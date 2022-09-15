Read full article on original website
Related
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Third group of Russian politicians calls for Putin to resign for 'harming citizens' future' with his invasion of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin's problems are mounting as a group of Russian politicians have risked their livelihoods to demand his resignation in the wake of his collapsing invasion of Ukraine. Municipal deputies from 18 districts of Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kolpino made the statement on Twitter, the third such group to do...
Ukraine news LATEST: Vladimir Putin’s bloodthirsty Russian forces slay heroic Brit volunteer medic on war frontline
CRAIG Stanley Mackintosh, 48, was reportedly killed in an ambush while serving as a volunteer medic for Ukraine. The landscape gardener from Norfolk is believed to have been shot in the neck near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv while attempting to save a Ukrainian fighter. Mackintosh had always dreamed of...
Russia's neighbors are close to creating a 'NATO sea' that could deter Russia and help Ukraine, Estonia's defense minister says
Sweden and Finland joining NATO means the Baltic Sea will be surrounded by NATO states — and Russia. Estonia's defense minister told Insider he will consider it a "NATO sea" that could deter Russia. It would allow countries in the region to act faster and better use military equipment,...
RELATED PEOPLE
International Business Times
Russian Soldier Reveals 'Filth, Hunger' At The Frontline; 90% Want To Escape Ukraine War
A Russian paratrooper in the Ukraine war has detailed the "filth, hunger and sweat" he and his comrades suffered in the first two months on the frontlines, adding that the unhealthy conditions are pushing most soldiers to find ways to end their contracts. In a memoir, "Zov" (Call), that was...
U.S. Preparing for Russia to Bring War to NATO Countries
Part of a proposed $2 billion aid package would go to of countries neighboring Ukraine that are "potentially at risk of future Russian aggression."
Russian troops in a new combat unit meant to turn the tide in Ukraine keep getting drunk and harassing locals, nearby residents say
Russia has suffered staggering losses in Ukraine and is looking to bolster its ranks. But one new combat unit in training is reportedly harassing locals and spending much of its time drunk. Locals have been complaining about the new unit on social media, The Wall Street Journal reported. Russia is...
Ukrainian Marines Say They've Tracked and Killed Russian Troops in Donetsk
Ukraine is due to celebrate 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union on August 24.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russia Missile Launch Goes Spectacularly Wrong in Video
The missile deviated off-course, and hit a district in the Russian city of Belgorod, Ukraine's military said.
americanmilitarynews.com
Russian billionaire renounces citizenship, will move to disputed Nagorno-Karabakh
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A Russian billionaire of Armenian descent has decided to renounce his Russian citizenship and move to the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Ruben Vardanyan said he made the decision to move to Nagorno-Karabakh with an understanding...
The moment Russian TV accidentally revealed catastrophic losses: State media war correspondent slips, saying: 'we're losing a huge number of people...er...we're having great successes!'
Russia's state media war correspondent has accidentally revealed the scale of their losses in Ukraine, admitting a 'huge number of people' have died. Alexander Sladkov was speaking to the Kremlin-run Rossiya 1 news channel from the Donbas where he let slip how effective Ukraine's counter-offensive has been, despite Putin claiming it is part of a tactical reorganisation by his army.
Russian Spies Allegedly Stealing HIMARS Plans Caught Behind Ukrainian Lines
Russia used the spies' intelligence to shell an eastern Ukrainian town's water management system, according to local media.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People in a retaken Ukrainian town had their phones checked to see if they had collaborated with Russia, report says
Locals of a retaken Ukrainian town reportedly had their phones checked for any signs of collaboration with Russian occupiers. Residents of Shevchenkove lined up outside of a police station to have their phones checked days after the town was reclaimed, CNN reported. In recent days, Ukrainian forces reclaimed large swaths...
Putin Ally Wants to Add 500,000 Soldiers to Ukraine Battlefield
Ukraine has estimated a Russian death toll of nearly 50,000 since the start of the war on February 24.
Russian oligarchs are offering to give Ukraine some of their money in exchange for exemptions from Western sanctions, report says
Western countries sanctioned Russian oligarchs over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Some tried to get out of the sanctions by offering money to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported. Ukraine appears to be against the idea, saying the point of sanctions is to "stop the war." Some Russian businessman sanctioned by the...
Putin's Troops Have Two Days to Attack or Face Defeat: Ex-Military Leader
Russian President Vladimir Putin's army has one or two days to launch counterattacks against Ukraine near the occupied city of Izium in the eastern Kharkiv region, or it could be forced to leave the area, according to a former Russian military leader. Igor Girkin, who also goes by Igor Strelkov,...
Russian soldiers are blown up by their own mines after a prank call from Ukrainians led them to a booby-trapped home, officials say
A group of Russian troops have been blown up by their own mines after responding to a prank call from Ukrainians leading them to a booby-trapped home, officials claimed. The soldiers on patrol in Mariupol received reports that Azov fighters were hiding out in a home on the outskirts of the city, the Mariupol mayor's office said on Telegram.
You can run but you can't hide: Russian tank tries to lay low…only for drone to obliterate it with bombs – as Ukraine says nearby troops are surrendering
This is the moment a Ukrainian drone destroyed a Russian tank in the south of the country, as Putin's military continues to suffer punishing losses. Video captured on Friday in the Kherson region shows the drone dropping at least six bombs on the tank after it tried to hide in the corner of a field.
Russian Marines Brigade Almost Completely Wiped Out in Ukraine, Kyiv Says
A Russian marines brigade has been almost completely wiped out by Ukraine's Armed Forces, Kyiv said Monday. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Monday its daily assessment on Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which began more than 200 days ago. The update, posted...
International Business Times
Russian 'Commandant' Of Occupied Ukraine City Loses Both Legs To Car Explosion
A Moscow-appointed official in a Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine is now in critical condition after losing both his legs in a car explosion in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Officials for the Russian-imposed administration of the occupied city of Berdyansk initially reported that commandant Artem Bardin had died in a car explosion near the administration's building on Sept. 6. Officials later retracted their statement and said Bardin had lost both his legs and a significant amount of blood in the incident.
NBC News
466K+
Followers
55K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2