BAY CITY, MI - A special opportunity is coming up this week where diners will get a chance to enjoy a meal at a table that spans an entire city block in Bay City. The United Way of Bay County is kicking off its 2022 annual campaign with a special event called “The Longest Table”. On Sept. 21, participants will get a chance to come together to share a meal together at a massive table that will span the length of the entire city block on Washington Avenue from 4th to 5th streets.

