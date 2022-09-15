ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

bluevalleypost.com

Tacos 4 Life opening in south Overland Park later this month

Arkansas-based chain Tacos 4 Life will officially open its new south Overland Park location Sept. 27. Where exactly: Tacos 4 Life will operate at 12180 Blue Valley Parkway. The space previously housed Kneaders Bakery and Cafe. The restaurant neighbors Target, as well as Costco Wholesale across Blue Valley Parkway. About...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Community festivals on tap this weekend

CLAY COUNTY — It's time for lots of festivals throughout the county. Up first is the Jesse James Festival in Kearney. Parade staging begins at 8 a.m. with the judging of the Mr. and Miss Jesse James in front of Kearney Feed Supply at 8:30 a.m. The parade winds its way through downtown, starting at 10 a.m.
KEARNEY, MO
kcur.org

A guide to the best fall festivals and activities in Kansas City

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Though the weather doesn't quite feel like September, autumn officially arrives next week — bringing with it lower temperatures (we hope!) and all our favorite fall activities.
KANSAS CITY, MO
momcollective.com

Three Charming Towns North of the River

One of the things I like most about living in Kansas City is the variety of places and activities that families can experience. There is always something going on, it doesn’t matter the season. If you are looking for an indoor place, a nature encounter, local wine, or even local restaurants, Kansas City has it all.
KANSAS CITY, MO
flatlandkc.org

Kansas Awaits a Jolt in Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

A Kansas City lawyer recently wanted to take her son, an incoming freshman at the University of Kansas, to Lawrence in her zippy Nissan Leaf electric vehicle on dorm move-in day. Those plans fell apart when they discovered EV charging points in Lawrence are about as rare as a lesser...
LAWRENCE, KS
kcstudio.org

Kauffman Center Offers Eclectic Lineup of Events This Fall

Award-winning jazz singer and pianist Diana Krall is known for her contralto vocals and unique artistry. (photo by Mary McCartney) The Kauffman Center Presents series offers a variety of carefully selected events that provide unique performance experiences for everyone in the community. Coming this fall, the series will highlight an array of performances featuring a jukebox musical, a world-renowned children’s choir, many legendary musicians and an interactive game show experience.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435

LEAWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old Kansas City woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck along I-435 over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 76.1 on westbound I-435 - west of State Line Rd. - with reports of a fatality accident.
KANSAS CITY, MO
owowlpost.com

Old Settlers Returns to Johnson County

The traditional Old Settlers Day festival returns after being absent for three years due to COVID-19. The Old Settlers festival, which is a 114 year old tradition, consists of a parade, carnival, arts and crafts, live performances, and food trucks. Schools in the surrounding districts take part in the parade, often including bands, dance teams, and cheer teams.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
kcur.org

Kelly's is for lovers: 75 years of meet-cutes at one of Kansas City's most famous bars

It was the summer of 1979. School was out for the summer, and Park Hill High School Senior Eric Cross was getting ready to pack up and leave for his first semester at Drury University. He had one issue though: he needed to break up with his girlfriend. He’d been dating Lisa Wilcox for six weeks and when it came time for him to hit the road, he did what a lot of teenage boys do – he ghosted her.
KANSAS CITY, MO
theshelbyreport.com

Tippin’s Pies Prepared To Take It To Next Level With Rebranding

Robin Venn, president of Tippin’s Gourmet Pies in Kansas City, Kansas, recently talked with The Shelby Report to unveil the company’s rebranding and to discuss the company’s history and evolution. Tippin’s started off as a group of restaurants, known widely for its pies. “In fact, at...
KANSAS CITY, KS

