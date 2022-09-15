ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Statistical leaders for the Texas Panhandle through Week 3

By By Staff Reports
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hv8Hj_0hwOv1xv00

Here is a list of the statistical leaders in the Panhandle after Week 3 of the high school football season.

Coaches, please send results and stats to sports@amarillo.com after each game to ensure your athletes can be included.

More: South Plains high school football stat leaders: Through Week 3

Passing

  1. Armando Lujan, Sunray, 69-of-104, 862 yards, 11 TDs, 2 INT
  2. Brady Thompson, Highland Park, 70-of-121, 861 yards, 14 TDs, 2 INTs
  3. Dawson Jaco, Bushland, 65-of-88, 859 yards, 10 TDs, 1 INT
  4. Derrek Clements, Canyon, 53-of-76, 750 yards, 10 TDs, 4 INTs
  5. Camren Cavalier, Canadian, 47-of-72, 660 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs
  6. Mason Graham, Amarillo High, 44-of-72, 638 yards 6 TDs, 4 INTs
  7. Daniel Herrera, Bovina, 46-of-96, 590 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INTs
  8. Carlos Duran, Hereford, 33-of-71, 507 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs
  9. Carson Seaman, Spearman, 42-of-70, 500 yards, 7 TDs, 4 INTs
  10. Miguel Campos, Pampa, 27-of-56, 459 yards, 3 TDs, 5 INTs

More: Amarillo Globe-News, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Week 4 high school football picks

Rushing

  1. Joaquin Segovia, Vega, 56 carries, 700 yards, 9 TDs
  2. Landyn Hack, Panhandle, 53 carries, 563 yards, 8 TDs
  3. Max Neff, Pampa, 55 carries, 507 yards, 2 TDs
  4. Caden Peevey, Shamrock, 42 carries, 446 yards, 8 TDs
  5. Isiah Brown, Boy's Ranch, 60 carries, 393 yards, 2 TDs
  6. Jmaury Davis, Clarendon, 35 carries, 375 yards, 5 TDs
  7. Tray Toliver, Borger, 45 carries, 369 yards, 2 TDs
  8. Isaias Dominguez, Perryton, 42 carries, 349 yards, 4 TDs
  9. Donteh Bates, Borger, 44 carries, 348 yards, 2 TDs
  10. Damian Cedillo, Tulia, 56 carries, 332 yards, 4 TDs

Receiving

  1. Braylen Norman, Highland Park, 21 receptions, 354 yards, 7 TDs
  2. Preston Miller, Canadian, 23 catches, 354 yards, 1 TD
  3. Damian Barragan, Sunray, 18 catches, 325 yards, 5 TDs
  4. Jameson Garcia, Amarillo High, 15 catches, 277 yards, 3 TDs
  5. Hunter Wilson, Canyon, 10 catches, 270 yards, 3 TDs
  6. Cuyler Mize, Panhandle, 11 catches, 257 yards, 6 TDs
  7. Eric Alvarez, Hereford, 14 catches, 254 yards, 5 TDs
  8. Jaydis Marlow, Caprock, 14 catches, 239 yards, 2 TDs
  9. Darian DeLaRosa, Bovina, 16 catches, 236 yards, 3 TDs
  10. Baylor King, Bushland, 16 catches, 218 yards, 3 TDs

Tackles

  1. Matt Mcclanahan, Canadian, 47
  2. Javin Cash, Canyon, 44
  3. Jordan Avina, River Road, 41
  4. Wyatt Davis, Canadian, 40
  5. Davian McMullen, Muleshoe, 39
  6. Hunter Stroope, Shamrock, 37
  7. Casen Bice, Canyon, 37
  8. Logan Gray, Borger, 36
  9. Caden Peevey, Shamrock, 35
  10. Cooper Smith, Pampa, 33

