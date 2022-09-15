ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

The States With the Highest and Lowest Student Debt

By Samanda Dorger
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aSSOx_0hwP5fEY00

How big of a problem is student debt? Some say the effect student loan debt has on the economy is similar to that of a recession, reducing business growth and suppressing consumer spending.

Others argue that the benefits of a college education outweigh the burdens of the loans. The average bachelor’s degree holder earns up to $33,000 more annually than a high school diploma holder, according to the Education Data Initiative.

At the end of the first quarter of 2022, total outstanding college-loan balances stood at nearly $1.61 trillion, according to the Department of Education.

Now, up to 43 million borrowers have been given some student debt forgiveness, totaling somewhere between $360 billion and $427 billion, according to a range of estimates.

Attending college in some states is cheaper than others, and that certainly affects the debt that students take on.

For in-state residents, tuition and fees in California are cheapest, at $3,161 for the 2021-22 academic year. For out-of-state residents, Mississippi is cheapest, at $7,862, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Vermont is the most expensive across the board for in-state, out-of-state and private schools.

The Institute for College Access & Statistics found that the states with the largest average loan debt per student upon graduation were New Hampshire ($39,928) Delaware ($39,705) and Pennsylvania ($39,375.) New Hampshire and Pennsylvania are among the most expensive for in-state tuition.

To find the states with the most and least student debt, personal finance site WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 11 key measures of indebtedness and earning opportunities. The data set ranges from average student debt to unemployment rate among the population aged 25 to 34 to share of students with past-due loan balances.

The states with the highest proportion of student debt are South Dakota, New Hampshire, West Virginia and North Dakota. The states with the lowest proportion are Utah, Hawaii, and New Mexico.

It remains to be seen which states will actually benefit most from the recent forgiveness plan.

Here are all 50 states and D.C., ranked by most to least student debt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dOKGb_0hwP5fEY00

1. West Virginia

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 2
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 8

In these rankings, No. 1 represents the worst conditions for that metric category.

West Virginia also has the third highest rate of student debt as percent of income (adjusted for cost of living.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gsCZw_0hwP5fEY00

2. Pennsylvania

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 4
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3khpWq_0hwP5fEY00

3. South Dakota

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 3
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 28
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X1FnG_0hwP5fEY00

4. New Hampshire

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 1
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 48
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JkpKZ_0hwP5fEY00
Shutterstock

5. Mississippi

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 5
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 21

Mississippi also has the highest rate of student debt as percent of income (adjusted for cost of living.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=100g1d_0hwP5fEY00
Shutterstock

6. Delaware

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 6
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 30
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ti2R0_0hwP5fEY00

7. Kentucky

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 10
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 11
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vu62H_0hwP5fEY00

8. Rhode Island

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 7
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 47

Rhode Island falls into the category of states with both high student debt and low home-ownership for people aged 25-34.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41EORC_0hwP5fEY00

9. South Carolina

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 11
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 16
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00lviM_0hwP5fEY00

10. North Dakota

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 8
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 41

Though among the highest for student debt, North Dakota does has one of the lowest unemployment rates for people aged 25-34.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ki5x_0hwP5fEY00

11. New Jersey

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 15
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 18

New Jersey falls into the category of states with both high student debt and low home-ownership for people aged 25-34.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ac7tm_0hwP5fEY00

12. Connecticut

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 13
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 26
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IYEqo_0hwP5fEY00
aceshot1 / Shutterstock

13. Ohio

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 17
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 14

In WalletHub’s study, Ohio falls into the category of states with both high student debt and low home-ownership for people aged 25-34.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NkF06_0hwP5fEY00

14. Wisconsin

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 16
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 20
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=498M1T_0hwP5fEY00
Shutterstock

15. Minnesota

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 9
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 50

Minnesota ranks among the five states with the highest proportion of students with debt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20UJa2_0hwP5fEY00

16. Iowa

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 12
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 37

Iowa has one of the lowest unemployment rates for people aged 25-34.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qq6fs_0hwP5fEY00

17. Michigan

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 19
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 9
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BqzOt_0hwP5fEY00
Shutterstock

18. Maine

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 14
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 49
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NHnGX_0hwP5fEY00
Shutterstock

19. Kansas

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 18
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 33
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Af0fK_0hwP5fEY00
Rob Hainer / Shutterstock

20. Alabama

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 21
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 17

Alabama has the second highest rate of student debt as percent of income, following Mississippi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XjzSz_0hwP5fEY00

