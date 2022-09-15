A Michigan man is accused of threatening to—among other things—murder a popular rapper’s parents, rape his daughter, kill all her friends, and carry out a mass shooting at one of his shows, according to the feds. Jordan Gabriel Giacona, from Macomb, targeted hip-hop artist George Watsky for more than a year, calling, texting, and tweeting at him with often graphic, specific warnings including one that said, “I will shoot up your show at St. Andrews Hall. And I will blow up your first show in Texas in a similar style to the explosion from V for Vendetta,” according to a criminal complaint published by Local 4 WDIV Detroit. Investigators used phone records to home in on Giacona, who told the FBI that he had reached out to Watsky with “information he thought was interesting,” but said Watsky didn’t reply. Giacona “felt cheated” by this and wanted others to know he had been snubbed. “As a result, Giacona began contacting [Watsky] repeatedly,” the complaint states.Read it at Local 4 WDIV Detroit

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO