Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Legends in Concert and OWA Theater are ready to kick off the fall season with a first “Back in the Building” Elvis-themed production. Audiences should be ready to fly with the man from Memphis in the all-new show highlighting the multiple eras of the music career of Elvis Presley. All are brought to life by three Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Champion/Finalists. The show will feature not only the world’s greatest tribute artists, but a live band, magnificent costumes, and much more.

FOLEY, AL ・ 19 DAYS AGO