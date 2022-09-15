Read full article on original website
WATCH: Folsom coach Paul Doherty — 'That's why they come to Folsom,' — after 23-15 win over Pittsburg
Paul Dougherty said Pittsburg officials treated he, the coaching staff and the their Folsom football like kings before Friday's big Northern California tilt. The Bulldogs weren't exactly abiding guests, intercepting four passes, blocking and punt and a kick during a 23-15 victory. Afterward ...
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to PG&E customers in Butte, Glenn counties
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:07 P.M. UPDATE - More than 5,000 PG&E customers lost power Sunday morning in Butte and Glenn counties, according to the PG&E outage map. Two outages were reported shortly after 5 a.m. for more than 2,000 customers as far south as Glenn along Highway 45 to customers in Hamilton City.
Auburn hit-and-run leads to shooting, CHP says
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol officer shot a person suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run in the Auburn area on Saturday, according to the CHP. Witnesses that spoke with the CHP said that the hit-and-run collision occurred on a highway. Several people followed the driver, believed to be a white man […]
Dozens of tickets issued at Sacramento DUI checkpoint
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department issued over 50 tickets for drivers at a DUI checkpoint in the area of Florin Road and 24th street from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. During the DUI checkpoint, no arrests were made for drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol. However, 54 tickets […]
Fox40
Sacramento Mustang Club
25TH Annual Mustangs & Fords at the Marriot Car Show, Saturday, September 17, 2022. We are expecting around 200 of some of the finest examples of the Ford/Lincold & Mercury family of cars including muscle cars, exotics, classics, customs, trucks, antiques and rods from all over the Nor-Cal area and surrounding states. This is free to the public with plenty to see and do. Great music, outdoor BBQ, vendors, kids area with games and prizes. Kids can even vote for their favorite vehicle. Show your kids what you used to drive “back in the day”. The show runs from 9am-2pm.
KCRA.com
Tracking Northern California rain: What to know about winds, timeline of storm, flash flooding watch
September is often a month with big changes as summer turns to fall, and this particular September is no different as off-and-on rain showers bring a flash flooding watch to nearby burn scars. Sunday and the next couple of days will bring more weather changes to Northern California, our weather...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP: Chico teen breaks neck, back in crash on Saturday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - An 18-year-old from Chico broke his neck and back after a crash in Glenn County on Saturday, the CHP said in a news release on Wednesday. The CHP said Tommy Davis was driving a 2011 Toyota east on County Road 9 east of County QQ at high speeds.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Cooler & Wetter Weather On The Way
Clouds are beginning to move in as an area of low pressure digs into the region off the coast of California. Today we have seen some showers and isolated thunderstorms in the coastal mountains. WE can expect the chances for showers to increase as we head throughout the evening. Temperatures today have topped off in the upper 70s to low 80s around the valley and are running 5-10 degrees below what they were this time yesterday. By tomorrow morning, lows will bottom out in the mid-50s, making for great sleeping weather tonight where we can finally save some money on cooling our homes!
KCRA.com
Driver arrested, 6 hurt in Rio Linda pursuit that ended in car crash, officials say
Six people were hurt following a pursuit that ended in a vehicle crash in Rio Linda on Friday night, authorities said. A 17-year-old from the east Bay Area was arrested. The California Highway Patrol was responding to reports of a sideshow around 9:11 p.m. in the area of Eleverta Road at Dutch Haven Boulevard.
actionnewsnow.com
Fairfield woman died in I-5 crash in Colusa County
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. - A 54-year-old woman from Fairfield died in a crash on Interstate 5 on Wednesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. south of Maxwell Road and shut down the southbound lanes of the highway for more than two hours.
17-year-old arrested after crashing, injuring 6 in Rio Linda
RIO LINDA, Calif. — A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with six people being injured in a car accident Friday night, according to officials. The man, driving a Honda Accord with three passengers, was fleeing from a dispersed car show, according to North Sacramento California Highway Patrol. The driver...
abc10.com
Stormy conditions to come after record breaking heatwave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The last weekend of summer will feel more fall-like as stormy weather is set to arrive. September kicked off with triple digit heat lasting from September 1-9. The hottest of those days were recorded at 114°F for Sacramento Executive Airport, and 116°F for Downtown Sacramento, September 6th. Just about a week later, temperatures are expected to drop as low as the upper 60s to low 70s by Sunday.
colusacountynews.com
Malcolm Maxwell
On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Malcolm Maxwell, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 63. Malcolm was born on January 26, 1959, in Hollywood, CA to Robert (Bob) and Alice Maxwell, the second of three boys. The Maxwell’s moved to the Sacramento area around 1970 where Malcolm...
mendofever.com
Lake County Woman Missing Over a Month—No Leads, No Foul Play Suspected
38-year-old Goldie Lee Morse has been missing for over a month. Friends say she was picking berries near Cobb, California’s Black Rock Golf Course on the evening of August 13, 2022. From there, she seemingly walked away leaving her shoes behind. There were reports of sightings and brief interactions with Morse that evening and the following morning. Beyond that, she has not been seen or heard from since.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rio Linda Head-On Crash Results in Injuries
Curved Bridge Road Accident Involves Two Vehicles in a Head-On A head-on crash in Rio Linda on September 14 caused at least one person to be injured. The accident happened along Curved Bridge Road just west of Dry Creek Road around 3:07 p.m. It was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that the accident involved a Nissan Quest van and a Toyota Sienna.
Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave
SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe
If you have limited time but want to experience plenty of spectacular scenery, this stunning drive from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe might be the perfect road trip for you. Your journey through the Northern California Sierras takes in charming small towns, sparkling lakes, mountain vistas and a glimpse of America's pioneer past.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Sacramento 2022
A fire destroyed much of the Sacramento in 1862. For this reason, San Francisco temporarily became the capital city of California. However, Sacramento was rebuilt, and in 1879 it once again became the state capital. Since then, this city has come a long way and is now known for its thriving breweries and food scene. It boasts world-class eateries with a variety of cuisines on offer. Sushi is one of the most famous Japanese dishes, and Sacramento has some of the best sushi restaurants in California. If you’re looking for fresh Sushi and seafood, check out our list of the 20 best sushi restaurants in Sacramento.
granitebaytoday.org
Open space next to Granite Bay High School destroyed
The week before school started, a bulldozer went through and destroyed the open space next to Granite Bay High School, previously home to a pond, plants and a variety of animals. The space is adjacent to the staff parking lot, which is why Bernadette Cranmer, head of the IB program...
Sacramento police to hold DUI checkpoint on Friday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint in the area of Florin Road and 24th street from 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. According to the Sacramento Police Department, checkpoint locations are chosen in areas that have a history of DUI crashes and arrests. This checkpoint is […]
