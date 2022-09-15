ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Fight Boss Explains Episode 2's Dark Peter Florrick Twist

By Michael Ausiello
 5 days ago
The following story contains spoilers about the second episode of The Good Fight ‘s current sixth season — proceed at your own peril.

Eli Gold didn’t just bring his pent-up potty mouth to this week’s The Good Fight — he came armed with some juicy Good Wife intel, too.

As we recently teased , Episode 2 of the Paramount+ legal drama’s sixth and final season finds Alan Cumming’s Eli providing Diane (Christine Baranski) with a present-day update on Alicia and Peter Florrick, the legacy Good Wife characters originated by Julianna Margulies and Chris Noth, respectively, both of whom were last seen in the series’ 2016 finale.

According to Eli, Alicia has since relocated to New York City, where she has started her own law firm. During the scene, Diane notes that she has remained estranged from her former colleague and friend in the wake of that slap heard ’round the world .

Peter, meanwhile, has not fared nearly as well. Eli confirms to Diane that Alicia’s estranged, corruption-addled husband — who was forced to step down as Governor of Illinois in the final episode of The Good Wife — is back in an orange jumpsuit. Although Eli does not detail the specific scandal that led to Peter’s latest stint in the pokey (in a somewhat awkward parallel to Noth’s current woes , a sex scandal landed Peter in jail the first time around), series co-creator/EP Robert King explains to TVLine, “Because of what was happening with governors in Illinois and so many of them ending up in prison it felt organic.”

Regarding Alicia’s move to the Big Apple, King says, “It felt like once she broke up with [Peter] that she would remake her life, and that might be in New York — [especially] given that Julianna  lives in New York. It didn’t seem like a stretch to think that’s what Alicia was doing.” (And, yes, King confirms that Peter and Alicia are now officially divorced.)

Eli and Diane’s catch-up was actually a last-minute addition to the episode, King reveals. “We were going through the episode and we realized there weren’t enough scenes with Eil and Diane, because Eli’s [storyline] was much more about his daughter [Marissa],” he shares. “So we thought about what they’d talk about if they sat down together, and they’d talk about what they have in common and where those people are.”

TVLine

The School for Good and Evil Trailer: Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron Play Magical Mentors on Netflix

A magical school where all is not what it seems? Stop us if you’ve heard this one before. Netflix on Tuesday released the official trailer for The School for Good and Evil, its upcoming film adaptation of Soman Chainani’s 2013 novel about — as the title suggests — an educational institution where fairy tale characters hone their craft, ultimately deciding whether they want to be “good” or “evil.” Sophia Anne Caruso (Broadway’s Beetlejuice: The Musical) and Sofia Wylie (Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) star as Sophie and Agatha, “two misfits and best friends who share the unlikeliest of bonds....
MOVIES
TVLine

The Handmaid's Tale Premiere Recap: Fred's Dead, So Now What?

The last time we saw The Handmaid’s Tale’s June Osborne, she’d led a pack of former handmaids to help her murder Commander Fred Waterford in the woods. With Fred’s blood drying on her hands, she returned home and crept into her daughter’s nursery to hold little Nichole for the last time before going on the lam or surrendering to the authorities — it wasn’t clear which. Either way: June knew the jig was up. So in the Season 5 premiere, she’s shocked to find out that, actually, the jig will go on as scheduled! Nothing to see here! Meanwhile, in the...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Hellraiser: Sense8's Jamie Clayton Rules as Pinhead in Hulu Movie Trailer

Pinhead is back and as brutally vexing as ever in the new trailer for Hulu’s reimagining of Clive Barker’s Hellraiser. Directed by David Bruckner (Creepshow’s “The Companion” and “The Man in the Suitcase”) and set to stream Stateside on Hulu starting Friday, Oct. 7, this all-new Hellraiser flick follows a young woman struggling with addiction who comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites– a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension. In addition to Sense8′s Jamie Clayton taking over as the iconic Pinhead, the ensemble cast includes Odessa A’zion (Fam, Grand Army),  Adam Faison (Everything’s Gonna Be Okay), Drew Starkey (Outer Banks), Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Aoife Hinds (Normal People), Jason Liles (Stereoscope), Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing and Kit Clarke (Leonardo), with Goran Visnjic (ER, Timeless) and Hiam Abbass (Succession). Will you watch Jamie Clayton raise some Hell as Pinhead? More from TVLineWelcome to Chippendales: Hulu's Kumail Nanjiani-Led Stripper Crime Drama Gets Release Date, TrailerThe Handmaid's Tale EPs Break Down the 'Gamesmanship' Behind Serena's Devastating Funeral SurpriseThe Handmaid's Tale Premiere Recap: Fred's Dead, So Now What?
TV & VIDEOS