21. Indiana

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 22
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 23

Indiana has one of the lowest unemployment rates for people aged 25-34.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RPE3H_0hwP5fEY00

22. Oklahoma

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 24
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 5
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C4mY2_0hwP5fEY00

23. Georgia

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 23
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KGfzU_0hwP5fEY00
Shutterstock

24. Missouri

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 20
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 36
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTB0J_0hwP5fEY00
Shutterstock

25. Louisiana

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 31
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 3
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xm3y5_0hwP5fEY00
Shutterstock

26. North Carolina

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 28
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 10
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10wTFS_0hwP5fEY00

27. Tennessee

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 27
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mK0uQ_0hwP5fEY00

28. Texas

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 34
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 4
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZjTfw_0hwP5fEY00
Shutterstock

29. Arkansas

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 29
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 24
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rrmYz_0hwP5fEY00
Leigh Trail / Shutterstock

30. Illinois

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 26
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 39
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f5zQF_0hwP5fEY00

31. Nebraska

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 25
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 42

Nebraska has one of the lowest unemployment rates for people aged 25-34.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uUL7v_0hwP5fEY00
Shutterstock

32. Vermont

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 32
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 45
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gpa2E_0hwP5fEY00

33. Virginia

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 30
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 46
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a5d5l_0hwP5fEY00
Shutterstock

34. Massachusetts

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 33
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 43
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nx2Fm_0hwP5fEY00
Shutterstock

35. Maryland

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 35
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 40

Maryland has the highest unemployment rate of all 50 states for people aged 25 to 34.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bDhDu_0hwP5fEY00

36. New York

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 38
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 15
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yZKiA_0hwP5fEY00

37. Idaho

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 36
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 38

Idaho falls in the category of low student debt and a high homeownership rate for people aged 25-34.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gnXvU_0hwP5fEY00

38. Hawaii

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 40
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 6

Hawaii has the second lowest rate of student debt as percent of income (adjusted for cost of living.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vMR4x_0hwP5fEY00

39. Montana

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 37
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 44

Montana has one of the lowest unemployment rates for people aged 25-34.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cfSyz_0hwP5fEY00

40. Oregon

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 41
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 12
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2opNUa_0hwP5fEY00

41. Arizona

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 39
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 29
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uf239_0hwP5fEY00

42. Nevada

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 45
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 1

Nevada is among the six states with the lowest proportion of students with debt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D6SJa_0hwP5fEY00

43. Alaska

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 43
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 25
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aX5GV_0hwP5fEY00

44. Colorado

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 42
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 34
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JTBeO_0hwP5fEY00

45. Wyoming

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 44
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 27

Wyoming is one of a handful of states, along with Montana, Vermont, Nebraska and Utah, with both low student debt and a high home ownership rate for people aged 25-34.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4CBY_0hwP5fEY00

46. Florida

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 46
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emeV1_0hwP5fEY00

47. New Mexico

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 48
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 32
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJNSq_0hwP5fEY00

48. Washington

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 47
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 35
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IOA30_0hwP5fEY00

49. California

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 49
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 7

California is among the five states with the lowest rate of student debt as percent of income, as well as among those with the lowest proportion of students with debt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oe7Wi_0hwP5fEY00

50. District of Columbia

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 50
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 51

D.C. also has the lowest rate of student debt as percent of income (adjusted for cost of living.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M1JLw_0hwP5fEY00
Shutterstock

51. Utah

  • Student-loan indebtedness rank: 51
  • Grant & student work opportunities rank: 31

Along with being the state with the lowest student loan indebtedness, Utah also has the third lowest rate of student debt as percent of income (adjusted for cost of living.) Utah also has the lowest unemployment rate of all 50 states for people aged 25-34. It’s also among the five states with the lowest percentage of student-loan balances that are past due or in default.

See more information about this study at WalletHub.com.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Cannabis News Week: States Becoming More Weed Friendly

California is doing its best to solidify its status as a marijuana friendly state with Gov. Gavin Newsom signing 10 different weed-related bills into law this week. One of the biggest changes is SB 1326 which creates a process for the state to enter into agreements with other states to allow cross-state cannabis transactions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Best American Cities to Live the Good Life in Retirement

You did it. You worked, you saved, you invested. Maybe you raised a family, put kids through college, and paid off your mortgage. Now you’re ready to retire from working full time. Maybe you want to enjoy all the things you didn’t always have time for -- more travel,...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
104K+
Followers
88K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy