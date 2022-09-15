ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Feds Say Michigan Man Bombarded Rapper Watsky With Deranged Death Threats

A Michigan man is accused of threatening to—among other things—murder a popular rapper’s parents, rape his daughter, kill all her friends, and carry out a mass shooting at one of his shows, according to the feds. Jordan Gabriel Giacona, from Macomb, targeted hip-hop artist George Watsky for more than a year, calling, texting, and tweeting at him with often graphic, specific warnings including one that said, “I will shoot up your show at St. Andrews Hall. And I will blow up your first show in Texas in a similar style to the explosion from V for Vendetta,” according to a criminal complaint published by Local 4 WDIV Detroit. Investigators used phone records to home in on Giacona, who told the FBI that he had reached out to Watsky with “information he thought was interesting,” but said Watsky didn’t reply. Giacona “felt cheated” by this and wanted others to know he had been snubbed. “As a result, Giacona began contacting [Watsky] repeatedly,” the complaint states.Read it at Local 4 WDIV Detroit
The Associated Press

Police search for suspect in stabbing at LA hospital

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police were searching Tuesday for a man suspected of stabbing an employee at a Los Angeles hospital, prompting a lockdown of the facility Monday evening. The employee, a 49-year-old man, was suffering from multiple stab wounds and was in critical but stable condition Tuesday morning, police said. Officers responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. following reports of an assault by a man with a knife at Mission Community Hospital in the Panorama City neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, said Officer Annie Hernandez with the LA police department. “The victim was inside the lobby area when he was approached by the suspect,” police said in a news release. “The suspect stabbed the victim and fled the location on foot.”
