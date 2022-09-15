ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured new 22-year-old girlfriend responds to being asked if she’s seen Titanic

While Leonardo DiCaprio may have split from his former girlfriend Camila Morrone, it seems that the actor has already moved on: He was recently pictured with a mysterious model.Earlier this week, reports broke that DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, ended their relationship after four years together. The pair were reportedly last seen together during the Fourth of July weekend in Malibu, California. Since the news of their split, new photos have emerged of DiCaprio partying in St Tropez back in July with his new rumoured girlfriend, Maria Beregova.Beregova, a 22-year-old Ukrainian model living in London, didn’t provide too much...
Narcity USA

Leonardo DiCaprio Is Getting Ripped For Breaking Up With Camila Morrone & She Just Turned 25

Leonardo DiCaprio is getting absolutely roasted on the internet after the 47-year-old actor reportedly broke up with yet another model, she just celebrated her 25th birthday. DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone recently split after four years of dating, sources told People and other outlets. Morrone turned 25 in June and the timing of their breakup has only reignited an internet joke that Leo doesn't date anyone over that age.
RadarOnline

Back To Bachelor Life: Leonardo DiCaprio Breaks Up With Al Pacino's Stepdaughter Camila Morrone After 4 YEARS Together

Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone, reportedly called it quits after four years together, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has reached out to DiCaprio and Morrone's reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.The actor, 47, and model have been romantically linked since January 2018, going official with their couple status by sitting together in the front row at the 2020 Oscars.DiCaprio and Morrone became the talk of the town after attending Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday bash years ago.Prior to PEOPLE's bombshell split report, all appeared to be well when they were photographed spending the Fourth of...
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama

The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
RadarOnline

Leonardo DiCaprio Parties At NYC Club With Gang Of Models Days After Breakup, 25-Year-Old Ex Camila Morrone Spotted Apartment Hunting In LA

Leonardo DiCaprio wasted no time following his split from 25-year-old Camila Morrone and was seen hitting up an exclusive nightclub in New York City, Radar has learned. The 47-year-old Titanic star was seen arriving to a new hot spot, The Ned NoMad. DiCaprio kept a low profile with an all-black ensemble and his signature baseball cap. He was seen standing next to nightlife mogul Richie Akiva. Sources told Page Six the actor was seen living it up inside the members-only establishment with a group of 21 and 23-year-old models. “Leo has been out every night partying … he’s been hanging...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Everyone is making the same joke after Leonardo DiCaprio splits with Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, have reportedly split.DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, were first romantically linked in 2018 while at a New Year’s Eve party and they made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Academy Awards.DiCaprio has become notorious for not dating women older than 25, despite ageing into his late forties himself. So much so that fans made jokes about DiCaprio ending his relationship with Morrone after she turned 25 this year.Now that the break-up has been reported, people have taken to Twitter to comment on DiCaprio’s dating “phenomenon” that seems destined...
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
GEORGIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Biggest Wedding Of The Year? Stars Who Blew Off Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Georgia wedding was nothing short of over the top — but the guest list was not. From family members to exes to best friends, many noticeable people were missing from the ceremony that took place on Saturday, August 20.Scroll through the gallery to see all of the stars who were MIA from Bennifer's second shindig.Jennifer GarnerJennifer Garner, the mother of Affleck's children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10, was M.I.A. for the Argo actor's special day. "Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration,...
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Spends Quality Time With Son Samuel, 10, As Ben Affleck & J.Lo Honeymoon In Italy

Jennifer Garner, 50, was surrounded by family on Wednesday, August 24, days after her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 50, got married again to Jennifer Lopez, 53. The Alias actress was pictured on a walk with her son Samuel, 10, her sister Susannah, and her mom Patricia near her home in Los Angeles. The foursome sweetly linked arms as they walked outside into the town of Brentwood, where they stopped to get coffee.
LOS ANGELES, CA
