Statistical leaders for the Texas Panhandle through Week 3
Here is a list of the statistical leaders in the Panhandle after Week 3 of the high school football season.
Coaches, please send results and stats to sports@amarillo.com after each game to ensure your athletes can be included.
More: South Plains high school football stat leaders: Through Week 3
Passing
- Armando Lujan, Sunray, 69-of-104, 862 yards, 11 TDs, 2 INT
- Brady Thompson, Highland Park, 70-of-121, 861 yards, 14 TDs, 2 INTs
- Dawson Jaco, Bushland, 65-of-88, 859 yards, 10 TDs, 1 INT
- Derrek Clements, Canyon, 53-of-76, 750 yards, 10 TDs, 4 INTs
- Camren Cavalier, Canadian, 47-of-72, 660 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs
- Mason Graham, Amarillo High, 44-of-72, 638 yards 6 TDs, 4 INTs
- Daniel Herrera, Bovina, 46-of-96, 590 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INTs
- Carlos Duran, Hereford, 33-of-71, 507 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs
- Carson Seaman, Spearman, 42-of-70, 500 yards, 7 TDs, 4 INTs
- Miguel Campos, Pampa, 27-of-56, 459 yards, 3 TDs, 5 INTs
More: Amarillo Globe-News, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Week 4 high school football picks
Rushing
- Joaquin Segovia, Vega, 56 carries, 700 yards, 9 TDs
- Landyn Hack, Panhandle, 53 carries, 563 yards, 8 TDs
- Max Neff, Pampa, 55 carries, 507 yards, 2 TDs
- Caden Peevey, Shamrock, 42 carries, 446 yards, 8 TDs
- Isiah Brown, Boy's Ranch, 60 carries, 393 yards, 2 TDs
- Jmaury Davis, Clarendon, 35 carries, 375 yards, 5 TDs
- Tray Toliver, Borger, 45 carries, 369 yards, 2 TDs
- Isaias Dominguez, Perryton, 42 carries, 349 yards, 4 TDs
- Donteh Bates, Borger, 44 carries, 348 yards, 2 TDs
- Damian Cedillo, Tulia, 56 carries, 332 yards, 4 TDs
Receiving
- Braylen Norman, Highland Park, 21 receptions, 354 yards, 7 TDs
- Preston Miller, Canadian, 23 catches, 354 yards, 1 TD
- Damian Barragan, Sunray, 18 catches, 325 yards, 5 TDs
- Jameson Garcia, Amarillo High, 15 catches, 277 yards, 3 TDs
- Hunter Wilson, Canyon, 10 catches, 270 yards, 3 TDs
- Cuyler Mize, Panhandle, 11 catches, 257 yards, 6 TDs
- Eric Alvarez, Hereford, 14 catches, 254 yards, 5 TDs
- Jaydis Marlow, Caprock, 14 catches, 239 yards, 2 TDs
- Darian DeLaRosa, Bovina, 16 catches, 236 yards, 3 TDs
- Baylor King, Bushland, 16 catches, 218 yards, 3 TDs
Tackles
- Matt Mcclanahan, Canadian, 47
- Javin Cash, Canyon, 44
- Jordan Avina, River Road, 41
- Wyatt Davis, Canadian, 40
- Davian McMullen, Muleshoe, 39
- Hunter Stroope, Shamrock, 37
- Casen Bice, Canyon, 37
- Logan Gray, Borger, 36
- Caden Peevey, Shamrock, 35
- Cooper Smith, Pampa, 33
Sacks
- Jaxher Lopez, Muleshoe, 6
- Jared Rosales, Booker, 5
- Matthew Bridges, Bushland, 5
- Tripper Taylor, Pampa, 4
- Javin Cash, Canyon, 4
- Eduardo Cruz, Booker, 3
- Austin Ryder, Bushland, 3
- Mason Ferris, Bushland, 3
- Charley Pitt, Bushland, 3
- Jaydan Tovar, Dumas, 3
- Easton Fuentes, Bushland, 3
Interceptions
- Corey Stancell, Farwell, 3 INTs
- Brayden Wagner, Canyon, 3 INTs
- Eduin Gallegos, Booker, 2 INTs
- Hunter Anderson, Canyon, 2 INTs
- Jesus Jimenez, Booker, 2 INTs
- Koen Maeda, Tulia, 2 INTs
- Vincente Soto, Dimmit, 2 INTs
- 29 players tied with 1 INTs
This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Statistical leaders for the Texas Panhandle through Week 3
Comments / 0