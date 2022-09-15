Read full article on original website
Summer hangs on for a few more days before fall cold front arrives
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Summer is still in full swing in the Carolinas at least for the next few days before a fall cold front arrives for the weekend. Starting Friday: Much cooler, high temperatures in the 70s. Tropics: Tracking Hurricane Fiona. High temperatures today will make a run near...
Late-season heatwave, little chance for rain in the forecast
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today brings more sunshine and unseasonably hot afternoon readings near 90 degrees, nearly 10 degrees above normal for late September. It’ll be mostly clear and mild tonight with lows in the middle 60s. The midweek period will bring more sunshine and feel more like summer...
Warming trend continues into the workweek before cool-down next weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our warming trend will continue for the start of the workweek. We should climb into the 90s by midweek and then cool down by Friday after the passage of a cold front. Monday: Mostly sunny warmer. Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot. Wednesday: Plenty of sunshine, hot. A...
Very summerlike temperatures for last week of summer before fall cold front
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The last week of summer will be feeling very summerlike with a fall cold front on the way by the end of the week. The stretch of nice weather continues with plenty of sun and warm weather today with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Overnight lows will to the low 60s.
Charlotte gas prices fall more than 5 cents over past week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 5.3 cents over the last week, sitting at $3.37 as of Monday, officials said. That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. It represents the 14th straight week of declines.
Power restored after train hits power lines, leaving thousands in the dark in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Interstate 77 has reopened in south Charlotte after a train downed power lines and left thousands without power. The interstate was closed between Woodlawn and Tyvola roads. Transportation officials said it had reopened shortly before 9 a.m. Monday. Duke Energy confirmed that a train brought...
Crash closes I-77 near Tyvola Road in south Charlotte, knocks out power to over 2K people
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Interstate 77 is closed in both directions in south Charlotte, thousands are without power and two Charlotte area schools are closed Monday following a late-night crash. The interstate is closed between Woodlawn and Tyvola roads. Transportation officials don’t expect it to reopen until 11 a.m....
Crash closes part of I-40 East in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 40 east in Burke County is closed Tuesday morning due to a crash, transportation officials said. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-40 East are closed at exit 118, which is Old N.C. 10, in the Hildebran area because of the crash. The road is expected to reopen by 12 p.m.
I-77 reopens after train takes out power lines in south Charlotte
Crash closes I-77 near Tyvola Road in south Charlotte, knocks out power to over 2K people. Transportation officials don’t expect it to reopen until 8 a.m. Monday. Dump truck hits power lines in north Charlotte, leaving over 1,700 without power. Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT. No...
It’s back! The Penguin Drive-In reopens with a new location in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Penguin Drive-In originally opened its doors in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood in 1954. It was a popular destination for food and entertainment, quickly becoming a cornerstone of the area until it closed in 2014. Now, The Penguin Drive-in is calling Dilworth home and...
Visitor spending soaring in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Domestic and international visitors to and within Cabarrus County spent $480.8 million in 2021, an increase of 67.2 percent from 2020. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. Cabarrus County...
ACC moving league office to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Atlantic Coast Conference is moving its league office to the Queen City. After 70 years, the ACC’s main office will leave Greensboro and move to Charlotte in 2023, the league announced Tuesday. “The unanimous decision completes a comprehensive review and assessment, under the...
Multiple area schools evacuated due to threats, district officials say
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Four Cabarrus County schools have been evacuated Tuesday morning due to threats, district officials said. According to Cabarrus County Schools, the four schools are Jay M. Robinson High School, Cox Mill Elementary School, Cox Mill High School and Northwest Cabarrus High School. This is...
Carowinds says no guns at park, cites ‘unruly behavior,’ as reason for early park closure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a brief scare on Saturday night, Carowinds officials have confirmed that there were no guns and no shots fired at the theme park, despite claims that were circulating. Park officials said local law enforcement was on-site to help guests exit the park following the claims.
Students return to West Rowan Middle School after microbial growth found
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Students returned to West Rowan Middle School Monday after the discovery of microbial growth several weeks ago. This all started last month when a parent contacted the health department about the possibility of mold exposure at West Rowan Middle School. Tests did show the presence...
District leaders to dedicate West Charlotte High’s new building
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will dedicate West Charlotte High School’s new building Monday morning. It’s the first of 12 ceremonies happening over the next two months. Students and staff have been in the new West Charlotte High building for about three weeks now. On Monday,...
Fast Five: Can’t Miss Things to See and Do At This Weekend’s Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From zMAX Dragway: The nitro-fueled thrill of NHRA drag racing returns to the Bellagio of drag strips this weekend with a cornucopia for fun for fans of all ages. The second of six races in the Countdown to the Championship, the Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals will...
Charlotte engraver speaks about special work done for Queen Elizabeth II
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - John Flitton has been engraving precious items in Charlotte for several decades. Flitton, who was born in England, has worked as an engraver since he was a young man. He spoke to WBTV in a recent interview about his trade and the work he has done...
Man dies in weekend shooting on Old Wilkesboro Road in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that left one person dead in Salisbury early Sunday morning. According to the Salisbury Police Department, officers were called to a home on Old Wilkesboro Road for a shooting that happened shortly before 1 a.m. When police arrived, they...
Carowinds implementing chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ by minors over weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After ‘unruly behavior’ by several groups of minors at Carowinds Amusement Park on Sept. 17, the park will be implementing a new chaperone policy during SCarowinds event hours. No one under the age of 17 will be allowed to enter without a chaperone. Chaperones...
