SILVER ALERT: 71-year-old Ingleside man missing

The Ingleside Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Robert Glen Gage, a 71-year-old, white, male that stands five foot, ten inches, weighing 195 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Gage was last seen Wednesday morning on Mooney Lane in Ingleside in a black, 2018 Chevrolet Malibu with Texas License Plate KFB7805.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Ingleside Police Department at 361-776-2531.