Sacks

  1. Jaxher Lopez, Muleshoe, 6
  2. Jared Rosales, Booker, 5
  3. Matthew Bridges, Bushland, 5
  4. Tripper Taylor, Pampa, 4
  5. Javin Cash, Canyon, 4
  6. Eduardo Cruz, Booker, 3
  7. Austin Ryder, Bushland, 3
  8. Mason Ferris, Bushland, 3
  9. Charley Pitt, Bushland, 3
  10. Jaydan Tovar, Dumas, 3
  11. Easton Fuentes, Bushland, 3

Interceptions

  1. Corey Stancell, Farwell, 3 INTs
  2. Brayden Wagner, Canyon, 3 INTs
  3. Eduin Gallegos, Booker, 2 INTs
  4. Hunter Anderson, Canyon, 2 INTs
  5. Jesus Jimenez, Booker, 2 INTs
  6. Koen Maeda, Tulia, 2 INTs
  7. Vincente Soto, Dimmit, 2 INTs
  8. 29 players tied with 1 INTs

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Statistical leaders for the Texas Panhandle through Week 3

Comments / 0

Related
98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo’s Georgia Village Lost Another Building

I know that the landscape of Amarillo is forever changing. There is progress all over the city. Then there are some unexpected setbacks that cause some changes too. I am proud to call the Wolflin/Bivins/Georgia Street area my home. I spend a lot of my time in that area. So watching the different changes is one thing that I like to do. I have lived in that area since the nineties so there have been a lot of ups and downs. I remember when there was a two-story Hastings.
AMARILLO, TX
LoneStar 92

Here Are The 9 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas Two West Texas Cities Made The Top Five

Don't Get Caught In These Texas Cities After Dark! They always say nothing good happens after dark. According to Only In Your State these are the most dangerous places to be in Texas after dark. My Grandpa used to always say the only thing out after midnight was the law and the outlaw. If you are planning on visiting one of these cities please be careful. I know many won't be surprised that one local city made the list and a few others aren't far from here.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mason, TX
City
Dumas, TX
Canyon, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Perryton, TX
State
Texas State
City
Farwell, TX
City
Spearman, TX
City
Highland Park, TX
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
City
Canyon, TX
Canyon, TX
Education
City
Tulia, TX
City
Sunray, TX
Amarillo, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Amarillo, TX
Sports
City
Pampa, TX
Canyon, TX
Football
City
Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, TX
Education
KFDA

First Freeze 2022

When will Amarillo record its First Freeze of the season? Submit your guess to win a Grand Prize! Contest begins September 19.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Panhandle#Matthew Bridges#American Football#Sports#Canadian
MySanAntonio

This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade presented Saturday

The full livestream of the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade can be viewed below: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Organizers published the schedule and route for the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade, planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. in Downtown Amarillo. According to information from the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo website, the parade route will track […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Suspect airlifted to Lubbock hospital after stabbing in Hereford, victim to Amarillo

LUBBOCK and HEREFORD, Texas – Police in Hereford provided details on a stabbing Thursday in the 700 block of South Avenue K. “Officers discovered a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head, back and leg,” police said. He was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with serious injuries. Officers found someone identified […]
HEREFORD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Education
98.7 The Bomb

Sad Day for Amarillo as We Say Goodbye to a Star

I will admit in a former life I spent a lot of my time going to the movies. I would take my daughter when she was growing up. We would seem to go every weekend to whatever kid movie was opening up that week. We would grab our popcorn. We had to be there before the previews, because, that is how we picked out the next must sees movies.
AMARILLO, TX
CBS DFW

Winning $1M Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waxahachie

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The latest $1 million Texas Two Step winner shall remain nameless. But we can tell you the lucky player lives in Waxahachie and bought the ticket at a RaceTrac on N. Highway 77. It was Sept. 1 when his/her bank account grew. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (17-21-22-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings happen on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
The Veracity Report

New University of Texas Polling: Gov Abbott vs O’Rourke Some Interesting Possibilities

The most recent poll, taken by the University of Texas at Austin is in – this is what they found. The survey found that Abbott received 45% of support among registered voters, while 40% supported O’Rourke and 4% supported third-party candidates. Three percent of respondents named “Someone else” as their choice, and 8% said they have not thought about the race enough to have an opinion.
TEXAS STATE
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy