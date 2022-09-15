ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

George Wythe High School hosting memorial honoring late principal, Riddick Parker

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — George Wythe High School is hosting a memorial honoring the late principal, Riddick Parker, who passed away in August .

Riddick Parker, the principal of George Wythe High School passed away suddenly while riding his bike in August.

Parker was riding his bike in the early morning hours on Aug. 19, when he suddenly died.

The memorial service will be held inside the George Wythe High School auditorium on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. The school is located at 4314 Crutchfield St. in Richmond.

‘I had seen his heart’: Community in shock after George Wythe High School principal dies

Before his tenure as principal of George Wythe, Parker played in the National Football League as a defensive tackle. He played college football at the University of North Carolina , and for several NFL teams: including the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots , with whom he won a Super Bowl in 2002 .

