bluedevilhub.com
Friday Night Lights: DHS loses to visiting Wildcats
The Davis High varsity football team lost its home game against Franklin 42-14 on Aug. 16. Despite a very strong start, Davis was not able to hold on for too long against the Franklin offense. Senior Jude Vaughn opened the game by returning the opening kickoff with a touchdown, and...
Cherry Island Golf Course in Elverta vandalized with a racist symbol and offensive message
Vandals recently dug offensive words and a swastika into the ground at a Sacramento County golf course. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, they received a call of an unknown number of suspects digging a hole at Cherry Island Golf Course. It turned out to be a swastika and an offensive statement. The golf course issued a statement that read:"This vandalism that occurred today is despicable, and that it happened here is heartbreaking and a serious matter. Cherry Island Golf Course condemns hate speech, and this incident of discrimination has been turned over to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office and is under investigation."
Sacramento holds more world records than one might think
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento history is filled with people, inventions and ideals that have impacted California and the nation, but the Capitol city has also pilled up a collection of Guinness World records. The Guinness Book of Records originally started out as an idea for a fact book to solve pub arguments, according to […]
Fox40
Sacramento Mustang Club
25TH Annual Mustangs & Fords at the Marriot Car Show, Saturday, September 17, 2022. We are expecting around 200 of some of the finest examples of the Ford/Lincold & Mercury family of cars including muscle cars, exotics, classics, customs, trucks, antiques and rods from all over the Nor-Cal area and surrounding states. This is free to the public with plenty to see and do. Great music, outdoor BBQ, vendors, kids area with games and prizes. Kids can even vote for their favorite vehicle. Show your kids what you used to drive “back in the day”. The show runs from 9am-2pm.
KCRA.com
Tracking Northern California rain: What to know about winds, timeline of storm, flash flooding watch
September is often a month with big changes as summer turns to fall, and this particular September is no different as off-and-on rain showers bring a flash flooding watch to nearby burn scars. Sunday and the next couple of days will bring more weather changes to Northern California, our weather...
colusacountynews.com
Malcolm Maxwell
On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Malcolm Maxwell, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 63. Malcolm was born on January 26, 1959, in Hollywood, CA to Robert (Bob) and Alice Maxwell, the second of three boys. The Maxwell’s moved to the Sacramento area around 1970 where Malcolm...
granitebaytoday.org
Open space next to Granite Bay High School destroyed
The week before school started, a bulldozer went through and destroyed the open space next to Granite Bay High School, previously home to a pond, plants and a variety of animals. The space is adjacent to the staff parking lot, which is why Bernadette Cranmer, head of the IB program...
California’s Largest Wildfire of 2022 Is Burning the Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run Course
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. California’s largest fire this year is currently burning on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada mountains, east of Sacramento, threatening several foothill communities known for their proximity to one of the most iconic ultrarunning races on Earth—The Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run.
abc10.com
Stormy conditions to come after record breaking heatwave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The last weekend of summer will feel more fall-like as stormy weather is set to arrive. September kicked off with triple digit heat lasting from September 1-9. The hottest of those days were recorded at 114°F for Sacramento Executive Airport, and 116°F for Downtown Sacramento, September 6th. Just about a week later, temperatures are expected to drop as low as the upper 60s to low 70s by Sunday.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Cooler & Wetter Weather On The Way
Clouds are beginning to move in as an area of low pressure digs into the region off the coast of California. Today we have seen some showers and isolated thunderstorms in the coastal mountains. WE can expect the chances for showers to increase as we head throughout the evening. Temperatures today have topped off in the upper 70s to low 80s around the valley and are running 5-10 degrees below what they were this time yesterday. By tomorrow morning, lows will bottom out in the mid-50s, making for great sleeping weather tonight where we can finally save some money on cooling our homes!
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe
If you have limited time but want to experience plenty of spectacular scenery, this stunning drive from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe might be the perfect road trip for you. Your journey through the Northern California Sierras takes in charming small towns, sparkling lakes, mountain vistas and a glimpse of America's pioneer past.
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin PD expands license plate cameras across the city
Drivers in stolen cars soon won't get very far into Rocklin, as Rocklin City Council this week expanded automatic license plate cameras across the city. Rocklin Police Department currently uses five automated license plate readers. Police will add another 32 cameras to cover all entrances and exits of the city, Rocklin Police Chief Rustin Banks said during the regular City Council meeting Tuesday.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Sacramento 2022
A fire destroyed much of the Sacramento in 1862. For this reason, San Francisco temporarily became the capital city of California. However, Sacramento was rebuilt, and in 1879 it once again became the state capital. Since then, this city has come a long way and is now known for its thriving breweries and food scene. It boasts world-class eateries with a variety of cuisines on offer. Sushi is one of the most famous Japanese dishes, and Sacramento has some of the best sushi restaurants in California. If you’re looking for fresh Sushi and seafood, check out our list of the 20 best sushi restaurants in Sacramento.
Dozens of tickets issued at Sacramento DUI checkpoint
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department issued over 50 tickets for drivers at a DUI checkpoint in the area of Florin Road and 24th street from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. During the DUI checkpoint, no arrests were made for drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol. However, 54 tickets […]
actionnewsnow.com
Fairfield woman died in I-5 crash in Colusa County
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. - A 54-year-old woman from Fairfield died in a crash on Interstate 5 on Wednesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. south of Maxwell Road and shut down the southbound lanes of the highway for more than two hours.
This Northern California city is among the sunniest on the planet
According to several analyses of historical weather data, Sacramento is among the cities that receive the most hours of sunlight, particularly during the summer months.
A mother loses her baby and six people are injured in Rio Linda pursuit crash
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A pregnant woman lost her baby after a car that was being pursued by officials crashed into her vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP’s North Sacramento office said it received reports of reckless driving Friday night. According to CHP, a sideshow was taking place within the intersection […]
actionnewsnow.com
Police say motorcyclist is dead after hitting a teen in Corning Saturday
CORNING, Calif. - The Corning Police say that they responded to the 600 block of North Street in Corning on Saturday at around 11:32 a.m. to a motorcycle crash involving a 17-year-old. Police say that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene by ambulance personnel. He was identified as Dennis...
Sacramento police to hold DUI checkpoint on Friday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint in the area of Florin Road and 24th street from 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. According to the Sacramento Police Department, checkpoint locations are chosen in areas that have a history of DUI crashes and arrests. This checkpoint is […]
California is home to the world’s largest corn maze: How you can visit
While the American Midwest is known for its endless fields of corn, the world's largest corn maze is actually in a small town outside of California's capital.
