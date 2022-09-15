Read full article on original website
Federal change forces Saline Co. commodities distribution to adjust
Changes at the federal level have forced an adjustment to commodities distribution in Saline County. Sunrise Presbyterian Church, which coordinates the distribution for Saline County, can only get government commodities every other month now, according to information provided by the church this morning. As such, there will be no commodities distribution in September.
Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair Saturday in downtown Salina
It's almost time for the Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair!. The event is scheduled for Saturday in and around the museum, 211 W. Iron Avenue in downtown Salina. Entry to the street fair is open to the public at no charge. According to information from the museum, the street fair...
Southeast of Saline XC Invitational postponed to Thursday
Due to inclement weather, the Southeast of Saline invitational will be postponed from Tuesday, September 20 to Thursday, September 22. This decision was made in the interest of runner safety with temperatures as high as 102 degrees in the Gypsum forecast on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to be much cooler...
Fort Riley will celebrate Apple Day Saturday
Fort Riley sets aside a fall Saturday in September each year for an open house and apple day celebration. This year it will be on Saturday. Admission is free from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both the Artillery and Cavalry Parade Fields. Ron Stewart, coordinator for the event, said...
Check out what's new at the Salina Public Library
See what's new this week at the Salina Public Library at:. There are four new movies, 21 new children's books, and 17 other new books. The new movies this week include "1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story," "When Calls The Heart: Year Nine," and "When Calls the Heart Double Feature: In Like a Lion; Turn of the Page."
Jerry Ivey Memorial Park pond, budget on Salina city agenda
A variety of topics are on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday, including the pond at Jerry Ivey Memorial Park and the proposed 2023 budget. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 20
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Brown, James Randell; 39; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. NAME: Grant,...
KWU alumna featured in university’s next art exhibit
The exhibit Full Circle: The Art of Teaching Art, created by Nancy Williams, ’91, in conjunction with Noah Smucker and Noah Wellbrock-Talley, opens Monday in The Gallery at Kansas Wesleyan University. Through their works, Williams, a KWU alumna who has taught middle school art for 25 years at USD...
Scattered storms deliver much needed rain to parts of area
Rainfall varied across the area as scattered storms rolled through the area overnight and early this morning. A mere 0.06 of an inch was reported at the Salina Regional Airport, while locations near Belleville receive more than an inch of rain. Following are 24-hour rainfall totals as of 7 a.m....
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Brodie Seely!
Congratulations to Brodie Seely of Marquette, the Week 2 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Although the season has begun, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your picks for a chance to win great weekly prizes, including cash, gift cards, concert tickets, and Chiefs tickets. If you pick well, you'll also be in the running for the local season prize of $1,000 and a national season prize of a trip to Hawaii!
Burglar steals safe from recently opened Salina restaurant
A recently opened restaurant in south-central Salina was the victim of an early Friday burglary. Officers were dispatched to Wingstop, 1621 S. Ohio, Friday after an employee arrived at the restaurant and discovered the safe and its contents missing from a back storeroom, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. It appeared that the backdoor to the restaurant had been pried open.
Salina business victim of fraud after employee gives login info to caller
A trusting employee learned the hard way to never give out login information to someone over the phone. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that on Friday morning, an employee of Great Plains Trucking received a call from someone claiming to be with a company that Great Plains Trucking works with.
Saline County closes part of W. Hedberg Road for drainage work
The Saline County Road and Bridge Department has announced that part of W. Hedberg Road has been closed for drainage work. W. Hedberg Road between S. Hohneck Road and S. Muir Road is scheduled to be closed until Friday while crews replace a drainage structure, the department reported in a news release this morning.
Requests for drainage structures, jail on Saline County agenda
Drainage structures and the jail project are among the items on the Saline County Commission agenda for Tuesday. Saline County Commission is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. The meetings also can be viewed on Saline County’s YouTube channel:
Salina men sentenced for Aug. 2020 incident in which officer shot
Two individuals have been sentenced to prison for their roles in an August 2020 incident in Saline County that included shooting and injuring a Salina police officer, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Saline County District Court Judge Rene Young sentenced Shawn Patrick Humphrey, 39, of Salina, to 247...
Marion woman injured in crash when driver attempts illegal u-turn
GEARY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 3p.m. Saturday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ford Mustang driven by Robert S. Collins, 21, Sarona, Wisconsin, was westbound on Interstate 70 three miles east of U.S. 77. A 2014 Subaru XV Crosstech driven...
New Dickinson County election equipment arrives
ABILENE - Dickinson County Clerk/Election Office staff were delighted Wednesday morning when new election equipment was delivered, including a vote counting machine and voting machines for use at the polls. The equipment replaces 20-year-old machines which were outdated and no longer tech supported. The new equipment will be in place...
Duck and Cover: Eisenhower, the Cold War, and the Atomic Bomb
ABILENE - President Dwight Eisenhower's leadership during the Cold War era will be the focus of the next Lunch & Learn program at the Eisenhower Presidential Library. The public is invited to attend the September Lunch & Learn, scheduled for noon Thursday, either in person or online. The program will be held in the library building auditorium and will begin promptly at noon. Guests are encouraged to arrive by 11:45 a.m. A light box-lunch will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
