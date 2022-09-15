Read full article on original website
Gulf Coast rich in history as Native American Day approaches
Orange Beach museum honors Indian, fishing heritage. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Friday, Sept. 23, may be Native American Day nationwide but in Orange Beach and Baldwin County the culture of the first known inhabitants of the area is celebrated in a variety of ways year-round. “Baldwin...
Safe Harbor Animal Coalition announces Dog Wash Fundraiser
Silverhill, Ala. – (OBA) – The Safe Harbor Animal Coalition is planning its first Dog Wash Fundraiser on Oct. 1 from 10 a.m.-noon showcasing SHACs low cost spay/neuter services to include rescue and shelter dogs. The group plans on making it an annual event. The event will be...
Expect Excellence Theater sets auditions for "The Little Mermaid"
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach is offering local performers a chance to experience the underwater magic of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid.”. Expect Excellence Community Theatre is holding auditions and dance calls on Sept. 23-24. Both the auditions and dance call will be at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center, located on the eastern side of the Orange Beach High School campus on Canal Road. Performance dates for the show are set for Feb. 2-5.
Shrimp Festival Organizers Introduce Brand-New Bicycle Valet Program
Festival Goers Encouraged to Ride & Park Bike on Site for First Time in Festival History. Gulf Shores, Ala. - (OBA) - The City of Gulf Shores, a League of American Bicyclists Bronze Level Bicycle Friendly Community, is about to get even friendlier for visitors attending the 49th Annual National Shrimp Festival, Oct. 6-9, 2022.
Second annual Oktoberfest celebration returns to OWA
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) –OWA’s entertainment district will be the site for the second annual Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1. Experience traditional Oktoberfest-themed live music, dancing, and entertainment. Plus, enjoy your fill of delicious food and beverage specials available at select Downtown OWA restaurants. Are you...
Rebekah Mathis with City of Orange Beach wins Island Spirit Award
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Congratulations to our own Rebekah Mathis for being nominated and winning the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber September 2022 Island Spirit Award! Rebecca was surprised by the Island Spirit Committee this morning at Orange Beach City Hall, where she works at the front desk as an administrative assistant.
Gulf Shores to consider update of transportation plan Sept. 19
Top priority is the ALDOT bridge over the Intracoastal. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores continues to work on traffic solutions in the busy tourist town and is considering hiring transportation experts Skipper Consulting to update a plan the same company developed in 2020. The city council will talk about the plan at the Sept. 19 work session.
Blue Angels Buzzin' the Gulf Coast Beaches Sunday evening
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The Blue Angels returned home from the Smoky Mountain Air Show in Knoxville Tennessee last evening. They were first spotted over Pensacola Beach at about 5:35pm and made their final turn over Perdido Pass at about 5:41pm before landing at NAS Pensacola at about 5:50pm.
Gulf Shores to cut ribbon on new STEAM learning center
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores City Schools invites the public to attend a special ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for the new STEAM Collaborative Learning Center at Gulf Shores Elementary School on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 4 p.m. The event will consist of a brief...
Work begins on East Canal Road widening
Three lanes coming to a portion of East Canal Road. Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Work has commenced on the East Canal Road widening RESTORE grant project from Highway 161 to Wilson Boulevard. This roughly 1.4-mile section of Canal Road will be expanded to three lanes to allow for...
Gulf Shores airport signs contract for terminal development
Company will manage construction of terminal and its operations. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The Gulf Shores Airport Authority signed an agreement with TBI/VINCI Airports for construction of a new commercial air terminal at Gulf Shores International Airport. VINCI is the leading private airport owner/ developer in...
Orange Beach to discuss improvements to Powerline Road
Council will meet in joint regular-work session Sept. 6. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The Orange Beach city council will meet on Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. in a joint regular-work session in council chambers at city Hall. The biggest discussion item on the work session agenda...
Baldwin real estate sales continue to see slowing trend
Robertsdale, Ala. – (OBA) – While real estate in Baldwin County continues to move on and off the market at a faster pace than the national average, the total number of closed sales continues to slow as it has in recent months. Baldwin REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service (MLS)...
Foley man arrested after early morning shooting
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Just after 2 a.m. on Sept 17 officers and detectives from the Foley Police Department and Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3rd Base Sports Bar located in the 12000 block of U.S. 98 in Foley for a report of a shooting.
Orange Beach & Gulf Shores Labor Day closings
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - In observance of the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 5th the cities of Orange Beach and Gulf Shores have announced the following closures... Orange Beach: In observance of Labor Day, non-essential City of Orange Beach offices will be closed on Monday, September 5,...
Coast Guard rescues boaters in Pensacola near Sykes bridge
Two safe after 35-foot vessel began taking on water. Pensacola, Fla. – (OBA) – The Coast Guard rescued two boaters after their vessel began taking on water near Pensacola on Sept. 4. Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a mayday call at approximately 10 a.m. over VHF channel...
Wharf to ask for permission to build a Culver's on Canal Road
Location would be west of the new gas station. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The Wharf is requesting the Orange Beach Planning Commission recommend an approval to modify its planned unit development to build a new building to house a Culver’s restaurant west of the new gas station on Canal Road.
Dog encounters aggregate of Manatees in Orange Beach
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Sage was out on Arnica Bay in Orange Beach with her dog Flip. Sage says Flip loves to chase fish in the bay, but never catches any. On Monday Flip encountered and surprised an aggregate of Manatees near the shore and here's what happened.
Elvis ‘Back in the Building’ tribute coming to OWA this fall
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Legends in Concert and OWA Theater are ready to kick off the fall season with a first “Back in the Building” Elvis-themed production. Audiences should be ready to fly with the man from Memphis in the all-new show highlighting the multiple eras of the music career of Elvis Presley. All are brought to life by three Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Champion/Finalists. The show will feature not only the world’s greatest tribute artists, but a live band, magnificent costumes, and much more.
‘Clue: On Stage’ set for Sept. 23-25 at Orange Beach center
7 p.m. shows Sept. 23-24, 2 p.m. matinee on Sept. 25. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The City of Orange Beach Expect Excellence Community Theatre will present Clue: On Stage on Friday, Sept 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center's main stage. Shows on Friday and Saturday will start at 7 p.m. The Sunday matinee will begin at 2 p.m.
