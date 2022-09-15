Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Video shows Chicago police trade gunfire with suspect in Pilsen
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released video Tuesday showing a July 22nd shootout between Chicago police and a suspect in the Pilsen neighborhood. WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.
fox32chicago.com
Man walking on Chicago's Southeast Side shot by unknown offender: police
CHICAGO - A man walking down the street was shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood. Around 3:37 p.m., police say the victim was walking in the 1600 block of East 93rd Street when he was shot by an unknown suspect. The victim was struck in the neck and...
Suspects shoot man in face, rob woman on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 30-year-old man is recovering from a graze wound to the face after being shot while walking out of a restaurant on the West Side.Police said the shots came from a black Nissan on Roosevelt near Homan at 3:30 a.m. on Monday.The suspects also robbed a woman sitting in the victim's car at gunpoint.About 30 minutes later, the men crashed the car into a bench at Blackhawk Park and ran away.
Police shooting: Chicago officer shoots armed person in Marquette Park, CPD says
A Chicago police officer shot an armed person on the city's South Side, CPD said.
fox32chicago.com
Video shows Chicago police open fire first in Pilsen shootout
CHICAGO - Newly released video shows Chicago police officers fire the first shots in a July shootout that left two people wounded, including an innocent bystander, in the Pilsen neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side. Two police officers are facing charges in connection with the on-duty shooting. Officer Ruben Reynoso,...
fox32chicago.com
Man in backyard on Chicago's South Side wounded in drive-by shooting: police
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night in Chicago's Avalon Park neighborhood. Around 6:15 p.m., police say the victim was in the backyard of a home in the 8300 block of South Cregier Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle drove down an alley and someone inside fired shots.
fox32chicago.com
Judge won't block release of video showing shooting that led to charges against 2 Chicago cops
CHICAGO - A judge refused Monday to block a civilian oversight agency from releasing video of a shooting that led to criminal charges against two Chicago police officers. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is set to release surveillance video of the July 22 shooting in Pilsen sometime this week, days after State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced charges against Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos and Officer Ruben Reynoso.
Chicago bar patrons scramble as gunfire rings out
A drive-by shooting outside a bar in West Town Friday night left one person injured and dozens others running for cover.
fox32chicago.com
Zion police release body cam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting
ZION, Ill. - The Zion Police Department released body camera footage Tuesday that shows an officer fatally shoot an armed man earlier this month in the northern suburb. The footage shows officers approach George W. Franklin III behind a residence in the 2800 block of Ezra Avenue on the evening of Sept. 8 after receiving a call from the man's mother that he was attempting to force his way inside her home.
fox32chicago.com
Person found dead in garbage can on South Side
CHICAGO - A person was found dead in a garbage can Monday evening in the Roseland neighborhood. A male, whose age was unknown, was discovered in the garbage can around 7 p.m. in the first block of West 110th Place, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the...
fox32chicago.com
Teen with gunshot wound shows up at Chicago hospital
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the back walked into a hospital Sunday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. The teen was reportedly shot in the back around 4:47 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said. He entered Comer Children's Hospital where...
West Woodlawn shooting leaves 4 shot, 2 fatally, on South Side, Chicago police say
The victims were on a front porch when an offender exited a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots, striking the victims, police said.
Police investigate after man found shot and killed in Cook County Forest Preserve
CHICAGO (CBS) – Investigators are trying to figure out how a man ended up shot and killed in a Cook County Forest Preserve.Forest Preserve police and Cook County Sheriff's Office officials were at the scene at the Dan Ryan Woods near 87th Street and Western Avenue.Investigators had a large section of the wood closed off with crime tape.Police sources familiar with the case told CBS 2 the victim was shot several times.
fox32chicago.com
Kenosha crime: 2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting outside bar
KENOSHA, Wisco. - Two people were killed, and two others were wounded in a shooting outside of a Kenosha bar early Sunday. Just before 2 a.m., police responded to Las Margaritas near 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road in Kenosha. Officers in the area heard shots fired, and multiple 911 calls...
fox32chicago.com
Murders down 22% on Chicago's West Side, CPD officials say
CHICAGO - Chicago police said Monday they are making progress reducing crime on the West Side. CPD officials said homicides in the 11th District are down 22% compared to last year. The 11th District encompasses West Garfield Park and a portion of East Garfield Park. Police said shootings in that...
fox32chicago.com
Intruder killed after struggle with Kenosha homeowner: police
KENOSHA, Wisco. - An intruder was killed Friday night after getting into a struggle with a Kenosha homeowner, police said. At about 7:20 p.m. Friday, Kenosha police officers responded to the 6900 block of 64th Avenue for a report of a suspicious subject that was allegedly damaging vehicles and attempting to enter other people's homes.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while driving in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A man was struck by gunfire while driving Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The 38-year-old was driving his car around 8:29 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Honore Street when a gunman wearing all black started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, woman robbed at gunpoint outside West Side restaurant
CHICAGO - A man was grazed by gunfire while leaving a restaurant and a woman was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday in the Homan Square neighborhood. The 30-year-old man was exiting a restaurant around 3:32 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone in a black Nissan truck started shooting, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police shoot armed teen in Chicago Lawn, 1 officer hospitalized
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer shot an armed teenager in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood early Sunday morning, officials said. Officers were "conducting an investigation" in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue when they encountered an "armed offender" around 1:50 a.m., Chicago police said in a statement. An officer...
cwbchicago.com
18-time felon tells authorities his electronic monitoring bracelet got cut by CTA train tracks
An 18-time felon who failed to return home after being given permission to leave the house for eight hours while on electronic monitoring allegedly had a unique response when authorities tracked him down in Chicago and asked why his ankle monitor had been badly cut: He allegedly claimed that it became entangled on CTA train tracks.
