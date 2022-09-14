Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
One Park Place, formerly known as the BMA Tower represents the Modern style of architectureCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
If you're looking for a fenced-in playground for your children, visit Hodge Park Playground north of the riverCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Man who robbed a bank to avoid his wife got sentenced to house arrestRickyKansas City, MO
Fried chicken fans have their favorite comfort food restaurant to fulfill that occasional cravingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
How to Watch Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders vs Arizona Cardinals
Raiders home opener today can be found on CBS.
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle present impossible problems for Ravens in huge comeback
When the Miami Dolphins selected Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle with the sixth pick in the 2021 draft, and then traded a huge amount of draft capital for ex-Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill in the 2022 offseason, the idea was clear. Miami, and head coach Mike McDaniel, wanted to present impossible math problems for enemy defenses with the combined speed of Waddle and Hill. Factor in that both speed receivers are not one-trick show ponies, and if this all worked out, it would benefit third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa more than anybody, in a season where Tagovailoa has as much of a prove-it season as any player in the NFL.
NFL Odds: Texans vs. Broncos prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
The air will be rare in a late afternoon AFC battle between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos. Join us for our NFL odds series, where our Texans-Broncos prediction and pick will be unveiled for all to see. Coming off of a tie in OT against the Colts, the...
Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 2 vs. Bears
The Green Bay Packers will host the rival Chicago Bears in the home opener on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. The defending NFC North champions are attempting to avoid a 0-2 start for the first time in the Matt LaFleur era. Kickoff for the nationally televised primetime game is scheduled...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL Week 2 fantasy football and betting dive with Matthew Berry
Things move fast in the NFL, but things may even move faster in fantasy football. As Week 1 is officially in the rearview mirror, we look ahead to some of the top headlines heading into Week 2. The first week of games was filled with excitement and joy to celebrate...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans
Colts HC Frank Reich shared what his approach was to pitching QB Matt Ryan on why Indianapolis was the best trade destination for him this offseason. “I showed some of our core runs with Nyheim and JT,” Reich said via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “And he was like ‘Oh, I get to play quarterback in an offense that runs the ball this well?’ And then I said, ‘Now, watch what we do with play-action off of this, and the defense’s reaction.’ And naturally, I’m showing him all the best plays. I’m not showing him the plays where we messed up. We were on for two hours, but it literally felt like we were on the phone for 15 minutes. And I think for all of us who were on the call, we knew it was something special. We all keep talking about it, even now.”
Yardbarker
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 on Raiders vs. Cardinals
NFL Sunday brings sports bettors a must-win game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals, as both teams will be determined to get their first win of the season following disappointing losses in Week 1. Luckily, thanks to the latest DraftKings promo code, there is no Week 2 losses on the cards for new users of DraftKings Sportsbook who can be guaranteed a $200 payday regardless of the final score.
Packers LT David Bakhtiari not expected to play in Week 2 vs. Bears
While Allen Lazard is expected to make his season debut for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night against the Chicago Bears, left tackle David Bakhtiari will likely miss another contest. According to Bill Huber of SI.com, Bakhtiari – who missed all but one game last season and sat out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL Week 2 Odds, Bets and Start/Sit Decisions
Plus, injury news, fantasy lineup calls and WNBA Finals Game 4.
NFL Odds: Cardinals vs. Raiders prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
The Las Vegas Raiders host the Arizona Cardinals for Week 2 action in the Sin City. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Cardinals-Raiders prediction and pick. Let’s face it, the Cardinals got whopped against the Kansas City Chiefs 44-21 in Week 1. Patrick Mahomes threw for five touchdowns in the win and tore the Cardinals’ defense apart. Luckily for the Cardinals, the Rams and 49ers are also (0-1) on the season. The road to glory is still months away and there is plenty of time for the Red Birds to get back on track.
CBS Sports
NFL DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, stacks for Week 2, 2022 include Davante Adams
The opening week of the 2022 NFL schedule featured star performances from Cooper Kupp and Nick Chubb, but players like Ezekiel Elliott, Kyle Pitts, and Tom Brady disappointed for NFL DFS lineups. While many star players are allowed a dud during the season, how should coming off a poor game affect your Week 2 NFL DFS strategy? In the case of Brady, it may cause you to look elsewhere for NFL DFS picks considering his upcoming opponent. In his last four regular-season games against the Saints, Brady has more interceptions (eight) than touchdowns (four) and averaged just 259.3 passing yards. If you're passing on Brady, then which other QB options should you consider for Week 2 daily Fantasy football lineups? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Week 2, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.
Yardbarker
2022 Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker
Welcome to your weekly Las Vegas Raiders fantasy tracker for the 2022 season. Each week we will track the fantasy production of the Raiders’ top fantasy players that were covered in last week’s season preview. We will provide analysis from the most recent game, as well as projections for the upcoming game. Stats from previous games will come from ESPN and all points will be based on standard PPR formats.
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0