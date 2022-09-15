Read full article on original website
Related
Family of UT student shot and killed grieving, looking for answers
TAMPA, Fla. — The investigation into the shooting death of 19-year-old Carson Senfield is still underway after he left his ride-share and tried to get into another car, according to police. Detectives learned that Carson was hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to...
Mistrial declared in case of woman charged with client's abuse, neglect
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County judge declared a mistrial Monday in the case of a former Florida guardian accused of causing the death of an elderly man in May 2019. The judge issued the ruling when a jury deadlocked since deliberating in the case charging Rebecca Fierle with aggravated abuse and neglect of an elderly person, 75-year-old Steven Stryker.
Pasco Sheriff Needs Your Help In Identifying New Port Richey Theft Suspect
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office needs your help in identifying a suspect from a string of neighborhood burglaries. Between Sept. 11th and 15th, a suspect committed several thefts and car burglaries from several locations in the Jasmine Estates area of New Port
Pasco Deputies Seeking Tips In New Port Richey Shooting That Claimed Life Of 35-Year-Old Man
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a shooting that occurred this morning in New Port Richey. The victim’s family has waived their Marsy’s law protections and has given PSO permission to release the decedent’s information in the hopes of finding
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Tampa police officer almost crashes with 2 wrong-way cars
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer heading eastbound on the Selmon Expressway almost crashed with two other cars traveling in the wrong direction of the 78th Street ramp exit at 2:34 a.m. Sunday, authorities say. While driving on the exit, officer Scott Van Treese swerved his patrol car...
2 hurt in downtown Orlando shooting, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting near the heart of downtown Orlando. Officers responded to the area of North Court Avenue and East Pine Street around midnight Sunday. Orlando police told Eyewitness News that a fight led to the shooting, which left two people hurt. Officers said...
Student dies after trying to enter wrong car: police
A University of Tampa student died after trying to get into the wrong car early Saturday morning, police said.
Local firefighters pack bags full of items designed to save babies' lives during sleep
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Rather than responding to tragedy, firefighters in St. Petersburg are trying to prevent it. On Tuesday, 14 firefighters packed bags with items to help babies sleep safely. There are onesies that say "this side up" which helps remind parents that sleeping on their back is best.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man fatally shot after entering woods in Pasco County: PCSO
PCSO found that the victim was walking near State Road 52 and Colony Road when he decided to enter the woods. Shortly after, an unknown person shot and killed the victim.
University of Tampa student shot, killed remembered by family
TAMPA, Fla. — The family of a University of Tampa student mourns the loss of his death. Carson Senfield was shot and killed over the weekend when the college sophomore tried getting into a car. The man inside told Tampa Police he feared for his life. He then shot and killed Carson.
Crash involving elementary school bus leaves 1 injured in Winter Haven
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A second crash involving a school bus Monday morning in Polk County caused a person to be taken to the hospital, leaders from Polk County Public Schools explain. At 7:38 a.m., Polk County Fire Rescue and Polk County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a crash...
Breaking: Man Shot And Killed In Wooded Area Of SR-52 In New Port Richey
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting near the intersection of SR 52 and Colony Rd. in New Port Richey. According to deputies, the preliminary investigation suggests that an adult male was walking along the road when he entered the
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pasco Sheriff: 17-Year-Old Nevaeh Banks Located And Is Safe
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – 17-year-old Nevaeh Banks has been located and is safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for Nevaeh Banks, a missing-runaway 17-year-old. Banks is 5’6”, around 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last
Lieutenant With Pinellas Park Fire Department Terminated After Arrest In Human Trafficking Sting
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – A Lieutenant with the Pinellas Park Fire Department has been terminated after an arrest during a human trafficking operation in Hillsborough County. On September 15, 2022, Pinellas Park city officials were notified of the arrest of a city employee, Brian Streeter.
Third arrest made after women's body found burned in St. Pete alley
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 42-year-old man was arrested Thursday for setting Heather Olmstead's body on fire in a St. Petersburg alley last month, according to an arrest affidavit. Jerrish Stephens of St. Petersburg was charged with abuse of a dead body. According to arrest records, Stephens mutilated Olmstead's...
St. Pete man dies in Nebraska skydiving accident
CRETE, Neb. — A St. Petersburg man has died as a result of a skydiving accident in Nebraska, according to local law enforcement. The Crete Police Department said 34-year-old William Seale of St. Pete died following a "tandem" jump with an experienced parachutist. It happened on Sept. 15 at the Crete Airport.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for two children from Sebring
SEBRING, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled a Missing Child Alert for a 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl. Authorities say Jesse "JJ" Begin and Lynette "Nette" Begin are safe.
University Of Tampa Student Shot And Killed Overnight
TAMPA, Fla.- Tampa Police detectives have learned that the individual shot was a current student at the University of Tampa. According to witnesses, the individual was hanging out with friends on South Howard Ave and had caught an Uber to his residence near the
13 Arrested in "Operation Cyber Guardian 2" Sting
Detectives Posed as Children on Social Media Platforms
TPD: UT student shot, killed early Saturday morning
TAMPA, Fla. — A University of Tampa student was shot and killed early Saturday morning in south Tampa, according to the police. Detectives learned that Carson Senfield was hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near West Arch Street, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 2