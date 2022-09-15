Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Town Has Been Named One Of The Friendliest In America
To say that New Jersey is well known nationally for our friendliness would be, quite frankly, a bit of an overstatement, but that doesn't mean we're not home to one of the friendliest small towns in the nation. It turns out that a state that has a well-known, and frankly...
Gorgeous! It’s New Jersey’s Oldest State Park and It’s Just a Day Trip Away
I love visiting parks here in New Jersey. We have fantastic local, county, and state parks here in the Garden State. We also have 12 national parks that you can enjoy. Crossroads of the American Revolution National Heritage Area. Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route National Historic Trail. Thomas Edison National Historical Park.
Support grows for reworking NJ bag ban
Support is growing for a reworking of New Jersey's controversial plastic bag ban. State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, called for "a complete overhaul" of the single use bag ban that has been in effect since the beginning of May. With reusable bags piling up in the homes and cars...
Abortion, political party connect to gender pay gap, report finds — see NJ’s numbers
Women make more in New Jersey than women in most other states, but that number is still far below the annual pay earned by men in the Garden State, according to a new analysis. Using full-time wage data from the 2020 census, personal finance technology company MoneyGeek found that women's...
Crowned Best Breakfast Sandwich In New Jersey For Second Year In A Row!
There are sandwiches, and then there are sandwiches. In Jersey, we have plenty of places that offer large portions but when we're crowning the best, we need to be clear, we're not just talking about the sheer size of the food. We're talking about the uniqueness, quality, and craftsmanship of the overall sandwich. Yes, size does matter but it’s only half the battle.
Two Brilliant Minds, Which Came First in New Jersey Einstein or Edison?
Two of the most important minds in recent history both had ties to New Jersey. These two men changed the world and both did it with their intelligence. Two geniuses that impacted the world greatly in the last 100 years, but which made their impact first here in New Jersey?
New Jersey Town Is Named Among The Best Towns To Visit In America
It wasn't much of a secret before, at least not to New Jersey residents, but one of our amazing towns has been named among the best towns to visit in the entire country. The honor comes from a well-respected source, US News & World Report, and only 25 towns across the entire nation made this exclusive list, so this is a really big deal.
The Absolute Best Lobster Roll In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
If you are looking for the freshest, most delicious seafood restaurants in the nation, then New Jersey is a great place to be, and now the Garden State restaurant with the best lobster roll has been revealed. There are amazing seafood restaurants all over the state of New Jersey. You...
Things everyone from New Jersey misses when they go out of state
As I’m writing this, I’m preparing to go on a trip out of the Garden State for a few days. Not long, but just enough to miss the good ol’ dirty Jerz. A few days away really puts into perspective what’s so great about New Jersey, other states just don’t function the way we do.
Why September in NJ is the best time at the Shore
This past weekend was officially the last weekend of summer. We managed to catch a few hours on the beach and enjoy the surf. It's less than a 50-minute drive for me to get to the beach in Atlantic City/Ventnor, so I like getting down there as much as possible any time of year.
Watch Out, Hikers! This Might Be You With Mountain Lions On Local NJ Trails
We've been hearing an awful lot about mountain lions lurking around South Jersey lately. More and more people have been opening up about their own personal encounters with cougars in and around the South Jersey area. Apparently, it's not as much of a rarity as we thought. It's common knowledge that bobcats are on the prowl here in the Garden State, but bobcats and cougars (a.k.a. mountain lions) are two completely different animals. They're literally a different species, so don't mistake one for the other.
Cideries in NJ: Where to find farm-fresh hard cider (it’s gluten free, too)
Somewhere between beer and wine is an alcohol option that seems perfectly suited for fall: hard cider. New Jersey's alcoholic cider scene started to gain steam during the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are now a handful of brewers up and down the Garden State who collectively market a wide variety of unique, appealing flavors.
NJ weather: Two nice late summer days, then a big cooldown
We are still eyeing Thursday as a big weather transition day for New Jersey. That is quite appropriate, since Thursday is the first day of fall. (The autumnal equinox will occur at 9:04 p.m.) Before the transition, our weather looks great. Temperatures and humidity levels will scale back from Monday's...
10 important musicians you didn’t know were from New Jersey
We know that so many famous people got their start in New Jersey. Being so close to New York City, Jersey is a perfect incubator for actors who can run in and out of New York City, auditioning for films, TV and Broadway shows. And of course, everybody knows the...
If Your Fingernails Have This, Call The Doctor
How many of us get our nails done? Oh that's right we are in Jersey, so pretty much every single woman reading this post. Here is the problem, when we get our nails done we cover them up. By not seeing the naked nail, we are missing big signs when it comes to our health.
Where are electric-vehicle charging stations needed in New Jersey?
Later this week, officials in one part of New Jersey will launch a new study that aims to prepare for a significant increase in electric vehicle ownership over the next decade. According to Union County Commissioner Bette Jane Kowalski, while a growing number of people are interested in getting an...
New Jersey is the most gym obsessed state in the country
There is new research that came out this week that shows that New Jersey is the most gym-obsessed state in the country. The survey conducted by fitness experts Fitness Volt using Google trends and other collected data shows that New Jersey ranks high in overall totals with points assigned to commitment to going to the gym.
You Can Now Order This Fall Favorite Sandwich at New Jersey Wawas
Wawa hinted at something major over the weekend. One of the best things about the seasons changing here in New Jersey is the seasonal menu updates. We're already enjoying our pumpkin coffees, donuts, and apple ciders. And now we'll be able to enjoy another seasonal favorite at Wawa stores. Every...
TeamBirth launches at NJ hospitals to enhance labor and delivery
A national model for a more pleasant and communicative labor and delivery process is up and running at three New Jersey hospitals and a birthing center. Experts hope the approach, which is expected to expand its reach over the coming years throughout the state, results in more positive patient experiences and a decrease in the rate of maternal mortality and morbidity.
Another New Jersey Black Bear Sighting, This One In Shannon Holly’s Backyard
You’ve heard of the TV show Man vs. Wild right? Well, I have an idea for a new reality show. It’s called Jersey Girl vs Nature. It’s when a city-girl radio personality is forced to face the threat of a bear milling around her neighborhood and the hilarity that ensues.
