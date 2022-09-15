Read full article on original website
Related
Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured new 22-year-old girlfriend responds to being asked if she’s seen Titanic
While Leonardo DiCaprio may have split from his former girlfriend Camila Morrone, it seems that the actor has already moved on: He was recently pictured with a mysterious model.Earlier this week, reports broke that DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, ended their relationship after four years together. The pair were reportedly last seen together during the Fourth of July weekend in Malibu, California. Since the news of their split, new photos have emerged of DiCaprio partying in St Tropez back in July with his new rumoured girlfriend, Maria Beregova.Beregova, a 22-year-old Ukrainian model living in London, didn’t provide too much...
Caught In The Act: Ben Affleck Seen Staring At Photos From Second Wedding To Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck is still caught in a daze over his romantic second wedding to Jennifer Lopez. In fact, the Argo actor was seen staring at photos of his new wife in one of her many wedding gowns while they were dining at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como, Italy, during their second honeymoon.
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Getting Ripped For Breaking Up With Camila Morrone & She Just Turned 25
Leonardo DiCaprio is getting absolutely roasted on the internet after the 47-year-old actor reportedly broke up with yet another model, she just celebrated her 25th birthday. DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone recently split after four years of dating, sources told People and other outlets. Morrone turned 25 in June and the timing of their breakup has only reignited an internet joke that Leo doesn't date anyone over that age.
epicstream.com
Brad Pitt Canceled Angelina Jolie, Tom Cruise Forever? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Allegedly Humiliating Eternals Actress To The Press
Brad Pitt has a good list and sh*t list of actors he will definitely not work with, Bullet Train star Aaron Taylor-Johnson revealed. National Enquirer, in its latest edition, reported that Brad Pitt had listed down the names of the Hollywood personalities he is not interested in working with in the future. Aaron stated:
RELATED PEOPLE
And Just Like That, Ben And Jennifer Affleck’s Second Honeymoon Is Over
Newlyweds Ben and Jennifer Affleck are back from their second honeymoon.
Back To Bachelor Life: Leonardo DiCaprio Breaks Up With Al Pacino's Stepdaughter Camila Morrone After 4 YEARS Together
Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone, reportedly called it quits after four years together, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has reached out to DiCaprio and Morrone's reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.The actor, 47, and model have been romantically linked since January 2018, going official with their couple status by sitting together in the front row at the 2020 Oscars.DiCaprio and Morrone became the talk of the town after attending Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday bash years ago.Prior to PEOPLE's bombshell split report, all appeared to be well when they were photographed spending the Fourth of...
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
Leonardo DiCaprio Parties At NYC Club With Gang Of Models Days After Breakup, 25-Year-Old Ex Camila Morrone Spotted Apartment Hunting In LA
Leonardo DiCaprio wasted no time following his split from 25-year-old Camila Morrone and was seen hitting up an exclusive nightclub in New York City, Radar has learned. The 47-year-old Titanic star was seen arriving to a new hot spot, The Ned NoMad. DiCaprio kept a low profile with an all-black ensemble and his signature baseball cap. He was seen standing next to nightlife mogul Richie Akiva. Sources told Page Six the actor was seen living it up inside the members-only establishment with a group of 21 and 23-year-old models. “Leo has been out every night partying … he’s been hanging...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Everyone is making the same joke after Leonardo DiCaprio splits with Camila Morrone
Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, have reportedly split.DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, were first romantically linked in 2018 while at a New Year’s Eve party and they made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Academy Awards.DiCaprio has become notorious for not dating women older than 25, despite ageing into his late forties himself. So much so that fans made jokes about DiCaprio ending his relationship with Morrone after she turned 25 this year.Now that the break-up has been reported, people have taken to Twitter to comment on DiCaprio’s dating “phenomenon” that seems destined...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony
Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, & Gigi Hadid, 27, Are Hanging Out & ‘Getting To Know Each Other’: Report
New couple alert! Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are “getting to know each other,” according to a source trusted by PEOPLE. However, while a second insider said “Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi,” the first source noted they’re not officially “dating.”. Meanwhile, a third source...
Biggest Wedding Of The Year? Stars Who Blew Off Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding: Photos
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Georgia wedding was nothing short of over the top — but the guest list was not. From family members to exes to best friends, many noticeable people were missing from the ceremony that took place on Saturday, August 20.Scroll through the gallery to see all of the stars who were MIA from Bennifer's second shindig.Jennifer GarnerJennifer Garner, the mother of Affleck's children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10, was M.I.A. for the Argo actor's special day. "Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jennifer Lopez Is Not Happy With a Wedding Guest Who Leaked a Video of Her ‘Private Moment’ With Ben Affleck
The Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marriage cycle is neverending. And the latest news is that one of the guests (all of whom had to sign NDAs, according to Page Six) didn't follow the rules. At a private ceremony for friends and family at Affleck's home in southern Georgia earlier...
Gigi Hadid’s dad Mohamed shares insight on rumors she’s dating Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are the newest and hottest celebrities rumored to be dating. This week’s reports quickly went from they were “getting to know” each other- to they were dating. While the good-looking pair has not commented on the rumors, Gigi’s dad Mohamed Hadid has...
Jennifer Garner Spends Quality Time With Son Samuel, 10, As Ben Affleck & J.Lo Honeymoon In Italy
Jennifer Garner, 50, was surrounded by family on Wednesday, August 24, days after her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 50, got married again to Jennifer Lopez, 53. The Alias actress was pictured on a walk with her son Samuel, 10, her sister Susannah, and her mom Patricia near her home in Los Angeles. The foursome sweetly linked arms as they walked outside into the town of Brentwood, where they stopped to get coffee.
Everything Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Have Said About Their Relationship Over the Years
The way they were. Before Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde split, they weren't afraid to gush about their love for each other. The duo met in May 2011 at a wrap party for the season 36 finale of Saturday Night Live, but they didn't start dating for another six months. Both had already been married […]
Dionne Warwick on Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘25-year’ dating rule: ‘His loss’
Dionne Warwick, 81, shared that she isn’t impressed with Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating preferences, telling the Oscar winner that it’s “his loss.”. The “Walk on By” singer tweeted Tuesday, “I just heard about Leonardo DiCaprio’s 25 year rule. His loss. You don’t know what you’re missing.”
Timothée Chalamet reveals the 'sound advice' Leonardo DiCaprio gave him
Leonardo DiCaprio shared his all-important career rule with fellow viral star Timothée Chalamet. The Oscar winner advised the Academy Award nominee to live by one simple motto: “No hard drugs and no superhero movies.” So there goes any chance of DiCaprio or Chalamet joining the MCU. Chalamet...
Jason Sudeikis’ Rare Quotes About Fatherhood While Coparenting With Ex Olivia Wilde: ‘Being Present Is a Good Quality’
His greatest role! Over the years, Jason Sudeikis has offered glimpses at his life as a father of two kids. The former Saturday Night Live cast member expanded his family when then-fiancée Olivia Wilde welcomed their son, Otis, in April 2014. The actress later gave birth to their daughter, Daisy, in October 2016.
Gigi Hadid celebrates daughter’s 2nd birthday amid Leonardo DiCaprio romance
Gigi Hadid celebrated her daughter Khai’s 2nd birthday amid her blossoming romance with Leonardo DiCaprio. The model, 27, posted a zoomed-in photo via Instagram Stories Monday of a triple-tiered cake covered in “Peppa Pig” characters. “Our angel girl turned 2 today,” she captioned the social media upload....
IBTimes
New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
60K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0