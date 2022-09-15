Read full article on original website
mygateway.news
‘The Humble Horse’ finds sanctuary in Spring Valley
SPRING VALLEY, WI – After a yearlong search for the perfect piece of land for Em Loerzel and husband River Coakwell, and their rare herd of horses, they finally found a suitable spot to call home in Spring Valley, Wisconsin. According to thehumbhorsewi.org, “In early 2022, a small, Ojibwe-led...
River Falls Journal
PHOTOS: Custom house on eight acres for sale in River Falls
Step into this open concept gourmet kitchen, which features character-grade white oak cabinets, GE cafe series appliances, soft-close drawers, a coffee and wine bar and more. There is extra pantry space around the corner with laundry and additional fridge and freezer hookups. The home has custom hardwood flooring and trim,...
Wisconsin auto and toy museum opens it's doors for massive auction after death of legendary collector
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — A career in auto salvage might give anyone an eye for seeking timeless treasures, but that doesn't begin to describe the treasure trove that Elmer Duellman amassed in his lifetime. "This toy is going to be 100 years old and, at minimum, it will go...
mygateway.news
Baldwin-Woodville High School Homecoming is this week
BALDWIN, WI – The Baldwin-Woodville High School Homecoming this year is this week from Monday, September 12 through Friday, September 16, 2022. The Homecoming Varsity Football game on B-W King Field is at 7 p.m. vs. Rice Lake and there will be a Homecoming Band and Cheer performance. The Homecoming dance will be Saturday, September 24 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., with the Grand March at 10:15 p.m.
Downtown Rochester Restaurant is Sadly Closing Next Week
We got a tip from a listener that this restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota was potentially closing. I did my do-diligence and walked by the store, I didn't see any signs. So then I emailed the owner and sadly the rumor is true that Potbelly Sandwich Shop is closing their downtown location.
wizmnews.com
Pedal car auctioned off for nearly $25,000 at Elmer’s museum in Fountain City; sale continues Friday-Saturday
Halfway through the four-day auction of Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wis. Mecum Auctions, one of the largest auction companies in the world, is conducting the event and shared some of the items that were sold over the past two days. That included a Indy pedal...
fox9.com
Blind Wisconsin woman asks for public's help in search for missing guide dog
HUDSON, Wis. (FOX 9) - A family in Hudson is desperate to find their highly trained service dog after it vanished on Friday. Four-year-old Mila is a yellow labrador retriever and serves as a guide dog for owner Anne Naber, who is completely blind. Mila disappeared from the family home...
Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement
I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
kelo.com
Minnesota nurses strike ends
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — A Minnesota nurses strike is over. Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis...
onfocus.news
Ryan Duxbury, Wisconsin Rapids and University of Minnesota-Duluth Grad, Roseville(MN) Police Officer, Nominated for First Responder of the Year Award
Ryan Duxbury, a graduate of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School and the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and police officer for the Roseville(MN) Police Department, has been nominated as a first responder of the year. Duxbury’s nomination is part of MN100Oktoberfest.com’s efforts to benefit the MN100 Club. The mission of the fundraising...
Popular Dish has 14 Different Names in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin
What do you call this popular dish? It's an easy meal that anyone can make. You just take a piece of bread, butter both sides, cut a hole out in the middle, and fry it up with an egg in the middle. It's a main dish for many families in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and is one dish that goes by multiple names - 14 to be exact.
Governor Tim Walz reveals sweeping plan to slow climate change
Eagan, Minn. -- DFL Gov. Tim Walz on Friday revealed a plan designed to curb climate change's impact, a broad framework that includes setting benchmarks to cut greenhouse gas emissions and increase the number of electric cars on Minnesota's roads."To not address climate change will be that existential threat to the health, wellbeing and economic future of Minnesotan for generations to come," Walz said at Ecolab's facility in Eagan.The more than 60-page plan includes targets of six goals, including boosting clean energy and clean transportation—a sector that is the state's largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. The plan aims for the state...
Shelter in place warning issued for Chippewa County in Wisconsin
WHEATON, Wis. -- Authorities in Chippewa County are asking residents in Wheaton, Wisconsin, to shelter in place while authorities search for a man they say is dangerous.People in the area east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 are told to stay inside, lock all doors and windows, and secure their cars.Officials say the man is possibly wearing a red and white shirt. Police encourage anyone in the area who sees someone suspicious to call 911.
Perv Assaults Teen Girl On Flight To Minneapolis
Over the years, I've been seated on planes next to some not so desirable people. Some talk all the time, or have to constantly get up and crawl over you to go to the restroom. Once, I had a 5 year old kid perform a 3 hour drum solo on the back of my seat.
When should you get your flu shot? Doctors say wait if you can
MINNEAPOLIS — We're now approaching winter, and as we do, we get that much closer to flu season. While the word is out to get your flu shot now, one of the nation's leaders in infectious diseases, Dr. Michael Osterholm, says you might want to wait a while if you can.
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
voiceofalexandria.com
Centerville Police Department relieves officer from duty
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 Officer Jacob Downs was relieved from duty with the Centerville Police Department. This action was taken at the conclusion of an administrative investigation for violation of department general orders. Officer Downs had been employed with the department since 2017.
WEAU-TV 13
Missing endangered person alert issued for woman missing from New Richmond
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) -A missing endangered person alert is issued for 83-year-old Mabel Ross. According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Ross is missing from New Richmond, Wis. The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network says Ross was last seen Aug. 11, 2022 at her home and was going on vacation...
WEAU-TV 13
Search for possibly dangerous man following HWY 29 crash
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- Law enforcement officers in Chippewa County are searching for a possibly dangerous man. The suspect is identified as 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau. An emergency alert was issued for a shelter in place for some people. The area of the shelter of place in Chippewa County is east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 in the Town of Wheaton.
Hudson Star-Observer
New Richmond escapes from Superior with win
The New Richmond football team overcame four turnovers to hold off Superior 28-18 Friday night in Superior and remain in a three-way tie for second place in the Big Rivers Conference. The Spartans pulled to within three, 21-18, after the Tigers turned the ball over deep in Superior territory and...
