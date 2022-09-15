Read full article on original website
Backyard Beer Garden to bring craft drinks, giant outdoor games to Chelsea
CHELSEA, MI – For one day only, those interested can sip on Michigan craft drinks while playing a variety of backyard games from 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. This year’s Backyard Beer Garden event in Chelsea will offer about 20 games, including giant beer pong, giant flip cup, cornhole, giant Yahtzee, giant ring toss, soccer pool and more, spread all across Palmer Commons, 304 S. Main St.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Michigan
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
Ann Arbor bubble tea shop closes after 3 years
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor bubble tea shop closed over the weekend, according to a post on its social media page. Chatime Michigan, 340 Maynard St., closed Saturday, Sept. 17, after a little more than three years in business. “We enjoyed the relationships with our customers over the...
Meet the Ann Arbor-area slaughterhouse founders working to bring local meat to your table
WASHTENAW COUNTY — It began with 200 barbeque chicken sliders. Wendy Banka, a biologist by training who raises chickens in her Ann Arbor backyard, wanted the sandwiches for a 2014 fundraiser at Bill’s Beer Garden supporting small farmers. Naturally, she thought, the chicken should come from local poultry...
Centennial Mile Run/Walk will kick off 100th year festivities at Mott Community College
FLINT, MI – Mott Community College will begin celebrating its 100th year anniversary this upcoming weekend. The almost century-old Flint institution is hosting a MCC Centennial Mile Run/Walk event on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon on its main campus. It’s the first in a series of...
New downtown Ann Arbor high-rise features 36-foot-tall colorful mural
ANN ARBOR, MI — A new high-rise catering to University of Michigan students in downtown Ann Arbor recently welcomed its firsts tenants just in time for the school year. The Standard, as Main Street’s newest building is called, includes over 200 apartments with over 400 beds, plus ground-floor commercial space not yet finished.
Michigan’s Most Popular and Best-Loved “Trashy” Beer is No Surprise
Michiganders love their beer...they really love their beer. We've taken to crafting our own, selling our own brands, collecting beer cans, attempting to sample every Michigan beer out there...holy cow, it never ends. As the Detroit Free Press said, even Michigan's “trashy” beers have become iconic and popular.....and the most...
How a CO2 monitor and DIY air filter can mitigate COVID-19 in Michigan classrooms
Once the most fun part of the school day, lunchtime in the era of COVID-19 also became the most dangerous. The combination of groups of students without masks speaking loudly in an enclosed public space is exactly what COVID-19 needed to spread. It’s a scenario that University of Michigan aerosol...
Dinner table to span entire city block in downtown Bay City during special charity event
BAY CITY, MI - A special opportunity is coming up this week where diners will get a chance to enjoy a meal at a table that spans an entire city block in Bay City. The United Way of Bay County is kicking off its 2022 annual campaign with a special event called “The Longest Table”. On Sept. 21, participants will get a chance to come together to share a meal together at a massive table that will span the length of the entire city block on Washington Avenue from 4th to 5th streets.
Enjoy breakfast, happy hour on the Michigan Theater stage
ANN ARBOR, MI -- See theater from an actor’s point of view at an upcoming event onstage at the Michigan Theater. The Michigan Theater, 603 East Liberty St., is hosting two different meals on the theater’s stage as part of an informational gathering promoting the Towsley Society, the Michigan Theater Foundation’s giving society.
Michigan's brain drain: Which colleges lose the most graduates and why they leave
Four months after Neil Gurnani graduated from the University of Michigan's school of engineering with a degree in computer science, he moved in August to the San Francisco Bay area to work for Amazon. Gurnani said he listed San Francisco, Seattle and New York as his top three locations to...
$42 million renovation of University of Michigan medical research unit proposed
ANN ARBOR, MI - A proposed $42 million renovation and repurposing of two University of Michigan Medical Science wings will go before the university’s Board of Regents on Thursday, Sept. 22. The project would renovate about 60,000 square feet of space across three levels of UM’s Medical Science Unit...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: This Middle Eastern family is living the dream at Shawarma and More
FENTON, MI - Born in the Middle Eastern country of Jordan, Belal Khirfan has had plenty of relatives own various businesses. Khirfan has been a Flint resident since 1986, but he was never quite happy working in other industries. Opening Shawarma and More, located at 1383 N Leroy St. in...
Spin scooters now available on Eastern Michigan University campus
YPSILANTI, MI - Students on the Eastern Michigan University campus now have a new mode of transportation to zoom across campus -- a deployment of Spin electric scooters. The scooters became available for rent on Monday, Sept. 19, at marked corrals adjacent to existing bike racks throughout the EMU campus.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 Michigan stores
Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close five Michigan stores. The retailer announced in late August that it was closing approximately 150 of its lower-producing banner stores in the coming months. Fifty-six of them are already on the chopping block. The five Michigan stores include:
How the COVID crisis created new ways to find local meat in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI — As COVID-19 gripped Michigan, Dexter-area farmers Sarah Schloss and Colleen Dauw had more than just their children and loved ones to to look out for. As independent livestock producers on family farms, they suddenly struggled to find a place to take their goats, lambs, cattle and other animals for slaughter.
Ann Arbor’s proposed ban on red-light turns downtown raises equity concerns
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are holding off on banning cars from turning at red lights downtown just yet. City Council debated the pedestrian-safety proposal introduced by Council Member Erica Briggs, D-5th Ward, Monday night, Sept, 19, ultimately deciding to postpone it until Oct. 3. If the...
Ann Arbor OKs plan for mixed-use development across from train station
ANN ARBOR, MI — A new mixed-use development across from Ann Arbor’s Amtrak train station on Depot Street is now officially approved to move forward. City Council voted 10-1 Monday night, Sept. 19, to OK the private development at 340 Depot St., just north of downtown. Plans call...
Sisters Supporting Sisters offers empowerment, healing for women in Flint area
FLINT TWP, MI - Tanisha Thompson had the vision in 2015 to help create a Facebook support group for women that help heal traumas and empower them to move beyond their pain to grow personally professionally and financially. Sisters Supporting Sisters is a women empowerment organization promoting sisterhood and unity...
