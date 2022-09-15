ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 hurt in downtown Orlando shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting near the heart of downtown Orlando. Officers responded to the area of North Court Avenue and East Pine Street around midnight Sunday. Orlando police told Eyewitness News that a fight led to the shooting, which left two people hurt. Officers said...
ORLANDO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete man dies in Nebraska skydiving accident

CRETE, Neb. — A St. Petersburg man has died as a result of a skydiving accident in Nebraska, according to local law enforcement. The Crete Police Department said 34-year-old William Seale of St. Pete died following a "tandem" jump with an experienced parachutist. It happened on Sept. 15 at the Crete Airport.
CRETE, NE
10 Tampa Bay

TPD: UT student shot, killed early Saturday morning

TAMPA, Fla. — A University of Tampa student was shot and killed early Saturday morning in south Tampa, according to the police. Detectives learned that Carson Senfield was hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near West Arch Street, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
