Direct flights to Denver now available from CCIA

By Ana Tamez
 5 days ago
Direct flights to Denver from Corpus Christi International Airport are now a reality.

While it is a direct flight to Denver, it is not a non-stop flight. The plane will land at Houston's Hobby Airport, but Corpus Christi fliers will not be required to deplane. There are no direct flights back, however.

The first flight will take off at 11:05 a.m. Thursday, and the Southwest Airlines website shows similar flights Mondays-Fridays.

Wednesday evening, tickets for the flight started at $265.

The flights are on a limited schedule, the city of Corpus Christi said in a news release.

During her State of the City speech last month, Mayor Paulette Guajardo announced the city had been successful in getting a $750,000 grant from the Department of Transportation to bring the flights to Corpus Christi.

