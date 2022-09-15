ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report

By Tom Porter
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lkUW_0hwP6mRq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ZKL1_0hwP6mRq00
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speculated on the midterm results, Punchbowl News reported.
  • Schumer said the GOP will win the House, with Democrats 60% likely to hold the Senate, per the report.
  • The seemingly unguarded remarks were made loudly at a restaurant, per Punchbowl.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer believes that Democrats are likely to lose their control of the House of Representatives in the November midterms, Punchbowl News reported.

In the same exchange he gave Democrats a 60% chance of retaining control of the Senate.

According to the outlet, Schumer made the remarks at an Italian restaurant in Washington, DC, with a group of other Democratic senators.

The remarks were loud and could be overheard by several other patrons, Punchbowl said.

His prediction that Democrats would lose control of the Senate contradicts that of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said the party would not only hold the House but increase its majority.

Per Punchbowl, at the dinner Schumer described Pelosi as being "in trouble." If Democrats lose the House, she would also lose her position as speaker.

The predictions are part of a long process of setting expectations for the votes. Pundits only weeks ago predicted a GOP "red wave" that would hand control of both houses back to the Republicans — a significantly more dramatic reversal that that predicted by Schumer.

Republicans have long been expected to win back control of the House in the midterms, in line with the long trend of the party which holds the presidency losing the House in midterm elections.

Redistricting and a number of retirements also make a Democratic majority a long shot.

But in the Senate, Democrats are increasingly optimistic about retaining their slender majority. President Joe Biden's popularity, which was recently polling in the low 40s, is recovering, amid a dip in gas prices and recent legislative successes.

The decision by the conservative majority Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade has provoked a backlash by voters against the GOP, and recent legal scandals embroiling former President Donald Trump have damaged the party's attempts to focus on preferred themes like education and migration.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 967

Frankie Weems
5d ago

watch out America. When he can say that. They have something else going on. That they don't want us to know 🤔 . Trying to get everyone to look the other way. A snake comes in all shapes now days

Reply(68)
519
S Cross
5d ago

Hopefully you’ll lose all branches before long so we can begin repairing the damage these corrupt incompetents have done.

Reply(58)
516
sam langer
5d ago

The best thing for America is that the Democratic party loses both branches. Too much damage has already been done, it will take a decade to recover from the failures of the Joey Biden administration.

Reply(66)
381
Related
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Business Insider

Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them

The DOJ's appeal to continue to review classified documents for its probe was rejected on Thursday. A federal judge was not convinced that Trump couldn't have "possessory interest" in the documents. The judge could not accept DOJ's claim until a special master review was completed. A federal judge said she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Washington Dc#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#House#Capitol Hill#Los Angeles Times#Getty Images#Punchbowl News#Gop#Italian#Democratic
The Independent

Voices: The five Senate seats most likely to flip in the midterms, ranked

As the midterm elections come barreling down, Republicans are still confident of winning the House – but they’re already downplaying expectations that they can flip the Senate. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has all but admitted that the GOP likely won’t gain control of his chamber. Meanwhile, The Washington Post this weekend published a damning piece about how the National Republican Senatorial Committee is running low on money under chairman Rick Scott.Still, the party has time to turn things around. We like to give it to you straight and move beyond the noise; with that in mind, here are the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
ELECTIONS
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy says he knows who's behind the leaked audio capturing his criticism of Donald Trump in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol attack. And at some point, he plans to reveal who.

“I'll bring it forward,” he said. “I have it.”. Whodunnit? Washington won't easily forget the series of headache-inducing headlines that resulted for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy after the New York Times released audio recordings of his past private remarks to fellow Republicans about Donald Trump. And McCarthy...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

619K+
Followers
40K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy