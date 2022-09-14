ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle present impossible problems for Ravens in huge comeback

When the Miami Dolphins selected Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle with the sixth pick in the 2021 draft, and then traded a huge amount of draft capital for ex-Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill in the 2022 offseason, the idea was clear. Miami, and head coach Mike McDaniel, wanted to present impossible math problems for enemy defenses with the combined speed of Waddle and Hill. Factor in that both speed receivers are not one-trick show ponies, and if this all worked out, it would benefit third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa more than anybody, in a season where Tagovailoa has as much of a prove-it season as any player in the NFL.
BALTIMORE, MD
Kansas City, MO
AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts HC Frank Reich shared what his approach was to pitching QB Matt Ryan on why Indianapolis was the best trade destination for him this offseason. “I showed some of our core runs with Nyheim and JT,” Reich said via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “And he was like ‘Oh, I get to play quarterback in an offense that runs the ball this well?’ And then I said, ‘Now, watch what we do with play-action off of this, and the defense’s reaction.’ And naturally, I’m showing him all the best plays. I’m not showing him the plays where we messed up. We were on for two hours, but it literally felt like we were on the phone for 15 minutes. And I think for all of us who were on the call, we knew it was something special. We all keep talking about it, even now.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 on Raiders vs. Cardinals

NFL Sunday brings sports bettors a must-win game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals, as both teams will be determined to get their first win of the season following disappointing losses in Week 1. Luckily, thanks to the latest DraftKings promo code, there is no Week 2 losses on the cards for new users of DraftKings Sportsbook who can be guaranteed a $200 payday regardless of the final score.
GAMBLING
#Sports Betting#American Football Betting#The Kansas City Chiefs#Afc#Fanduel Sportsbook
NFL Odds: Cardinals vs. Raiders prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Arizona Cardinals for Week 2 action in the Sin City. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Cardinals-Raiders prediction and pick. Let’s face it, the Cardinals got whopped against the Kansas City Chiefs 44-21 in Week 1. Patrick Mahomes threw for five touchdowns in the win and tore the Cardinals’ defense apart. Luckily for the Cardinals, the Rams and 49ers are also (0-1) on the season. The road to glory is still months away and there is plenty of time for the Red Birds to get back on track.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, stacks for Week 2, 2022 include Davante Adams

The opening week of the 2022 NFL schedule featured star performances from Cooper Kupp and Nick Chubb, but players like Ezekiel Elliott, Kyle Pitts, and Tom Brady disappointed for NFL DFS lineups. While many star players are allowed a dud during the season, how should coming off a poor game affect your Week 2 NFL DFS strategy? In the case of Brady, it may cause you to look elsewhere for NFL DFS picks considering his upcoming opponent. In his last four regular-season games against the Saints, Brady has more interceptions (eight) than touchdowns (four) and averaged just 259.3 passing yards. If you're passing on Brady, then which other QB options should you consider for Week 2 daily Fantasy football lineups? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Week 2, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.
NFL
2022 Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker

Welcome to your weekly Las Vegas Raiders fantasy tracker for the 2022 season. Each week we will track the fantasy production of the Raiders’ top fantasy players that were covered in last week’s season preview. We will provide analysis from the most recent game, as well as projections for the upcoming game. Stats from previous games will come from ESPN and all points will be based on standard PPR formats.
NFL
