Illinois State

lakeshorepublicradio.org

Unemployment rates, number of residents working down in Northwest Indiana

Unemployment rates are down in Northwest Indiana, but so is the number of people working. Lake County's rate dropped from 5.5 percent in July to 5.2 percent in August, according to the latest report from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's rate went from 3.7 to 3.2 percent.
INDIANA STATE
Jake Wells

Most Illinois residents receiving payment of up to $400 this week

Photo of money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for many Illinois residents. You'll be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
ILLINOIS STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
Herald & Review

Midwest farmland values up double digits again

In mid-year looks at land prices in several Midwest states, prices have soared so far. According to the 2022 Purdue Farmland Values report, farmland went up 30 to 34% in Indiana again this year. “The growing momentum is a little bit of a surprise,” Purdue University ag economist Todd Kuethe...
ILLINOIS STATE
WBKR

Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022

Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana announces ‘Air Quality Action Day’ for Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday, Sept. 18 has been declared an “Air Quality Action Day” in Indiana, as announced by the state’s department of environmental management. IDEM released a statement Saturday saying that starting at midnight and lasting until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected. Due to potentially high ozone […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana project aims to save rare endangered species

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wildlife biologists in Indiana have been making efforts to save an endangered species found in the state, and now they’ll have a little more help. The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife says they have been a longstanding partner with Purdue University in the effort to research and recover Indiana’s […]
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Energy Assistance Applications

Beginning October 3rd, Energy Assistance Applications for the 2022-2023 season will be available. PACE Community Action Agency says its program provides income qualified households in Daviess, Greene, Knox, and Sullivan Counties a one-time benefit toward their home’s primary heat source. Clients from the 2021-2022 season will receive an application...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN

