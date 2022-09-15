Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Kalus fires back at McKee following wins in Rhode Island primary
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island primary is in the books, and the race for governor is now set. Gov. Dan McKee survived a tough primary challenge from former CVS executive Helena Buonanno Foulkes, and now gets ready to meet Republican Ashley Kalus in the general election. Kalus...
Massachusetts has 8 sanctuary cities and how they cooperate varies
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCAMBRIDGE - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a group of Venezuelan migrants north to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. The Governor says it's part of his state's plan to bring migrants to what he calls "sanctuary destinations." Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, but there have been proposals for it on Beacon Hill. A sanctuary city or state is a location that limits cooperation with federal immigration laws. There are eight cities in the state that are sanctuary cities. They are Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville. What they do is legal, and how...
fox40jackson.com
Martha’s Vineyard’s ‘humanitarian crisis’ statement ridiculed on social media: ‘Screw them, send more’
Martha’s Vineyard was slammed on Twitter for declaring a “humanitarian crisis” based on the illegal immigrants sent to them by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., on Thursday. DeSantis’ office revealed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the governor was responsible for sending two planes of illegal...
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you happen to live in Massachusetts and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
NHPR
After losing Democratic primary, western Massachusetts sheriff candidate launches write-in campaign
A contender for Hampshire County sheriff, who lost in the Democratic Primary last week, said she's staying in the race as a write-in candidate. Yvonne Gittelson trailed incumbent Sheriff Patrick Cahillane by more than 20 points. She received under 27% of the vote to his 48%. She used to work...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Is new poll a Diehl breaker?
THE HEADLINE IS not exactly the sort of unqualified boost that campaigns usually go out of their way to promote. But if you’re running for governor of Massachusetts as the Trump-endorsed Republican nominee, you take what you can get. So it is that the homepage of Geoff Diehl’s campaign...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island State Police investigate suspicious death
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said Monday they are investigating a suspicious death. While police aren’t releasing specific details, they said the responded to Biscuit City Road in Charlestown. No further information was immediately provided.
wgbh.org
Migrants sent north by Texas governor have begun appearing in Boston hospitals seeking help
Migrants who have been sent on buses from the Texas border to New York and Washington, D.C., have already begun showing up at Boston-area hospitals seeking medical and housing help. GBH News confirmed with several hospitals that homeless migrants sent north by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have ended up in...
NECN
Massachusetts Tax Refund: How Much of the $3B State Surplus Could You Get?
Massachusetts taxpayers struggling with sky-high inflation should expect to get their chunk of a nearly $3 billion state surplus pot "in the proportion that they paid in," a top Baker administration official said Tuesday. However, details about when and how money will flow back to Bay Staters remain unclear one...
What homeless crisis? Dozens of rooms and properties are available on Airbnb in Martha's Vineyard - after homelessness director claimed 50 illegal immigrants could not stay because there's 'no affordable housing'
Dozens of modest properties and homes are available for rent on AirBnb on Martha’s Vineyard, DailyMail.com can reveal, despite the island's main homelessness expert claiming there was no affordable housing in which to place migrants. Private rooms and small guest stays are on offer for $180 a night, which...
$16.35 million lottery prize won at Mass. Cumberland Farms remains unclaimed
The largest lottery prize won so far this year in Massachusetts remains unclaimed nearly a week after it was won. The $16.35 million ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms in Ware. It was won off of a “Megabucks Doubler” drawing Sept. 10. However, as of Friday morning, the...
fallriverreporter.com
Drug distributor within Massachusetts drug trafficking organization facing up to 20 years in prison
BOSTON – A drug distributor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has pleaded guilty to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy involving cocaine and cocaine base (crack cocaine). Terrence Daye, 33, of Boston, pleaded guilty on September 7, 2022, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to...
The Oldest Bar In Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
Calculate how much your Mass. tax refund check will be
Eligible Massachusetts residents will see tax relief this fall, either through a check in the mail or direct deposit equating to about 13% of their 2021 personal income tax liability. No action is needed for Bay Staters to secure the tax credit, which is required under state law amid ballooning...
Nurse pleads guilty to home MassHealth healthcare fraud
A Lowell woman has pled guilty in federal court in Boston in connection with a $100 million home healthcare fraud scheme.
WCVB
3 Massachusetts Bed, Bath & Beyond stores to close
BOSTON — Three Massachusetts Bed, Bath & Beyond stores are slated to close, the home goods retailer announced. The stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are listed among the 150 locations set to close nationwide. The exact closing dates have not been announced. In August, the retailer announced layoffs,...
The Real Reason You Heard Loud Booms This Weekend in Westport & Surrounding Areas
Reports of loud booms in Westport, Freetown, Dartmouth and Somerset were reported over the weekend, leaving people scratching their heads as to what could have caused such a startling sound. Reports in Westport. Online users began sharing their concerns Saturday night around 6:30 p.m., with several people claiming their house...
$1 million Powerball winner sold at Market Basket in Massachusetts
A lottery player in Massachusetts won a $1 million Powerball prize Wednesday. The ticket was sold at a Market Basket in Lowell, according to the lottery. However, there was no Powerball jackpot winner Wednesday. Instead, the lottery prize increases to $225 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing. Overall, there were...
Famous restaurant chain set to open another location in New Hampshire this month
We have exciting news for sandwich lovers in New Hampshire. A famous restaurant chain is opening a new location in the state this month and hosting a fundraiser to benefit an organization in the community.
