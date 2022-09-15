ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

#TBT: Corpus Christi got its first Spanish-language radio stations in 1954

By Allison Ehrlich, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 5 days ago
Though Corpus Christi received its first radio station in 1929, the city’s Spanish speakers waited 25 years to get a radio station fully catering to their language. That’s when KUNO and KCCT came on the air with full-day programming in Spanish.

KUNO began broadcasting on April 15, 1950, but its first few years the station broadcast mostly English-language programming. Major sporting events were the bulk of its broadcasting efforts, but it also played the popular syndicated shows “Queen for a Day,” “Hawaii Calls” and “Meet the Press.”

But from the beginning, the station, located at 2119 Agnes St., aired an hour-long Spanish-language program daily at 8 a.m. The program was hosted by Elpidio Barrera, who came to KUNO after working for KSIX as the director of “La Hora Mexicana.”

Barrera was born in Coahuila, Mexico, in 1895, and after fighting in a skirmish beside his father during the Mexican Revolution in 1913, his father had him join the rest of their family in Eagle Pass. His father was eventually assassinated during the Revolution. Barrera started Eagle Pass’ first taxi service with three Ford Model T's — a 5-cent fee wherever you needed to go in the city. Barrera eventually got involved in politics and was elected a senator for Coahuila in 1921. He was elected to another term in 1927 but opposed changes to the Mexican Constitution that allowed President Álvaro Obregón to be reelected, so he came to the United States as an exile.

Though considered “an enemy of the official party” by the ruling Mexican politicians, Barrera ran for two more offices, governor of Coahuila in 1940 and senator in 1946. He lost both times.

“After that last campaign, I made up my mind to remain out of politics and came to San Antonio,” he told the Caller-Times in 1947. Barrera hosted Spanish programs at two San Antonio radio stations before moving his family to Corpus Christi in October 1947 to work for KSIX.

When KUNO opened in April 1950, Barrera came to the new station to host the Spanish hour. He continued in the role until his death at age 56 in December 1951. His son, Hector Elpidio Barrera, who also began at KUNO in 1950, worked at the station until his retirement in 1987.

But it was in the spring of 1954 that KUNO switched up its programming. The station had added several Spanish programs since starting with its original Spanish Hour in 1950 but decided to expand. On March 21, 1954, the Caller-Times reported that soon two radio stations in town would be devoted to programming in Spanish.

Station President L.C. Smith announced KUNO would be switching to all Spanish programming for 16.5 hours a day, 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The last 1.5 hours of programming from 10:30 p.m. to midnight would remain in English for the DJ-hosted “Nighthawk,” geared toward an African American audience.

At the same time, a new station owned by International Radio Co. and run by A.O. Lerma, KCCT, announced its intention to begin broadcasting in April, with programming exclusively in Spanish. The station received its permit from the FCC on April 16, and on May 6 went on the air. Both stations became household staples, and listeners latched on to the radio personalities such as Victor Lara Ortegon and Leopoldo Luna bringing them news, commentary and entertainment.

Both stations are still around, although KCCT shifted formats to all-sports programming, then Christian music, Texas country and now classic 1980s and ‘90s through its FM station. KUNO continues to play Spanish and Tejano hits to this day.

Allison Ehrlich writes about things to do in South Texas and has a weekly Throwback Thursday column on local history.

Support local coverage like this by checking out our subscription options and special offers at Caller.com/subscribe.

Comments / 2

