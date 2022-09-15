ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Voters, local election officials working to navigate Missouri’s new voting law

By Rebecca Rivas
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eO6rC_0hwP6bjr00

A polling location sign sits outside of Schlafly Library in St. Louis on Sept. 13, 2022 during the special municipal election (Rebecca Rivas/Missouri Independent).

The first time Maureen Loyacono voted was in 1960, when she cast a ballot for John F. Kennedy.

“And I’ve never missed an election since,” said Loyacono, 84, a Kansas City resident who also served as a poll worker for 40 years.

But she’s worried this might be the first election where her vote won’t be counted.

This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which nearly 400 newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy.

For the past two years, she’s been trying to update her expired driver’s license. After waiting for hours at her local license office with her daughter, they’ve been told she doesn’t have all the documents she needs – including a marriage certificate from 1960 that shows she changed her name.

With a new state law that went into effect on Aug. 28, Loyacono won’t be able to cast a ballot at the polls the way she’s always done without a current Missouri driver’s license, a Missouri non-driver’s license, a military photo identification or a passport.

She could cast a provisional ballot on Election Day, which would mean a longer wait for her at the polls. With this kind of ballot, her vote would only count if election authorities deem that her signature on the ballot matches previous signatures in their records.

While Loyacono has vowed never to miss a single election, she said some of the other residents at her senior living home have told her they’re not going to vote.

“When it gets difficult, they just think it’s too much trouble,” she said. “I’m not one of those people.”

Several election authorities told The Independent that they’re concerned seniors like Loyacono — as well as college students and many other voters who don’t have the necessary identification — could be discouraged from voting in November.

Election officials are strongly urging these voters to cast a “blue provisional ballot,” a ballot for registered voters who don’t have the required identification.

Retired civics teacher Maureen Loyacono and her daugher, Laura, say the new election law creates a barrier to voting for their family and other voters (Photo courtesy of Laura Loyacono).

“I will be the first to admit that this is not ideal,” said Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon, whose county includes the University of Missouri’s flagship campus. “But I would much rather at least let people know that this blue provisional ballot is an avenue to cast a ballot — because the alternative is they can’t vote.”

It not only takes longer for a voter to cast a blue provisional ballot on Election Day, but it also takes longer for counties to count them. One of the biggest challenges election authorities will likely face on Election Night is a surge in blue provisional ballots, Lennon said. If a race is close, verifying these ballots could delay election results for several days.

Aside from the new identification requirement, the new wide-ranging election law approved by Missouri legislators earlier this year has also caused confusion about who can legally help people register to vote or cast absentee ballots.

“I keep saying if I’m confused, imagine how confused other people are who haven’t been looking at this very much,” said Jay Hardenbrook, AARP Missouri advocacy director.

If someone registers more than 10 people to vote, they must fill out a form on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website or could face possible criminal penalties. And 10 or more absentee ballots from the same address — such as a nursing home or community center — requires that election authorities send a team to witness and collect the ballots.

While election authorities and advocates are rushing to educate voters about the new law and identification requirements, two lawsuits have been filed to challenge their constitutionality and block their implementation before the Nov. 8 statewide election.

Options for seniors without IDs

Hardenbrook has already fielded calls from many seniors statewide who are confused about how they’ll be able to vote if they don’t have the proper identification. Seniors often have expired driver’s licenses and have little reason to update them, he said.

“The DMV offices are not in places that are really accessible for people who don’t drive anymore,” Hardenbrook said, “especially if you don’t have family close by or maybe don’t have close family at all anymore.”

According to the Secretary of State’s election hotline ( 1-800-669-8683) , the state is not required by the new law to facilitate home visits for people who can’t go to the DMV.

However, there is also a state law that allows people who are disabled or homebound to get on their local county’s permanent disability absentee voter list.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said being unable to stand in long lines is a common reason people apply for permanent absentee voting.

To get on the list, voters must complete and sign a form that comes from their local election authority.

Similar to other absentee voting applications, it does not require the applicants to submit identification. The election authorities match it with the voters’ signatures from their voter registration forms. But unlike other forms of absentee voting, these voters don’t have to get their ballots notarized.

‘Deemed cast’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DyVfi_0hwP6bjr00

Voters lined up outside the Boone County Government Center to cast absentee ballots in November 2020 (photo by Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent).

While this permanent absentee voting list helps get more people voting, another new change this year increases the chances their ballots won’t be counted.

