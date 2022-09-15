ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

ABC6.com

Kalus fires back at McKee following wins in Rhode Island primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island primary is in the books, and the race for governor is now set. Gov. Dan McKee survived a tough primary challenge from former CVS executive Helena Buonanno Foulkes, and now gets ready to meet Republican Ashley Kalus in the general election. Kalus...
CBS Boston

Massachusetts has 8 sanctuary cities and how they cooperate varies

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCAMBRIDGE - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a group of Venezuelan migrants north to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. The Governor says it's part of his state's plan to bring migrants to what he calls "sanctuary destinations." Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, but there have been proposals for it on Beacon Hill. A sanctuary city or state is a location that limits cooperation with federal immigration laws. There are eight cities in the state that are sanctuary cities. They are Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville. What they do is legal, and how...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

If you happen to live in Massachusetts and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
WPRI 12 News

Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
commonwealthmagazine.org

Is new poll a Diehl breaker?

THE HEADLINE IS not exactly the sort of unqualified boost that campaigns usually go out of their way to promote. But if you’re running for governor of Massachusetts as the Trump-endorsed Republican nominee, you take what you can get. So it is that the homepage of Geoff Diehl’s campaign...
ABC6.com

Rhode Island State Police investigate suspicious death

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said Monday they are investigating a suspicious death. While police aren’t releasing specific details, they said the responded to Biscuit City Road in Charlestown. No further information was immediately provided.
Daily Mail

What homeless crisis? Dozens of rooms and properties are available on Airbnb in Martha's Vineyard - after homelessness director claimed 50 illegal immigrants could not stay because there's 'no affordable housing'

Dozens of modest properties and homes are available for rent on AirBnb on Martha’s Vineyard, DailyMail.com can reveal, despite the island's main homelessness expert claiming there was no affordable housing in which to place migrants. Private rooms and small guest stays are on offer for $180 a night, which...
WNAW 94.7

The Oldest Bar In Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
WCVB

3 Massachusetts Bed, Bath & Beyond stores to close

BOSTON — Three Massachusetts Bed, Bath & Beyond stores are slated to close, the home goods retailer announced. The stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are listed among the 150 locations set to close nationwide. The exact closing dates have not been announced. In August, the retailer announced layoffs,...

