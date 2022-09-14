SACRAMENTO -- Venezuelan migrants who took flights from Texas to Sacramento in the last two days said they had no choice in where they ended up, according to an activist group helping them.It's also unclear who paid for their flights. It's the latest development in the shuffling of asylum seekers from the U.S. border to blue states.A grassroots organization that supports migrants called NorCal Resist shared a photo of newly arrived migrants on its Facebook page. It showed the migrants helping the group distribute food and goods at their monthly distribution in Sacramento.Two other migrants helped the group deliver a...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO