'Growth is happening': Here's what to know about TAMU-CC's State of the University

Over the past year, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi saw increasing enrollment and its largest class of spring and summer graduates.

President and CEO Kelly Miller touted university achievements and goals during her State of the University address Tuesday.

Miller said the university aims to increase its national profile. The university recently launched a new strategic plan, emphasizing student success, innovation, engagement and service.

Programs

Miller pointed to numerous existing academic programs, including the university's coastal and marine science programs, as well as new programs.

The university has added a master's degree in data science and a master's degree in engineering, the university's first graduate engineering program.

"We are focusing on what we do here that makes A&M-Corpus Christi unique," Miller said. "We are increasing degrees in those areas and we are recruiting students who want to be engaged in coastal learning, but also coastal living."

Recruitment and retention

Freshman enrollment increased by 16% between fall 2021 and fall 2022.

Including classes that were more greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, total enrollment increased by just over 2%.

"When we look toward the future of the university and where we are headed, we know for sure that growth is happening," Miller said.

Miller said the university has increased mentoring programs and supplemental instruction initiatives to address gaps in learning that students might have suffered during the pandemic.

The university is also focused on affordability, Miller said, adding that the university has not increased tuition or fees over the past two years.

Last year, the university gave $130 million in student financial aid, which represents a 30% increase over the last five years.

"Any students who come in can be part of a guarantee to keep that same tuition rate for the next four years," Miller said. "We are also working to make sure we get dollars in the hands of our students so that they leave with very little debt."

Student achievement

Miller said the university recently saw record numbers of graduates: more than 1,200 students this spring and more than 700 this summer.

Miller added that half of the graduates were first-generation college students and 46% were Hispanic. Over the past 10 years, 12,275 first-generation students have graduated.

"That's a game-changer for their lives," Miller said. "We don't just graduate students; we graduate leaders."

Miller said that in response to low rates of male enrollment and graduation nationally, the university is focusing on increasing recruitment and retention for male students of color.

"We are a university that believes in having a place for everyone, and we want to become a national leader for making all people successful," Miller said.

Miller said an indicator of student success is a sense of belonging. Over the past year, the university held several events that Miller said will become annual traditions, including a concert and a beach bash.

Research

Miller said that last year was record-breaking for research funding at the university.

Research expenditures totaled $32.5 million, and the university received $38 million in research awards.

"We also want to be nationally recognized for research and innovation," Miller said. "I think we're already killing it in that area to a certain degree, although we're going to continue to raise that bar."