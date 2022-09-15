Read full article on original website
Related
koze.com
Lewiston man charged with grand theft of Oregon vehicle
A Lewiston man has been charged with grand theft for allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle from Oregon. 37-year-old Keith Sarbacher was charged with felony grand theft for allegedly stealing a 2018 Dodge Challenger, valued at about $38,000, from a car dealership in Island City, Oregon. Sarbacher’s bail was set at $100,000 and his preliminary hearing is set for September 28th.
koze.com
Two people arrested on drug and gun charges in Colfax
The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Spokane residents on drug and gun charges Sunday in Colfax. 31-year-old Amber Sitter and 37-year-old Raymond Cooper appeared in Whitman County Superior Court on Monday and had their bail set at a $25,000. In the news release, Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers...
koze.com
Bovill man convicted of manslaughter
A Bovill man convicted of vehicular manslaughter has been sentenced to 10 years in prison with two years fixed. 30-year-old Tyler Beyer crashed an ATV while drunk in the early morning Sept. 25 on Forks Road in Latah County. His passenger, 27-year-old Nolan Meece, also of Bovill, died from blunt force trauma.
KXLY
Deputies seize 76 fentanyl pills from Spokane Valley man, woman
COLFAX, Wash. — Two people from Spokane Valley suspected of delivering fentanyl were arrested in Colfax. Two Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle in downtown Colfax Sunday for a traffic violation. Deputies found that the driver had a suspended license and believed both people inside had illegal drugs. During...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho County Deputies Arrest Three Washington Residents on Multiple Warrants, Drug & Firearm Possession Charges
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Sunday, September 18, 2022, Idaho County Dispatch took a report of a suspicious male that had come to the door of a residence in Cottonwood, ID. Idaho County Deputies responded to the area around 11:50 a.m., where they located a vehicle on East Road, off of Highway 95.
Two Arrested After Traffic Stop in Downtown Colfax Leads to Discovery of 76 Fentanyl Pills, Two Firearms
COLFAX - On the evening of Sunday, September 18, 2022, Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle traveling northbound in downtown Colfax for a traffic violation. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, shortly after contacting the driver, it was learned that her driver’s license was suspended. During the contact, deputies also reportedly obtained information from the driver and passenger which lead them to believe illegal narcotics and other contraband may be inside the vehicle.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, September 17, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, September 17, 2022. Comp has a person in the parking lot causing problems, female, she is wearing a red coat on her head, pushing a cart full of items, comp would like her trespassed. ------------------------------------------------- 22-L14493 DUI...
pullmanradio.com
Two people charged with felony drug trafficking in Moscow
Two people have been charged with felony drug trafficking for allegedly getting caught with a pound of methamphetamine in Moscow. The case began on the morning of August 31st when Moscow police were called to check on a man who appeared to be passed out in a car parked at the Dollar Tree. According to Latah County, second district court charging documents officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle after they observed what appeared to be drug paraphernalia inside the car. They allegedly found a pound of meth in the vehicle along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 43-year-old Tyson Farley and 52-year-old Tanya Rhoads were arrested for felony methamphetamine trafficking. Farley was taken into custody on charges of felony possession of fentanyl and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents show that officers reportedly found Farley with 27 fentanyl pills. Rhoads was arrested on an additional charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Her hometown wasn’t indicated in the charging documents while officers determined that Farley has been living in Harvard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
koze.com
Driver injured in crash near Kendrick
A 70-year-old Kendrick man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday morning on Idaho Highway 99 near Kendrick. Idaho State Police say the unidentified man’s vehicle struck the hillside on the right-hand shoulder at around 7:20 a.m. The man was transported to the hospital by ground ambulance with unspecified injuries.