A provision in the new law states that once the election authority receives an absentee ballot from the mail carrier, it is “deemed cast.”

In the November 2020 election, Lincoln County Clerk Crystal Hall said a “handful” of people mailed in their absentee ballots and forgot to sign the outside of the envelope. Without that signature, the ballot inside the envelope doesn’t count.

Although counties try to make it obvious that the envelope signature is required, a lot of people miss it, she said.

“You could print it the size of a building, and there’ll still be some that miss it,” Hall said. “We all get distracted for whatever reason.”

During the last general election, Hall personally went to the home of a homebound woman to have her sign the envelope so her vote would count. Schoeller and Lennon said they also have teams that reach out to voters who forget this step.

But with the new law, if a person forgot to sign or complete part of the envelope, then the ballot will not be counted, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Election authorities are no longer permitted to contact the voter to allow them to correct the envelope.

“In the new law, the wording says once it’s received, it’s deemed cast,” said JoDonn Chaney, spokesman for the Secretary of State. “So in other words, it’s final.”

While voting absentee is a way to be able to cast a ballot without having to go out and get an ID, Lennon said people need to be “extra careful” that they’re filling it out completely.

“If somebody doesn’t fill up the envelope correctly, that’s their one shot at getting their ballot to count,” she said.

However Kara Clark Summers, president of the Missouri Association of County Clerks and Election Authorities, said not everyone within the association agrees with that interpretation.

At the association’s conference earlier this month, election authorities discussed differing legal opinions on that provision, she said. While the law says the ballot itself cannot be changed, Summers said it doesn’t specifically say anything about the envelope.

“Of that law, I know the intent was that nobody would be reaching back out to people,” said Summers, who also serves as clerk for Cape Girardeau County. “But I don’t feel that that’s what the law says. That’s why I would like an opinion on that matter, just to make sure that we’re being consistent and following the law.”

Surge in provisional ballots

In the first weeks of the fall semester, there are many voter registration drives on college campuses, Lennon said. Students can use their college photo IDs, out-of-state driver’s licenses or other forms of “personal identification” to register to vote.

But those forms of identification won’t work for them to cast a ballot in November. Their signatures on the registration forms will, however.

Both Schoeller and Lennon said they’re urging college students without the necessary voting identification to vote with a blue provisional ballot.

Provisional ballots are verified the same way as absentee ballots –  with a signature match, Schoeller said.

“We keep all iterations of signatures as people fill out new registration forms or changes of address,” Lennon said. “We have all of those on file. So we have multiple options for their signatures.”

In the 2020 election, 920 blue provisional ballots were cast statewide, according to Secretary of State records. And out of those, 40 weren’t counted because the signatures didn’t match.

While the state is offering free non-driver’s licenses for voting, Lennon said she’s not encouraging students with out-of-state driver’s licenses to get them.

“Because if they do, it will invalidate their driving privileges,” she said.

I keep saying if I’m confused, imagine how confused other people are who haven’t been looking at this very much.

– Jay Hardenbrook, AARP Missouri advocacy director

One more potential cause for confusion is that blue provisional ballots can only be cast on Election Day – not during the two weeks of no-excuse absentee voting that the new law established.

These changes hinge on two lawsuits filed by League of Women Voters of Missouri and Missouri NAACP which are attempting to get the court to block the implementation of the new law.

One lawsuit argues that the new law requiring Missourians to present a government-issued photo ID to vote is unconstitutional.

The other lawsuit claims that the law violates the right to core political speech by curtailing voter engagement.

Summers and other election officials are closely watching these cases.

In 2018, a court decision came down two weeks before the November election halting a voter ID constitutional amendment that was enacted a year earlier. Summers remembers having to quickly call a big meeting with all her election judges to retrain them on the law, as well as get out new information to her voters.

She anticipates that decisions on the lawsuits could be decided right up before absentee voting begins.

“It is frustrating as election officials,” she said, “because we’re trying to prepare and get the message out. What if we get this message out and then the law changes again? I know it’s frustrating for our voters, but it’s frustrating for us too.”

Laura Loyacono, a Democratic committeewoman for Ward 22 in Kansas City, is trying to help not only her mother, Maureen, but all city voters find a pathway to vote in November. Although she’s been following the new law changes closely, she said she even struggles to understand them.

