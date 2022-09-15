ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Summer hangs on for a few more days before fall cold front arrives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Summer is still in full swing in the Carolinas at least for the next few days before a fall cold front arrives for the weekend. Starting Friday: Much cooler, high temperatures in the 70s. Tropics: Tracking Hurricane Fiona. High temperatures today will make a run near...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Late-season heatwave, little chance for rain in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today brings more sunshine and unseasonably hot afternoon readings near 90 degrees, nearly 10 degrees above normal for late September. It’ll be mostly clear and mild tonight with lows in the middle 60s. The midweek period will bring more sunshine and feel more like summer...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
WBTV

Charlotte gas prices fall more than 5 cents over past week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 5.3 cents over the last week, sitting at $3.37 as of Monday, officials said. That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. It represents the 14th straight week of declines.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Crash closes part of I-40 East in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 40 east in Burke County is closed Tuesday morning due to a crash, transportation officials said. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-40 East are closed at exit 118, which is Old N.C. 10, in the Hildebran area because of the crash. The road is expected to reopen by 12 p.m.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Heavy Rain#Leeward Islands#Tropical Storm Fiona#App State
WBTV

I-77 reopens after train takes out power lines in south Charlotte

Crash closes I-77 near Tyvola Road in south Charlotte, knocks out power to over 2K people. Transportation officials don’t expect it to reopen until 8 a.m. Monday. Dump truck hits power lines in north Charlotte, leaving over 1,700 without power. Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT. No...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Visitor spending soaring in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Domestic and international visitors to and within Cabarrus County spent $480.8 million in 2021, an increase of 67.2 percent from 2020. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. Cabarrus County...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

ACC moving league office to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Atlantic Coast Conference is moving its league office to the Queen City. After 70 years, the ACC’s main office will leave Greensboro and move to Charlotte in 2023, the league announced Tuesday. “The unanimous decision completes a comprehensive review and assessment, under the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
WBTV

Multiple area schools evacuated due to threats, district officials say

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Four Cabarrus County schools have been evacuated Tuesday morning due to threats, district officials said. According to Cabarrus County Schools, the four schools are Jay M. Robinson High School, Cox Mill Elementary School, Cox Mill High School and Northwest Cabarrus High School. This is...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

District leaders to dedicate West Charlotte High’s new building

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will dedicate West Charlotte High School’s new building Monday morning. It’s the first of 12 ceremonies happening over the next two months. Students and staff have been in the new West Charlotte High building for about three weeks now. On Monday,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man dies in weekend shooting on Old Wilkesboro Road in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that left one person dead in Salisbury early Sunday morning. According to the Salisbury Police Department, officers were called to a home on Old Wilkesboro Road for a shooting that happened shortly before 1 a.m. When police arrived, they...
SALISBURY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy