Support grows for reworking NJ bag ban

Support is growing for a reworking of New Jersey's controversial plastic bag ban. State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, called for "a complete overhaul" of the single use bag ban that has been in effect since the beginning of May. With reusable bags piling up in the homes and cars...
ADVOCACY
Crowned Best Breakfast Sandwich In New Jersey For Second Year In A Row!

There are sandwiches, and then there are sandwiches. In Jersey, we have plenty of places that offer large portions but when we're crowning the best, we need to be clear, we're not just talking about the sheer size of the food. We're talking about the uniqueness, quality, and craftsmanship of the overall sandwich. Yes, size does matter but it’s only half the battle.
RESTAURANTS
New Jersey Town Is Named Among The Best Towns To Visit In America

It wasn't much of a secret before, at least not to New Jersey residents, but one of our amazing towns has been named among the best towns to visit in the entire country. The honor comes from a well-respected source, US News & World Report, and only 25 towns across the entire nation made this exclusive list, so this is a really big deal.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Why September in NJ is the best time at the Shore

This past weekend was officially the last weekend of summer. We managed to catch a few hours on the beach and enjoy the surf. It's less than a 50-minute drive for me to get to the beach in Atlantic City/Ventnor, so I like getting down there as much as possible any time of year.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Watch Out, Hikers! This Might Be You With Mountain Lions On Local NJ Trails

We've been hearing an awful lot about mountain lions lurking around South Jersey lately. More and more people have been opening up about their own personal encounters with cougars in and around the South Jersey area. Apparently, it's not as much of a rarity as we thought. It's common knowledge that bobcats are on the prowl here in the Garden State, but bobcats and cougars (a.k.a. mountain lions) are two completely different animals. They're literally a different species, so don't mistake one for the other.
ANIMALS
NJ weather: Two nice late summer days, then a big cooldown

We are still eyeing Thursday as a big weather transition day for New Jersey. That is quite appropriate, since Thursday is the first day of fall. (The autumnal equinox will occur at 9:04 p.m.) Before the transition, our weather looks great. Temperatures and humidity levels will scale back from Monday's...
ENVIRONMENT
If Your Fingernails Have This, Call The Doctor

How many of us get our nails done? Oh that's right we are in Jersey, so pretty much every single woman reading this post. Here is the problem, when we get our nails done we cover them up. By not seeing the naked nail, we are missing big signs when it comes to our health.
SKIN CARE
New Jersey is the most gym obsessed state in the country

There is new research that came out this week that shows that New Jersey is the most gym-obsessed state in the country. The survey conducted by fitness experts Fitness Volt using Google trends and other collected data shows that New Jersey ranks high in overall totals with points assigned to commitment to going to the gym.
WORKOUTS
TeamBirth launches at NJ hospitals to enhance labor and delivery

A national model for a more pleasant and communicative labor and delivery process is up and running at three New Jersey hospitals and a birthing center. Experts hope the approach, which is expected to expand its reach over the coming years throughout the state, results in more positive patient experiences and a decrease in the rate of maternal mortality and morbidity.
HEALTH SERVICES
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