pullmanradio.com
23 Year Old Man Charged For Allegedly Raping Girl Multiple Times In Juliaetta
A 23 year old man has been charged for allegedly raping a girl several times in Juliaetta. Jason Umphenour has been charged with 3 counts of rape and one child sexual battery felony related to soliciting a minor. According to charging documents filed in Latah County Second District Court the alleged rapes were reported to Idaho State Police in December. ISP investigators determined the Umphenour raped the girl multiple times starting in 2020 when she was 14 years old. Umphenour reportedly admitted to raping the girl when he was interviewed by ISP investigators. He is scheduled to be back in court next month.
koze.com
Idaho gas price drops
The price for a gallon of gasoline in Idaho has dropped six cents over the past week. According to the American Automobile Association the average price for regular in the Gem State is now $4.41 per gallon, which is 26 cents less than a month ago, but 64 cents more expensive than a year ago. The national average currently sits at $3.68 per gallon, which is four cents less than a week ago and 24 cents less than a month ago, but 49 cents more than a year ago.
NBC News
Pastor seeks to make Moscow, Idaho a ‘Christian town’
In Moscow, Idaho, the fight between Church and State is taking a new turn, as residents there engage in a “cold civil war” over Christ Church — a “muscular, masculine led vision of Christianity” that seeks to turn Moscow into a “Christian town.” NBC News correspondent Anne Thompson traveled to Idaho for Meet the Press Reports.Sept. 15, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing man’s body recovered from Clearwater River
OROFINO, ID. — A body was found in the Clearwater River in Orofino on Wednesday. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing man in the river yelling for help. Deputies from CCSO, the Orofino Police Department and the Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to the scene but could not find anyone.
eastidahonews.com
Endangered missing person alert issued for Idaho woman
LEWISTON — Idaho State Police issued an endangered missing person alert late Monday night for a woman in Lewiston. Linda Sears, 67, is missing from the 500 block of Warner Avenue. She is believed to be on foot, according to the alert, and cannot walk without a walker. She...
NBC News
MTP Reports: Idaho church aims to establish a ‘Christian town’
As the topic of separation of church and state become more prominent in the halls of Congress and on the campaign trail, one church in Moscow, Idaho is attempting to establish a Christian town and increase the role religion plays in the public square and everyday life.Sept. 15, 2022.
Water main break in Pullman causes people to boil water for drinking
PULLMAN, Wash. — A water main break in Pullman caused people to boil their water for drinking Saturday afternoon. Crews from the City of Pullman went to a water main break near Grand Avenue and Center Street working to shut the water off and repair the water system. Crews were asking people in the area to avoid Grand Avenue between...
FOX 28 Spokane
Boil water advisory remains in place after crews repair broken water main
PULLMAN, Wash. – Grand Avenue at Center Street was reopened overnight, after crews from the City of Pullman maintenance and operation repaired a broken water main. If you still do not have water service, you’re asked to call the Pullman Police Department dispatch at (509) 334-0802. The City...
marinelink.com
Inland Waterways Report: Columbia-Snake River System
It’s amazing to consider that a commercial vessel in the Pacific Ocean, approaching the mouth of the Columbia River, can continue its eastward journey to finally tie up at the Port of Lewiston, in Lewiston, Idaho, America’s most inland West Coast port, 465 miles from the Pacific Ocean.
koze.com
Broken water line repaired in Pullman, some residents advised to boil water temporarily
Crews with the city of Pullman have repaired a broken water pipe that flooded an intersection and forced many residents to be without water Saturday. According to a news release from the city, a major break in a main water line on Center Street and Grand Avenue left Pullman homes and around six blocks closest to the intersection without water for several hours.
WSU running back Kannon Katzer of Spokane has a moment for the ages
PULLMAN -- The end of Washington State's 38-7 win featured a special moment for Spokane walk-on running back Kannon Katzer. The Spokane native took the bulk of the carries on WSU's last drive, racking up 54 yards on 6 carries (9 ypc) and finishing it off with a touchdown. For the former Mt. Spokane High star who tragically lost his mother in August of 2020, it was another climb up the ladder of perseverance.
Comments / 1