Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Can Adam Weitsman bring a million-dollar recruit to Syracuse? (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 20)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 68; Low: 54. Mostly cloudy with a morning shower. The 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Reverend wants to stamp out “nurseries of hatred”: Syracuse native the Rev. H. Bernard Alex is the senior pastor at Victory Temple Fellowship Church, in Syracuse. Alex, 60, has been a leader in civil and human rights in Central New York, serving, among other ways, as president of the Syracuse chapter of the National Action Network chapter. He sat down with syracuse.com recently to talk about the hardest part of being a minister, why he loves to sing, and how he strives to be a community “transformist.” (Dennis Nett photo)
Syracuse.com

Company news: Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson promoted by City of Syracuse

City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the appointment of Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson as director of minority affairs. As director, Hudgins-Johnson will oversee the management and operation of the city’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise program. Hudgins-Johnson joined the city’s Central Permit Office in 2014 as the right-of-way coordinator. In...
Government
Syracuse.com

Popeyes opens another restaurant in CNY

Oswego, N.Y. — Central New York today got yet another Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant, this time in Oswego. Liberty Restaurants Holdings is opening the fast-food restaurant known for its crispy chicken sandwich in Oswego. This Popeyes is located at 240 NY Route 104, located in an a former Arby’s restaurant in Oswego Plaza.
Syracuse.com

See the 3 Onondaga County towns where home sale prices are up over $50,000

Syracuse, N.Y. — Home sale prices continue to rise across most of Onondaga County, including three towns where the average is up more than $50,000 from this time last year. Average sale prices have risen at least $50,000 from a year ago in Skaneateles, Spafford and Lysander, according to the latest data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. The numbers reflect sales through Sept. 13.
Syracuse.com

Longtime Syracuse radio DJ named new 93Q program director; 2 others promoted

A longtime Syracuse radio DJ has been named the new program director at 93Q (WNTQ-FM) after former PD Tom Mitchell’s exit earlier this month. Cumulus Media announced Monday that Rick Roberts, who began his career with 93Q while he was still in high school, has been promoted to program director and digital content producer for the Top 40/CHR broadcaster. Roberts has been with the radio station for more than 25 years and will continue hosting the afternoon drive on weekdays from 3-7 p.m.; in addition to on-air host, he was previously named music director in 2006 and assistant program director in 2018.
Syracuse.com

Oneida Indian Nation to launch marijuana business, including sales, by 2023

Verona N.Y. — The Oneida Indian Nation has announced plans to launch a “seed to sale” marijuana business that is expected to open retail outlets in 2023. The Oneidas will grow and process marijuana in a new 50,000-square-foot facility to be built on Hill Road in Verona. Construction will start next month. Retail shops will be located on yet-to-be disclosed properties on nation territory. The Oneidas’ territory includes land in Oneida and Madison counties.
Syracuse.com

Company news: Mike Antonacci, Ed Barno, and Ethan Gilbert open Rialto Wealth Management

Rialto Wealth Management announced its formation and the opening of its Syracuse office on Clinton Square at 126 N. Salina St., Suite 404. Mike Antonacci is a financial advisor who works with clients on tax planning, complex estate planning and investing. He has 10 years of experience in the wealth management field. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, is a graduate of Hamilton College and received a law degree from Albany Law School and an MBA from Union Graduate College. He currently serves on the board of the ESF College Foundation.
Syracuse.com

Woman taken to hospital after Syracuse high-rise fire

Syracuse, N.Y.-- Dozens of emergency vehicles flooded the entrance to a Syracuse apartment building after smoke was seen throughout the building Tuesday. Around 5:32 a.m., the Syracuse Fire Department received reports of smoke on multiple floors of the Brighton Towers building 2, at 821 East Brighton Ave., District Chief Leonard Danielwicz said.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

