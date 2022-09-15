Read full article on original website
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Unemployment rates, number of residents working down in Northwest Indiana
Unemployment rates are down in Northwest Indiana, but so is the number of people working. Lake County's rate dropped from 5.5 percent in July to 5.2 percent in August, according to the latest report from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's rate went from 3.7 to 3.2 percent.
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022. Bohannon’s East, 1728 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found multiple items in coolers without date markings. Little Caesar’s, 1834 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical,...
Most Illinois residents receiving payment of up to $400 this week
Photo of money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for many Illinois residents. You'll be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
Indiana coronavirus updates for Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
wdrb.com
Family Dollar stores in Indiana included in FDA recall of Colgate toothpaste, mouthwash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family Dollar stores across the country — including some in Indiana — recalled certain kinds of Colgate toothpaste and mouthwash, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last week. The store said it isn't aware of any complaints so far, but the FDA said...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 2 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
WISH-TV
NIPSCO proposes 16.5% electric rate increase on heals of natural gas price hike
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Northern Indiana Public Service Co. has proposed a 16.5% electric rate increase over two years, the company announced Monday. The rate increase will need approval from state authorities. NIPSCO provides electricity to 470,000 customers and natural gas to 830,000 customers across 32 counties in northern...
Herald & Review
Midwest farmland values up double digits again
In mid-year looks at land prices in several Midwest states, prices have soared so far. According to the 2022 Purdue Farmland Values report, farmland went up 30 to 34% in Indiana again this year. “The growing momentum is a little bit of a surprise,” Purdue University ag economist Todd Kuethe...
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022
Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
How Many People Are Set to Get Illinois Tax Rebate Checks? Here's What Officials Expect
Income and property tax rebate checks have started heading to Illinoisans — but how many residents are set to see the financial relief roll in?. The one-time tax rebate checks, which are a part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, will head to an estimated six million qualified taxpayers, according to state officials.
Indiana announces ‘Air Quality Action Day’ for Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday, Sept. 18 has been declared an “Air Quality Action Day” in Indiana, as announced by the state’s department of environmental management. IDEM released a statement Saturday saying that starting at midnight and lasting until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected. Due to potentially high ozone […]
Illinois man flown to Indianapolis following Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Illinois man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with severe injuries following a motorcycle crash on US 41. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash happened around 3:29 p.m. on Saturday, September 17 on US 41 near the Sugar Mill Creek bridge just north of SR 47. […]
Indiana project aims to save rare endangered species
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wildlife biologists in Indiana have been making efforts to save an endangered species found in the state, and now they’ll have a little more help. The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife says they have been a longstanding partner with Purdue University in the effort to research and recover Indiana’s […]
WTHI
Dancing with the Vincennes Stars fundraiser to benefit Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse is a safe place for people with severe mental illness to recover, connect with others and build confidence. The Clubhouse opened its doors in November 2020. As memberships continue to grow, the clubhouse is outgrowing its current space on 7th Street...
Gov. Pritzker Announces Change to COVID-19 Requirements in Illinois
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration on Thursday announced a change to the state’s COVID mitigation strategies. Among the new guidelines was an update to testing requirements for school and childcare employees. Unvaccinated employees in those settings will no longer be required to test twice weekly. The change goes...
WTHI
Over 4,000 accounts impacted in Indiana Department of Workforce Development data breach
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is reporting a cybersecurity incident. A person or group gained access to some unemployment applicants' information. This includes login email addresses and security questions. Currently, the agency doesn't believe social security numbers were accessed. The agency says the incident...
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
wamwamfm.com
Energy Assistance Applications
Beginning October 3rd, Energy Assistance Applications for the 2022-2023 season will be available. PACE Community Action Agency says its program provides income qualified households in Daviess, Greene, Knox, and Sullivan Counties a one-time benefit toward their home’s primary heat source. Clients from the 2021-2022 season will receive an application...
Indiana, Kentucky and Ilinios Residents Secretly Judge People Who Do These Things
We all do it, even though we try not to. It's something we aren't proud of, but we just can't help it. What is it? Silently, without knowing them personally, we judge others. Sometimes it over the silliest things like tattoos, hair color, type of vehicle they drive, or where they live. It's ridiculous, really, but the list goes on and on.
