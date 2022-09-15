ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drunk driver hits Florida Highway Patrol car in Tampa, flees scene, troopers say

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a trooper was hit by a drunk driver on Thursday morning.

According to a release from FHP, a trooper was parked in a closed lane on US-92 near SR-685 at 3:45 a.m. FHP said a 29-year-old Tampa man driving a Nissan Altima entered the closure and rear-ended the patrol car.

FHP said the man drove away, so the trooper followed him and eventually pulled him over on South Dale Mabry Highway near Henderson Boulevard. The trooper reported that the driver’s breath smelled strongly of alcohol and he performed poorly on field sobriety tests. FHP said breath samples tested at 0.191 and 0.193.

The driver, Matthew Brogie, was arrested for DUI and leaving the scene of a crash. A mugshot for Brogie was not available as of Thursday morning.

No one was hurt in the crash and FHP said both cars sustained “functional damage”.

