California takes a stand on kids' privacy

Good morning! The design world was buzzing — and not necessarily in a good way — after news broke that Adobe is to acquire Figma. But CEO Dylan Field insists that the takeover is for the best. And in California, the governor just passed major legislation on the way tech platforms treat minors.
How Much Money Has Marjorie Taylor Greene Lost on Trump’s Social Media Company?

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump’s big plan to take his struggling media start-up public is in serious jeopardy. And if TruthSocial’s luck doesn’t turn around quickly, it could take a big chunk out of the pocketbook of one of Trump’s closest political allies: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Bomb explodes at Northeastern University with note citing Mark Zuckerberg

A suspicious package sent to Northeastern University exploded on Tuesday injuring one staff member, according to officials. The package contained a message criticizing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, a package that was delivered to Holmes Hall detonated after it was opened by a staff member...
Uber apparently hacked by teen, employees thought it was a joke

Uber says it’s investigating a “cybersecurity incident” amidst reports that the company’s internal systems have been breached. The alleged hacker, who claims to be an 18-year old, says they have administrator access to company tools including Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform. The New York Times reports that the ride-hailing business has taken multiple internal systems, including Slack, offline while it investigates the breach.
Activist group helps Venezuelan migrants flown to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Venezuelan migrants who took flights from Texas to Sacramento in the last two days said they had no choice in where they ended up, according to an activist group helping them.It's also unclear who paid for their flights. It's the latest development in the shuffling of asylum seekers from the U.S. border to blue states.A grassroots organization that supports migrants called NorCal Resist shared a photo of newly arrived migrants on its Facebook page. It showed the migrants helping the group distribute food and goods at their monthly distribution in Sacramento.Two other migrants helped the group deliver a...
YouTube, Meta, other tech companies taking steps to combat online extremism

Several major tech companies committed to taking steps to combat online extremism on Thursday as part of the White House's United We Stand summit. Announcing a new administration initiative on hate-motivated violence, President Biden called on Congress to "hold social media platforms accountable for spreading hate and fueled violence." "And...
Ted Cruz blows up Congress’ plan to save journalism by making Big Tech pay up

Both Google and Meta have taken steps to start paying US publishers for aggregating their news content, but neither tech giant has yet found a perfect solution that would fairly compensate publishers and potentially help combat the mass shuttering of newsrooms across America. The Wall Street Journal reported that Facebook stopped its program paying US publishers in July, and more recently, media outlets haven’t been thrilled by terms of Google’s “News Showcase” program, either, and were mostly resisting partnership.
