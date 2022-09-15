Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speculated on the midterm results, Punchbowl News reported.

Schumer said the GOP will win the House, with Democrats 60% likely to hold the Senate, per the report.

The seemingly unguarded remarks were made loudly at a restaurant, per Punchbowl.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer believes that Democrats are likely to lose their control of the House of Representatives in the November midterms, Punchbowl News reported.

In the same exchange he gave Democrats a 60% chance of retaining control of the Senate.

According to the outlet, Schumer made the remarks at an Italian restaurant in Washington, DC, with a group of other Democratic senators.

The remarks were loud and could be overheard by several other patrons, Punchbowl said.

His prediction that Democrats would lose control of the Senate contradicts that of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said the party would not only hold the House but increase its majority.

Per Punchbowl, at the dinner Schumer described Pelosi as being "in trouble." If Democrats lose the House, she would also lose her position as speaker.

The predictions are part of a long process of setting expectations for the votes. Pundits only weeks ago predicted a GOP "red wave" that would hand control of both houses back to the Republicans — a significantly more dramatic reversal that that predicted by Schumer.

Republicans have long been expected to win back control of the House in the midterms, in line with the long trend of the party which holds the presidency losing the House in midterm elections.

Redistricting and a number of retirements also make a Democratic majority a long shot.

But in the Senate, Democrats are increasingly optimistic about retaining their slender majority. President Joe Biden's popularity, which was recently polling in the low 40s, is recovering, amid a dip in gas prices and recent legislative successes.

The decision by the conservative majority Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade has provoked a backlash by voters against the GOP, and recent legal scandals embroiling former President Donald Trump have damaged the party's attempts to focus on preferred themes like education and migration.