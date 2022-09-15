Read full article on original website
Police activity spotted along Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police activity was spotted along Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County Monday night. Authorities were spotted investigating near the QuikTrip at 2753 Wesley Chapel Rd. 11Alive had a crew at the scene where multiple evidence markers were spotted near the Wesley Chapel Road and Rainbow...
Seniors throw party for 9-year-old with autism
ROSWELL, Ga. — Residents and staff members at a Roswell senior living center threw a birthday party for a 9-year-old with autism. The family of Austin Sosebee said for years, no one has shown up to his birthday celebrations and that he has experienced bullying at school. This year they took to the public, asking people to send birthday cards so that Austin knew someone was thinking of him on his special day.
Family identifies child found dead in DeKalb wooded area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after the body of a child was found near a Lithonia Park Monday afternoon. Family members identified the child as 12-year-old Jamarien Crosby. A witness described the moment she found the body. The woman told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn at the scene she...
Man found in 'pool of blood' after Roswell park attack off ventilator, speaking: Family
ROSWELL, Ga. — A new father who was attacked last week at a park in Roswell and left in a pool of his own blood is recovering, his dad told 11Alive's Hope Ford. According to Dean Donald, his 40-year-old son Matthew Donald - himself the new father of a 7-month-old child - is now off a ventilator and speaking.
1 person shot in southwest Atlanta, police searching for suspect
ATLANTA — A large portion of Martin Luther King Jr Drive was shut down Tuesday morning for a shooting investigation, according to Atlanta Police. Police said a person was shot multiple times around 10 a.m. by another man as a result of a "previous dispute that did not originally involve the victim."
Atlanta Police provide update on missing 24-year-old woman
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are providing an update to the case of a 24-year-old woman who has been missing since late July. on July 30 at a Midtown apartment complex at 1600 Peachtree Street. Her family said she was supposed to be visiting friends. For almost two months, they...
Two missing PAWS Atlanta dogs now safely found, $1,000 reward for third one still missing
ATLANTA — The second of three stolen PAWS Atlanta dogs who were taken after a break-in at the shelter on Friday night has been found, according to PAWS Atlanta Rescue Shelter. Violet, a five-month-old pit bull mix, was spotted Sunday morning tied to a telephone pole wearing her leash...
Former APS bus driver connects with kids through new passion
ATLANTA — A former Atlanta Public Schools bus driver often misses picking up kids every morning, but a new love has helped her stay connected. It’s easy to take our routines for granted until they change, and we must change too. It was a sudden change in Susan McCaskill’s days that brought on a difficult time.
'He was every good thing in this world' | Wife's letter read at Cobb deputy's funeral
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The wife of Cobb County Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. remembered him Thursday as "every good thing in this world" in a letter read during his services. Ervin was killed in the line of duty last week, one of two Cobb sheriff's deputies shot as...
Mattie's Call | Missing 14-year-old girl leaves her home overnight in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl Monday. Clayton County Police officers responded to the 1400 block of Persimmon Trace in Morrow in reference to a missing person shortly after 8 p.m. Authorities learned that Zariyah Barnett left her home...
Rockdale County Sheriff wants to return this lost, folded American flag to its owner
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is looking to return a lost folded American flag. The flag was found Wednesday near the intersection of Iris Drive and Sigman Road. The sheriff's office believes it could've fallen out of someone's car while they were driving. A folded...
Video circulating social media appears to show confrontation leading up to Chaka Zulu shooting
ATLANTA — Surveillance video circulating social media appears to show the moments leading up to gunfire that left a young man dead and Chaka Zulu charged with murder. 11Alive sent the video link to both the Atlanta Police Department, as well as Zulu's attorney, Gabe Banks, to confirm if the video is indeed from the night of the shooting and if the video is missing portions.
Pop-up pharmacy opens at parking lot of arson-hit Walmart
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — The Peachtree City Walmart that was burned out in an arson case last month now has an operating pharmacy again. Walmart said Monday they had set up a working mobile pharmacy unit, known as "Big Blue," in the store's parking lot. The company said in...
Viral Facebook post sparks outpouring of community support for Douglas County first responders
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The battle cry for a group of Douglas County EMS workers and firefighters is a simple, but important one. "We do this because it's who we are." And thanks to a Facebook post, it's now a rallying cry for their community. The post comes during a tough but proud time for first responders.
One killed in triple shooting at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — At least one person is dead after a triple shooting at an apartment complex in the Berkeley Park neighborhood on Northside Drive, according to police. They said the shooting happened at the top parking deck of the Berkeley Heights Apartments. Police received the call about shots fired around 1 a.m.
Principal addresses threat made at Brookwood High in letter to parents
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — The principal of Brookwood High School, in Snellville, is addressing parents Monday after a threat was written on one of the school's restroom walls. In a letter to Brookwood High families, Principal Brett Savage said administrators were made aware of the threat late Monday morning. "Once...
Hundreds line streets to pay tribute to Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Koleski
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Fellow law enforcement officers, military members, veterans, and civilians paid their respect to Cobb County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jonathan Koleski by lining the streets of Kennesaw for his final ride home. People from as far as California came out to honor and pay tribute to...
Fire causes heavy damage to popular Buckhead restaurant
ATLANTA — Several Atlanta firefighters responded to the popular Tin Lizzy's Cantina in Buckhead just before 6 a.m. Tuesday where a fire caused heavy damage to the building. An exterior wall of the building is completely charred. Crews could be seen on the roof of the building as smoke billowed just before sunrise.
'An illusion of safety' | Why the head of Fulton's Conviction Integrity Unit says every county should have one
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 20 years ago, a woman died in an exchange of gunfire. It happened on the corner of McDaniel and Delevan Streets in Atlanta's Pittsburgh neighborhood. Two men went to prison for murder. “When the police came, they saying my gun is the one that...
Police investigating double shooting near DeKalb County gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a double-shooting and crash that sent two people to the hospital Monday night. Authorities were spotted investigating near the QuikTrip at 2753 Wesley Chapel Rd. When they got there, officers said they found a vehicle that crashed into a dumpster.
