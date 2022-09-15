ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armen Grigoryan
Person
Nikol Pashinyan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Armenia#Baku#Treason#Security Council#Defense Ministry#Armenian#Azerbaijani#Nagorno Karabakh
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian billionaire renounces citizenship, will move to disputed Nagorno-Karabakh

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A Russian billionaire of Armenian descent has decided to renounce his Russian citizenship and move to the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Ruben Vardanyan said he made the decision to move to Nagorno-Karabakh with an understanding...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

The moment Russian TV accidentally revealed catastrophic losses: State media war correspondent slips, saying: 'we're losing a huge number of people...er...we're having great successes!'

Russia's state media war correspondent has accidentally revealed the scale of their losses in Ukraine, admitting a 'huge number of people' have died. Alexander Sladkov was speaking to the Kremlin-run Rossiya 1 news channel from the Donbas where he let slip how effective Ukraine's counter-offensive has been, despite Putin claiming it is part of a tactical reorganisation by his army.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Azerbaijan
Daily Mail

Russian soldiers are blown up by their own mines after a prank call from Ukrainians led them to a booby-trapped home, officials say

A group of Russian troops have been blown up by their own mines after responding to a prank call from Ukrainians leading them to a booby-trapped home, officials claimed. The soldiers on patrol in Mariupol received reports that Azov fighters were hiding out in a home on the outskirts of the city, the Mariupol mayor's office said on Telegram.
MILITARY
International Business Times

Russian 'Commandant' Of Occupied Ukraine City Loses Both Legs To Car Explosion

A Moscow-appointed official in a Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine is now in critical condition after losing both his legs in a car explosion in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Officials for the Russian-imposed administration of the occupied city of Berdyansk initially reported that commandant Artem Bardin had died in a car explosion near the administration's building on Sept. 6. Officials later retracted their statement and said Bardin had lost both his legs and a significant amount of blood in the incident.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

NBC News

466K+
Followers
55K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy