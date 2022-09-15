ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Backyard Beer Garden to bring craft drinks, giant outdoor games to Chelsea

CHELSEA, MI – For one day only, those interested can sip on Michigan craft drinks while playing a variety of backyard games from 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. This year’s Backyard Beer Garden event in Chelsea will offer about 20 games, including giant beer pong, giant flip cup, cornhole, giant Yahtzee, giant ring toss, soccer pool and more, spread all across Palmer Commons, 304 S. Main St.
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor bubble tea shop closes after 3 years

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor bubble tea shop closed over the weekend, according to a post on its social media page. Chatime Michigan, 340 Maynard St., closed Saturday, Sept. 17, after a little more than three years in business. “We enjoyed the relationships with our customers over the...
MLive

New downtown Ann Arbor high-rise features 36-foot-tall colorful mural

ANN ARBOR, MI — A new high-rise catering to University of Michigan students in downtown Ann Arbor recently welcomed its firsts tenants just in time for the school year. The Standard, as Main Street’s newest building is called, includes over 200 apartments with over 400 beds, plus ground-floor commercial space not yet finished.
The Saginaw News

Dinner table to span entire city block in downtown Bay City during special charity event

BAY CITY, MI - A special opportunity is coming up this week where diners will get a chance to enjoy a meal at a table that spans an entire city block in Bay City. The United Way of Bay County is kicking off its 2022 annual campaign with a special event called “The Longest Table”. On Sept. 21, participants will get a chance to come together to share a meal together at a massive table that will span the length of the entire city block on Washington Avenue from 4th to 5th streets.
The Ann Arbor News

Enjoy breakfast, happy hour on the Michigan Theater stage

ANN ARBOR, MI -- See theater from an actor’s point of view at an upcoming event onstage at the Michigan Theater. The Michigan Theater, 603 East Liberty St., is hosting two different meals on the theater’s stage as part of an informational gathering promoting the Towsley Society, the Michigan Theater Foundation’s giving society.
The Ann Arbor News

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 Michigan stores

Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close five Michigan stores. The retailer announced in late August that it was closing approximately 150 of its lower-producing banner stores in the coming months. Fifty-six of them are already on the chopping block. The five Michigan stores include:
