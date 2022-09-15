ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
11Alive

Seniors throw party for 9-year-old with autism

ROSWELL, Ga. — Residents and staff members at a Roswell senior living center threw a birthday party for a 9-year-old with autism. The family of Austin Sosebee said for years, no one has shown up to his birthday celebrations and that he has experienced bullying at school. This year they took to the public, asking people to send birthday cards so that Austin knew someone was thinking of him on his special day.
ROSWELL, GA
11Alive

Family identifies child found dead in DeKalb wooded area

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after the body of a child was found near a Lithonia Park Monday afternoon. Family members identified the child as 12-year-old Jamarien Crosby. A witness described the moment she found the body. The woman told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn at the scene she...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, GA
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Marietta, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Marietta, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Cobb County, GA
11Alive

1 person shot in southwest Atlanta, police searching for suspect

ATLANTA — A large portion of Martin Luther King Jr Drive was shut down Tuesday morning for a shooting investigation, according to Atlanta Police. Police said a person was shot multiple times around 10 a.m. by another man as a result of a "previous dispute that did not originally involve the victim."
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Police provide update on missing 24-year-old woman

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are providing an update to the case of a 24-year-old woman who has been missing since late July. on July 30 at a Midtown apartment complex at 1600 Peachtree Street. Her family said she was supposed to be visiting friends. For almost two months, they...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Former APS bus driver connects with kids through new passion

ATLANTA — A former Atlanta Public Schools bus driver often misses picking up kids every morning, but a new love has helped her stay connected. It’s easy to take our routines for granted until they change, and we must change too. It was a sudden change in Susan McCaskill’s days that brought on a difficult time.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Owens
Person
Jesus
11Alive

Video circulating social media appears to show confrontation leading up to Chaka Zulu shooting

ATLANTA — Surveillance video circulating social media appears to show the moments leading up to gunfire that left a young man dead and Chaka Zulu charged with murder. 11Alive sent the video link to both the Atlanta Police Department, as well as Zulu's attorney, Gabe Banks, to confirm if the video is indeed from the night of the shooting and if the video is missing portions.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cobb County Sheriff
11Alive

One killed in triple shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — At least one person is dead after a triple shooting at an apartment complex in the Berkeley Park neighborhood on Northside Drive, according to police. They said the shooting happened at the top parking deck of the Berkeley Heights Apartments. Police received the call about shots fired around 1 a.m.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
11Alive

Fire causes heavy damage to popular Buckhead restaurant

ATLANTA — Several Atlanta firefighters responded to the popular Tin Lizzy's Cantina in Buckhead just before 6 a.m. Tuesday where a fire caused heavy damage to the building. An exterior wall of the building is completely charred. Crews could be seen on the roof of the building as smoke billowed just before sunrise.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy