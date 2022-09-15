ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmet County, MI

MTM On The Road: Northwest Michigan Habitat for Humanity Breaks Ground on New Homes

By Lauren Creighton
 5 days ago
The construction of several new homes across Charlevoix and Emmet counties is underway.

Northwest Michigan Habitat for Humanity aims to build 43 homes through 2025, as part of their Foundations for our Future campaign.

This marks the biggest building campaign in their 32 year history.

Our On The Road Crew, Lauren and Tyler, are talking with volunteers on-site the Meadowlands Subdivision in Alanson, where 32 of the new homes are currently being built.

To learn more about Northwest Michigan Habitat for Humanity and how to volunteer with them, click here.

