CHICAGO (CBS) – A 30-year-old man is recovering from a graze wound to the face after being shot while walking out of a restaurant on the West Side.Police said the shots came from a black Nissan on Roosevelt near Homan at 3:30 a.m. on Monday.The suspects also robbed a woman sitting in the victim's car at gunpoint.About 30 minutes later, the men crashed the car into a bench at Blackhawk Park and ran away.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO