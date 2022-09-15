Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Party supports Cedar Rapids bar impacted by construction
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of regulars of the Cedar Rapids bar Checkers came out Sunday afternoon to support the business, which the owners believe has suffered because of road construction nearby. Since April 2021, the Sixth Street SW project has been underway. According to the City of Cedar...
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Uhaul employees are hired fast and paid fast
The housing market has soared this year and a real estate company called Revolution Realty is looking for people to keep that momentum going. Working Iowa: Dupaco Community Credit Union is hiring. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT. Dupaco Community Credit Union operates on a philosophy where customers...
KCRG.com
Nordstrom facility cutting some of its workforce
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Job cuts are coming to a Cedar Rapids facility that helps supply Nordstrom department store customers. Nordstrom has confirmed this evening that it will cut some of its workforce in Cedar Rapids. Nordstrom operates a fulfillment center on 18th Street Southwest. The Cedar Rapids Economic...
KCRG.com
Waterloo man arrested after allegedly stealing equipment from Lost Island theme park
Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara takes a look at some long-range data in this week's deep dive, including a possible hurricane that may impact the U.S later next week. The State Treasurer is putting a highlight on the importance of planning ahead with a giveaway. Afghan refugees in Iowa face many challenges.
KCJJ
Illinois man living in Cedar Rapids accused of threatening Iowa City restaurant patron with loaded firearm
An Illinois man currently living in Cedar Rapids faces charges that he threatened a downtown Iowa City restaurant patron with a loaded firearm. According to arrest records, 27-year-old Traveon Johnson was arguing with his girlfriend at Panchero’s on South Clinton Street just before 2am Sunday when another subject tried to diffuse the situation. Johnson reportedly pulled up his shirt, displayed a firearm that was tucked into his waistband, and asked the man, “What now?”
1057kokz.com
The National Cattle Congress Fair
The 2022 National Cattle Congress Fair runs Wednesday, September 21st through Sunday, September 25th in Waterloo. Enjoy the carnival, rodeo, live music, food trucks and during the fair which is celebrating it’s 112th year. Get your tickets and all of the details on the National Cattle Congress Fair below.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman accused of assaulting husband with curtain rod
An argument with her husband that escalated to her repeatedly hitting him with a curtain rod has led to the arrest of an Iowa City woman. Police say that Monday night around 9:45, Ta’Shonna McClinton of Bartlett Road and her husband got into a verbal altercation outside their apartment that continued once they went inside. It reportedly got to the point where she told the man that she was going to call the police, which angered her husband. As he approached McClinton, she grabbed a curtain rod and began to strike him. She allegedly continued to strike him as he hit the ground.
kxel.com
KXEL Morning News for Mon. Sep. 19, 2022
WATERLOO, Iowa (KXEL) – Waterloo Police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday. Officers were called to the 700 block of Conger Street around 2:30 a.m. on reports of shots being fired. A man who was suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. His identity was not released. No arrests have been made.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man navigates homelessness resource to find his new home
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Cevyn Morse was excited to talk about his new apartment in Dubuque Friday; especially after last year when he lived when he spent 6-months living in a tent in Cedar Rapids. “A lot of people take that for granted that they’ve got a nice bed to...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids skate park closes
The company pays cash for the first two days of work. It's time for another edition of John's Big Ol Fish. Questions regarding the Univ. of Iowa's lightning policy. There were three lightning delays which caused the game not to end until 1:40 am Sunday morning. Kid Captain from Benton...
Sioux City Journal
Parkersburg man arrested for taking items from Waterloo theme park
WATERLOO — A Parkersburg man has been arrested for taking a drone and other items from Lost Island Theme Park where he had worked. Waterloo police arrested David Michael Evans, 40, on Saturday on a charge of second-degree theft. Bond was set at $10,000. According to court records, Evans...
Fatal Accident Claims Life Of Young Farmer In Northeast Iowa
Fall is a dangerous time of year when you’re a farmer. There is a lot of heavy machinery going at once which means there are more ways things can go wrong. And sometimes accidents do happen, and when they do it’s never easy to unexpectedly lose someone, especially when they are young.
cbs2iowa.com
Large hail in Cedar County Sunday night
DURANT, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Severe thunderstorms produced large hail and strong winds in portions of eastern Iowa Sunday night. The hardest hit in our area was Cedar County - there were reports of large hail and branches down. The Cedar County Emergency Management says there was no...
KCJJ
Iowa City man given ride home by police arrested for intoxication after running away
An Iowa City man who was allegedly passed out on the side of the road was given a ride home by police, only to flee them when he got out of the squad car. Officers came upon 20-year-old Lonnie Smith of Scott Park Drive passed out near the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Hawkins Drive around 12:45 am Friday. He reportedly showed several signs of intoxication, and told police that he was walking home from the bars. Smith admitted to being intoxicated, and he was offered a ride home.
KCJJ
Iowa City man allegedly pulls knife on man who wouldn’t “high-five” him
Pulling a knife on a man who wouldn’t “high-five” him led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. Police interviewed the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Samuel Young of Muscatine Street. He stated that while at Pint’s on South Clinton Street Friday around 1:30 am, he tried to “high five” a random guy who didn’t want to reciprocate. Young told police that, quote, “he may have been a little bit of a dick,” which caused further altercation. Young then reportedly pulled out a knife, then ran away without further threats.
KCCI.com
University of Iowa student becomes first Sikh Air Force cadet in US history
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Gursharan Virk has always wanted to become a fighter pilot. But because of his Sikh faith, he was worried he would need to choose faith over his dream career. Thanks to the help of the University of Iowa's Air Force ROTC Detachment 255, Virk became...
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
Worker accused of giving marijuana to elderly care-facility resident
An Iowa man hired to assist elderly residents in an Iowa care facility has been denied jobless benefits after being accused of giving an elderly resident of the home marijuana to smoke. According to state records, Tyrone E. Wright was employed as a direct-service professional for Waterloo’s Neuro Rehabcare, a licensed residential care facility, from […] The post Worker accused of giving marijuana to elderly care-facility resident appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested for Driving Wrong Way on HI-63
A Cedar Falls man was arrested over the weekend after driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 63 in Bremer County. 59 year old Robert Denny allegedly nearly struck a responding deputy at Highway 63 and Highway 93. The deputy tried to stop Denny but he continued to drive on the shoulder and in the ditch, striking several highway markers. Denny eventually turned westbound on Highway 3. He came to a stop in the 1900 block and was taken into custody. He was charged with Operating While Intoxicated, Eluding, and Failure to Maintain Control.
KCRG.com
Driver dies after striking house in Dubuque County
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:16 pm, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10800 block of Highway 3 for a report of a single-vehicle accident. Investigators say the vehicle struck a house before colliding with a retaining wall and coming to a rest. The driver...
