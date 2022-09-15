ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

2 People Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)

 5 days ago

According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident occurred in San Jose on Tuesday afternoon. 

The crash happened near the Hellyer Road offramp from [..]

CBS San Francisco

Cyclist hit by driver dies from injuries in San Jose's 50th traffic death of 2022

SAN JOSE – A man who was hit by a driver while he was on an electric bicycle one week ago in San Jose has succumbed to his injuries and died, the San Jose Police Department announced. On Sept. 11 at approximately 9:49 PM, officers responded to the area of Murphy Avenue and Ringwood Avenue for a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.A man was riding his electric bicycle eastbound on Murphy approaching the intersection with Ringwood. He came to a stop at the intersection, despite having a green light to proceed. At that point, a 2017 Lexus...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report

Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sftimes.com

Young boy dead, babysitter injured after vehicle hits them in San Jose

An 8-year-old boy died from injuries after being hit by a vehicle near a San Jose elementary school Friday. At about 8:05 a.m., units responded to reports of collision at Castlemont Avenue and Driftwood Drive, near Castemost Elementary School. According to police, the driver is at the scene and was cooperating with the authorities.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

East Bay Family Mourns Man Killed During Apparent Road Rage Incident

An East Bay mother says her newlywed son was on his way to the grocery store when he was shot and killed during an apparent road rage incident in San Lorenzo Sunday afternoon. Rienhart Asuncion, 30, was fatally shot just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the area of Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards in San Lorenzo. As of Monday evening, the shooter was still at large.
SAN LORENZO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Tree Fall Accident Injures Three Women in San Jose

Falling Tree Accident at Almaden Quicksilver County Park. A San Jose tree accident injured three women when it fell recently. The women were hiking at Almaden Quicksilver County Park when the oak crashed down, trapping the three women underneath sometime before 10:00 a.m., according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. The injured women were transported by first responders to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. Two suffered moderate injuries while the trauma to the third was considered minor.
SAN JOSE, CA
pajaronian.com

Robbery suspects caught after chase ends on Highway 17

CENTRAL COAST—A man and a woman were arrested Saturday night following a brazen string of robberies of several CVS stores in multiple counties. Lt. Patrick Dimick of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said Coryeon Wyatt, 18, and Keoinjhanie Russell, 21—both of San Jose—were caught off of Highway 17 in Santa Cruz following a high speed chase with several law agencies.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Newlywed widowed in San Lorenzo road-rage shooting speaks

SAN LORENZO, Calif. - Rienheart Asuncion and his wife Love got married just four months ago in the Philippines. Now, she's in mourning after her husband was shot and killed in a road-rage incident in San Lorenzo. "That's it. He's gone," Love said. KTVU spoke to Love, who's in the...
SAN LORENZO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2-alarm fire burns at apartment complex in East San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A two-alarm fire burned in the carport of an apartment complex in San Jose Monday afternoon.The San Jose Fire Department said on social media that firefighters responded at 4:23 p.m. to a two-story apartment on the 2700 block of Kollmar Drive near Story Road and E. Capitol Expressway in East San Jose.The department later posted that the fire had been confined to one vehicle located in carport beneath apartments and that firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the units above. Two units were evacuated because of the smoke from the fire. It was knocked down at 4:37 p.m., the fire department said.No injuries were reported and the was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. 
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Leandro police find dogs safe in owner's stolen SUV

SAN LEANDRO -- San Leandro police were able to reunite a man with his stolen SUV and his two dogs Sunday afternoon.According to a San Leandro post on social media, officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft outside a local restaurant and met with the victim who told them his two dogs, Olivia and Lucy, were in the back of his SUV.Police searched the area for over an hour and located the vehicle which was parked in Oakland.Both dogs were still in the back and were unharmed.It is not known if police have identified or located a suspect at this time.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 hospitalized, 1 critical, after collision on Tully Road in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose said three people have been hospitalized, including one person in critical condition, following a collision between two vehicles on Tully Road Friday afternoon that may have resulted from a police chase.ALSO READ: Third grader fatally struck by vehicle in San Jose near Castlemont Elementary SchoolSan Jose police tweeted that they received a call at around 12:45 p.m. about two vehicles that collided at the intersection of Tully Road and Senter Road in East San Jose, causing injuries to the vehicle occupants.Police said three people were taken to local hospitals for treatment. One of the...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Why renting your pool is illegal in San Jose

Splashing and laughter coming from a neighbor’s swimming pool leaves residents wishing they had their own on a sizzling day. There’s a pool rental service for that, but not in San Jose. Swimply—like Airbnb for swimming pools—developed an app to connect homeowners with those seeking a backyard oasis....
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rain causes mess on area roadways, tree falls on San Jose home

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Pockets of heavy rain blanketed the Bay Area on Sunday, causing a mess on area roadways, while high winds brought some trees. In San Jose, a homeowner faced a close call after a tree came down on his roof. "Fifteen minutes before this happened I was...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

State Route 9 closed due to tree being down

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV): Both lanes of State Route 9 are closed due to a tree being down on the road according to CHP. CHP confirmed that a tree has closed both lanes and that Caltrans is on scene to remove the tree. Drivers are asked to take Highway 236 until the road reopens. The post State Route 9 closed due to tree being down appeared first on KION546.
BOULDER CREEK, CA