“My mother’s very sharp,” said Laura Loyacono, noting that her mother is a retired civics teacher. “But the rules keep changing. If you’re not monitoring the activities of the Missouri legislature or what the Secretary of State is doing, you can’t interpret what’s happening. You don’t understand how that relates to you.”

The post Voters, local election officials working to navigate Missouri’s new voting law appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 8

Related
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri Democrats decline to endorse marijuana ballot measure

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Democratic Party’s state committee decided not to take a position on a ballot measure to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, citing concerns with the wording of the plan. While the party said Democrats support legalization, Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

POLL RESULTS: How Missourians feel about the legalization of marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The majority of Missouri voters approve of making marijuana legal. A SurveyUSA poll released Monday shows 62% of voters approve Amendment 3, which legalizes the personal use of marijuana. 22% of voters surveyed oppose legalizing marijuana and 16% responded that they are not yet certain how they would vote.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Missouri U.S. Senate Poll: See latest polling numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Exclusive polling shows Republican Eric Schmitt ahead of Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. The SurveyUSA poll has Schmitt defeating Valentine by an 11-point margin to succeed Republican Roy Blunt, who is retiring. If the vote were held today, Schmitt would take 47%, Valentine would have 36%, and 4% of respondents would vote for another candidate. Of those surveyed, 14% said they were still undecided.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Supreme Court weighs whether counties can regulate CAFOs

Did legislators violate Missouri’s constitution when they overruled counties to clear the way for industrial hog farms across the state? Does new legislation prohibiting local regulation apply to counties that already had their own rules? These are some of the questions before the Missouri Supreme Court in a case challenging the state’s attempt to bar […] The post Missouri Supreme Court weighs whether counties can regulate CAFOs appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Elections
Local
Missouri Elections
Missouri Independent

An ‘unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. school districts, PEN report says

WASHINGTON — More than 1,600 book titles across 32 states were banned from public schools during the 2021-2022 school year, with the bulk of the ban requests coming from a handful of right-wing groups pushing for censorship of books that feature LGBTQ+ characters and characters of color, a new report issued Monday said. “What I […] The post An ‘unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. school districts, PEN report says appeared first on Missouri Independent.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Schoeller
Missouri Independent

Missouri AG’s lawsuit against St. Louis abortion access fund sent back to state court

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s lawsuit against St. Louis’ use of federal funds to support abortion access will be sent back to the state courts to decide — a move both Schmitt and national abortion-rights groups had hoped for. On Monday, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri Judge Audrey Fleissig sent the […] The post Missouri AG’s lawsuit against St. Louis abortion access fund sent back to state court appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case

Two Newton County sheriff deputies were dispatched to a trailer park north of Neosho to evict a man and his wife on Nov. 13, 2017. According to the deputies, the man refused to leave, fought off the deputies and stole a patrol car that he would later crash in town. The local prosecutor would go […] The post Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case appeared first on Missouri Independent.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Tax issues still before Missouri lawmakers this week

Missouri legislators are back at the Capitol this week as they continue their Special Session discussion of providing across the board income tax cuts. Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe says he thinks Missourians can spend their own money more wisely than the government can …. Several tax cut plans are being...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Absentee Voting#Voter Registration#Absentee Voter#Election Local#Schlafly Library
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, September 19th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri Senate committee will hold hearings at 1:30 today (Monday) on 13 income tax cut and agriculture tax credit proposals. Some Senators want to gradually reduce the top tax rate from the current five-point-three percent to as low as three-point-nine percent -- if the state makes enough revenue. They also want to increase the standard deduction so that Missouri taxpayers owe less in state income tax. Another proposal would give a one-time tax credit to 2021 taxpayers, 325 dollars for some single filers and 650 dollars for some taxpayers filing jointly. Several lawmakers also have proposals that would extend agriculture tax credits from two years to six years for biofuel producers, meat packers, young farmers, and others.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

New COVID-19 cases rise by 17 percent in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 8,092 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending September 16th. That’s an increase of 1,193 from the previous week’s total of 6,899 or an increase of 17 percent. There were 15 new cases of...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
FOX2now.com

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Missouri

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas Reflector

In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas

Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Disabled voters win; legal fights in Kansas, elsewhere

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Trudy Le Beau has voted in every major election since she turned 18 — a half-century of civic participation that has gotten increasingly difficult as her multiple sclerosis progressed. Now, with no use of her arms or legs, the Wisconsin woman relies on her husband to help her fill out and return a ballot.
WISCONSIN STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy