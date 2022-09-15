Lubbock High football faces San Angelo Lake View with shot at most wins in a decade

It may have only been a short conversation, but the Lubbock High football team knows what's in its grasp.

The Westerners have a chance Thursday to match the program's highest win total since 2012. The opponent standing in the way? San Angelo Lake View.

"We talk about it, but it's a brief talk," First-year LHS coach Juan Rodriguez said. "We don't harp on it. We talk about just still doing what we're doing, which is to have fun and enjoy being out there with our teammates … Let the score fall where it may, but we're going to continue to try and do better."

The Westerners are in this position following a 21-14 win over Levelland last Thursday. Lubbock High's defense thwarted three Lobos drives inside the 25-yard line, preserving the victory with stops on the final two possessions.

Keith Ramirez scored the go-ahead touchdown with 7:35 left and led the Westerners with 116 rushing yards. The combination of defense and Ramirez's tough running has been the winning formula. It was a similar story in LHS' 41-8 win over El Paso Socorro to open the season.

Rodriguez expects a challenge this week against a Lake View defense that has caught the coach's eye. The Chiefs (2-1) have allowed 25.3 points per game.

"Their linebackers are extremely great runners," Rodriguez said. "Their D-line is solid, great secondary."

Lake View also has a stout offensive line, which has led the way for two backs who have more than 235 rushing yards. Ricky Ramirez leads the team with 334 yards and four TDs, with Ian Cortez following with 239 and two scores.

The run-first Chiefs averaged 41.5 points before their 23-6 loss to Vernon last week.

"They've got a two-back (system) back there, and both of them are threats," Rodriguez said. "(They) can run lateral, can run vertical — hard runners. But I think one of the biggest impressive things that I'm taking from them is their O-line. … They do great things with what they do."

The Westerners have scored at least 20 points in all three games. Rodriguez said the new staff is learning more about its personnel each week, tweaking things as needed. That has included moving around Kylor Petrowski, who started at quarterback against Levelland before playing primarily at receiver from the second quarter onward.

Petrowski finished with 51 rushing yards, including a 31-yard sweep on the go-ahead scoring drive.

"Kylor's just a fantastic young man, and he does a great job for us," Rodriguez said. "He can do some great things at quarterback, and he also does some great things out there at receiver. We've got a really good receiving corps. They're starting to really build themselves up."

Rodriguez said the group will get a boost when senior Michael Coleman returns. The standout receiver hasn't played this season after an injury in the team's first scrimmage. Rodriguez said he hopes to have Coleman in the lineup "soon."

"Could be this Thursday," Rodriguez said, "could be next week."

San Angelo Lake View at Lubbock High

Non-district football

When: 7:05 p.m. Thursday

Where: Lowrey Field at PlainsCapital Park

Records: Lake View 2-1; Lubbock High 2-1

Radio: 790 AM and 95.1 FM

Coverage: Follow @byStephenGarcia and @annierice_photo on Twitter for live updates, with postgame analysis and images at lubbockonline.com.