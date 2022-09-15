ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, WI

'The Humble Horse' finds sanctuary in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, WI – After a yearlong search for the perfect piece of land for Em Loerzel and husband River Coakwell, and their rare herd of horses, they finally found a suitable spot to call home in Spring Valley, Wisconsin. According to thehumbhorsewi.org, "In early 2022, a small, Ojibwe-led...
SPRING VALLEY, WI
PHOTOS: Custom house on eight acres for sale in River Falls

Step into this open concept gourmet kitchen, which features character-grade white oak cabinets, GE cafe series appliances, soft-close drawers, a coffee and wine bar and more. There is extra pantry space around the corner with laundry and additional fridge and freezer hookups. The home has custom hardwood flooring and trim,...
RIVER FALLS, WI
Baldwin-Woodville High School Homecoming is this week

BALDWIN, WI – The Baldwin-Woodville High School Homecoming this year is this week from Monday, September 12 through Friday, September 16, 2022. The Homecoming Varsity Football game on B-W King Field is at 7 p.m. vs. Rice Lake and there will be a Homecoming Band and Cheer performance. The Homecoming dance will be Saturday, September 24 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., with the Grand March at 10:15 p.m.
BALDWIN, WI
Spring Valley, WI
Downtown Rochester Restaurant is Sadly Closing Next Week

We got a tip from a listener that this restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota was potentially closing. I did my do-diligence and walked by the store, I didn't see any signs. So then I emailed the owner and sadly the rumor is true that Potbelly Sandwich Shop is closing their downtown location.
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement

I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota nurses strike ends

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — A Minnesota nurses strike is over. Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses' Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis...
MINNESOTA STATE
Ryan Duxbury, Wisconsin Rapids and University of Minnesota-Duluth Grad, Roseville(MN) Police Officer, Nominated for First Responder of the Year Award

Ryan Duxbury, a graduate of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School and the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and police officer for the Roseville(MN) Police Department, has been nominated as a first responder of the year. Duxbury's nomination is part of MN100Oktoberfest.com's efforts to benefit the MN100 Club. The mission of the fundraising...
ROSEVILLE, MN
Governor Tim Walz reveals sweeping plan to slow climate change

Eagan, Minn. -- DFL Gov. Tim Walz on Friday revealed a plan designed to curb climate change's impact, a broad framework that includes setting benchmarks to cut greenhouse gas emissions and increase the number of electric cars on Minnesota's roads."To not address climate change will be that existential threat to the health, wellbeing and economic future of Minnesotan for generations to come," Walz said at Ecolab's facility in Eagan.The more than 60-page plan includes targets of six goals, including boosting clean energy and clean transportation—a sector that is the state's largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. The plan aims for the state...
MINNESOTA STATE
Shelter in place warning issued for Chippewa County in Wisconsin

WHEATON, Wis. -- Authorities in Chippewa County are asking residents in Wheaton, Wisconsin, to shelter in place while authorities search for a man they say is dangerous.People in the area east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 are told to stay inside, lock all doors and windows, and secure their cars.Officials say the man is possibly wearing a red and white shirt. Police encourage anyone in the area who sees someone suspicious to call 911.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
Centerville Police Department relieves officer from duty

On Thursday, September 15, 2022 Officer Jacob Downs was relieved from duty with the Centerville Police Department. This action was taken at the conclusion of an administrative investigation for violation of department general orders. Officer Downs had been employed with the department since 2017.
CENTERVILLE, MN
Search for possibly dangerous man following HWY 29 crash

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- Law enforcement officers in Chippewa County are searching for a possibly dangerous man. The suspect is identified as 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau. An emergency alert was issued for a shelter in place for some people. The area of the shelter of place in Chippewa County is east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 in the Town of Wheaton.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
New Richmond escapes from Superior with win

The New Richmond football team overcame four turnovers to hold off Superior 28-18 Friday night in Superior and remain in a three-way tie for second place in the Big Rivers Conference. The Spartans pulled to within three, 21-18, after the Tigers turned the ball over deep in Superior territory and...
NEW RICHMOND, WI

