses in Central New York include K-9 training and an office management service
Fifty-one businesses filed certificates in Central New York last week. Thirty-five of them were filed in Onondaga County and 16 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. Seven businesses filed to cease operating in Onondaga County.
