Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Girl, 16, and five others arrested after grenade found in Liverpool
A 16-year-old girl and five other people have been arrested after a hand grenade was found in Liverpool. A suspected firearm and ammunition were also found in a raid on a house in Netherby Street, Dingle, just before 20:30 BST on Monday. Police said an Army bomb disposal unit destroyed...
BBC
Man charged over Queen coffin incident
A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after allegedly leaving the queue of mourners to approach the Queen's coffin on Friday. Muhammad Khan, from Tower Hamlets in east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said he was charged under the...
BBC
Man and woman dead following crash on A38 in Somerset
Two people have died following a collision on the A38 in Somerset. The incident happened at 11:20 BST on Sunday between Tamock and Lower Weare, just south of the Mendip Hills. Avon and Somerset Police said a man and a woman in a blue Vaxuhall Agila died at the scene, however, formal identification has yet to be completed.
BBC
Bere Regis crash: Woman dies and two injured in four-car collision
A woman has died and two people have been injured in a four-car crash. The crash happened at Rye Hill in Bere Regis, Dorset, on Sunday at 17:00 BST. A 62-year-old woman, from Weymouth, who was a passenger in a white Suzuki Ignis, died at the scene. The other vehicles involved were a blue Mazda MX5, a silver Ford C Max and a blue Honda Civic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Nottingham Forest fan appeal by police after Sheffield United disorder
South Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to after an officer was assaulted at a football match. The incident is said to have happened at the Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest match on 14 May 2022. A bottle was reportedly thrown at...
BBC
Callum Riley death: Family said teenager was 'loved so deeply'
The family of a 17-year-old boy killed in Rochdale said he had a "good heart" and was "loved so deeply". Callum Riley was found with serious injuries in Atholl Drive, Heywood, on Saturday morning and died later. Three people have been arrested on suspicion of his murder. Paying tribute, his...
BBC
Man dies in County Clare aircraft crash
A man has died following an aircraft crash in County Clare, in the Republic of Ireland. The crash happened in the Miltown Malbay area on Sunday afternoon and involved a motor-propelled glider aircraft, Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reports. Emergency services remain at the scene which has been preserved for...
BBC
Biddenden crash: One dead, two badly injured
A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a motorcycle while crossing the road, shortly after getting off a bus. The man, in his 70s, was struck in Tenterden Road, near Woodlands Park, Biddenden, at about 12:10 BST on Sunday. A black Honda CBR 1100 collided with him, Kent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Man admits offence in Queen lying-in-state queue
A man who was escorted away by police from the queue to see the Queen lying in state has admitted a public order offence in court. Mark Hague, 52, of no fixed address, was escorted from the line after making a comment in the queue just outside of Westminster Hall on Saturday.
BBC
Sherri Papini: US woman who staged her own disappearance sentenced to 18 months
A California woman who faked her own high-profile kidnapping has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for making false statements to the FBI. Sherri Papini, 39, went missing in November 2016 after going for a run. She appeared three weeks later on Thanksgiving claiming two Hispanic women had kidnapped...
BBC
Death of 'deeply loved' mother in Dyce treated as murder
Police in Aberdeen have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Dyce. A body was discovered outside an address on Stoneywood Road, close to the Marriot Hotel, at about 03:30 on Saturday. Police Scotland have confirmed the woman was 47-year-old Jill Barclay who lived in the...
BBC
Warning over fake police officer phone scam
A fraudster impersonating a police officer has been phoning people and telling them they have been the victim of a banking scam, a force has warned. South Yorkshire Police said it was investigating several reports of a fake police officer telling people they needed to withdraw cash and hand it over for checking.
BBC
Somerset nurse struck off for failing to dispense morphine
A nurse in Somerset has been struck off after she failed to give morphine to a patient before they underwent surgery. Amanda-Jane Price had been suspended from front-line duties since the incident in March 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council ruled that Miss Price had been "dishonest" with her colleagues...
Comments / 0