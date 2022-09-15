Statistical leaders for the Texas Panhandle through Week 3

Here is a list of the statistical leaders in the Panhandle after Week 3 of the high school football season.

Coaches, please send results and stats to sports@amarillo.com after each game to ensure your athletes can be included.

More: South Plains high school football stat leaders: Through Week 3

Passing

Armando Lujan, Sunray, 69-of-104, 862 yards, 11 TDs, 2 INT Brady Thompson, Highland Park, 70-of-121, 861 yards, 14 TDs, 2 INTs Dawson Jaco, Bushland, 65-of-88, 859 yards, 10 TDs, 1 INT Derrek Clements, Canyon, 53-of-76, 750 yards, 10 TDs, 4 INTs Camren Cavalier, Canadian, 47-of-72, 660 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs Mason Graham, Amarillo High, 44-of-72, 638 yards 6 TDs, 4 INTs Daniel Herrera, Bovina, 46-of-96, 590 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INTs Carlos Duran, Hereford, 33-of-71, 507 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs Carson Seaman, Spearman, 42-of-70, 500 yards, 7 TDs, 4 INTs Miguel Campos, Pampa, 27-of-56, 459 yards, 3 TDs, 5 INTs

More: Amarillo Globe-News, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Week 4 high school football picks

Rushing

Joaquin Segovia, Vega, 56 carries, 700 yards, 9 TDs Landyn Hack, Panhandle, 53 carries, 563 yards, 8 TDs Max Neff, Pampa, 55 carries, 507 yards, 2 TDs Caden Peevey, Shamrock, 42 carries, 446 yards, 8 TDs Isiah Brown, Boy's Ranch, 60 carries, 393 yards, 2 TDs Jmaury Davis, Clarendon, 35 carries, 375 yards, 5 TDs Tray Toliver, Borger, 45 carries, 369 yards, 2 TDs Isaias Dominguez, Perryton, 42 carries, 349 yards, 4 TDs Donteh Bates, Borger, 44 carries, 348 yards, 2 TDs Damian Cedillo, Tulia, 56 carries, 332 yards, 4 TDs

Receiving

Braylen Norman, Highland Park, 21 receptions, 354 yards, 7 TDs Preston Miller, Canadian, 23 catches, 354 yards, 1 TD Damian Barragan, Sunray, 18 catches, 325 yards, 5 TDs Jameson Garcia, Amarillo High, 15 catches, 277 yards, 3 TDs Hunter Wilson, Canyon, 10 catches, 270 yards, 3 TDs Cuyler Mize, Panhandle, 11 catches, 257 yards, 6 TDs Eric Alvarez, Hereford, 14 catches, 254 yards, 5 TDs Jaydis Marlow, Caprock, 14 catches, 239 yards, 2 TDs Darian DeLaRosa, Bovina, 16 catches, 236 yards, 3 TDs Baylor King, Bushland, 16 catches, 218 yards, 3 TDs

Tackles

Matt Mcclanahan, Canadian, 47 Javin Cash, Canyon, 44 Jordan Avina, River Road, 41 Wyatt Davis, Canadian, 40 Davian McMullen, Muleshoe, 39 Hunter Stroope, Shamrock, 37 Casen Bice, Canyon, 37 Logan Gray, Borger, 36 Caden Peevey, Shamrock, 35 Cooper Smith, Pampa, 33

Sacks

Jaxher Lopez, Muleshoe, 6 Jared Rosales, Booker, 5 Matthew Bridges, Bushland, 5 Tripper Taylor, Pampa, 4 Javin Cash, Canyon, 4 Eduardo Cruz, Booker, 3 Austin Ryder, Bushland, 3 Mason Ferris, Bushland, 3 Charley Pitt, Bushland, 3 Jaydan Tovar, Dumas, 3 Easton Fuentes, Bushland, 3

Interceptions

Corey Stancell, Farwell, 3 INTs Brayden Wagner, Canyon, 3 INTs Eduin Gallegos, Booker, 2 INTs Hunter Anderson, Canyon, 2 INTs Jesus Jimenez, Booker, 2 INTs Koen Maeda, Tulia, 2 INTs Vincente Soto, Dimmit, 2 INTs 29 players tied with 1 INTs

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Statistical leaders for the Texas Panhandle through Week 3