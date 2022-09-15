Read full article on original website
Related
Bark beetle outbreak hits Denver following drought
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — A homeowner in Cherry Hills Village noticed that his 90-foot spruce tree wasn't looking so good this spring. By August, the tree was almost completely dead. Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS) told him that insects had killed it and the tree should be removed...
milehighcre.com
Furniture Row Store Breaks Ground in Littleton
Precision Contractors and Furniture Row recently held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on a brand-new Furniture Row and Denver Mattress Co. store at C-470 and Bowles Ave in Littleton. The new 74,365-square-foot facility, located at 5779 S. Alkire St., has been designed by Intergroup Architects. To...
117-Year-Old Barn-Style House in Colorado is Pretty Affordable
The housing market has cooled down across the United States, some places more than others, but here in Colorado, although home prices have corrected themselves more in the Denver area, they've started to go down a little in other areas too. While there are a few more deals to be...
Scholarship group makes college accessible for Latino DPS students
DENVER — Thousands of Denver students who wouldn't otherwise be able to afford to go to college are getting a helping hand from a Denver organization that works to support low-income students to attain a college degree. Deysi Macias is one of those students – while she was growing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver-based company to invest $225.5 million into upcoming "ski-in-ski-out" location
Concord Summit Capital, a Denver-based investment company, will be financing the total construction cost of the Keystone's upcoming Kindred Ski Resort, according to a news release. Construction for the project, which is located adjacent to the Keystone Ski Mountain River Run Gondola, is expected cost an astounding $225.5 million dollars.
Bear found in tree on CSU campus
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A black bear is back in her natural habitat after making her way to the heart of the Colorado State University campus Friday. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said in a release that residents were reporting a bear walking around Old Town Fort Collins at around 6 a.m.
coloradosun.com
The sudden suspension of a Colorado prison-work program has thrown employers into disarray
The escape of a minimum-security inmate earlier this summer effectively shut down a touted prison-work program called Take Two, a gut punch to businesses struggling to find employees who had gambled on the 3-year-old program amid a historically tight labor market. Employers who participated in the program, which let 59...
fox40jackson.com
Anita Vogel on government plans to give homeless cash: ‘Why not take the money and help to give people jobs?’
“The Big Sunday Show” panelists weighed in on reports the City of Denver is joining the now more than 40 cities across America in “giving away cash” to their homeless populations, in an effort to help get them off the streets. Denver recently announced plans to give...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cafe Rio opening new locations in Denver area
DENVER — The home of Sweet Pork Barbacoa has announced it will open two new locations in Colorado this fall. Cafe Rio Mexican Grill plans to open new restaurants in Greenwood Village and Highlands Ranch, bringing its total to 10 locations in Colorado. A grand opening for a restaurant...
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
9 hikes where you can see fall colors in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — If you like to cover your body with sweaters, sip pumpkin spice lattes and talk about how “Hocus Pocus” is basically the “Citizen Kane” of the 1990s, then fall is the season for you. And since we’ve already introduced you to some...
Elk Surround Vehicles On Colorado Highway + Charged at Truck
Rut season is upon us once again in Elk Country and they're in no mood for shenanigans from us humans. Every year from early to mid-September through October and even into early November during elk rut season (their mating season) the females get frisky and the males get cranky and aggressive and this is no time to test their patience.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reckless Pilot Buzzes Colorado Boats + Crashes
An incident that took place recently in Colorado could have had a much more tragic outcome involved a plane flying recklessly over a popular reservoir, buzzing boats, which led to its eventual crash. The Incident at the Colorado Reservoir. The incident took place on Sunday, September 11th, 2022 at Horsetooth...
Victims of mid-air plane collision that killed 3 in Colorado identified
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The three men killed in a mid-air collision involving two planes on Saturday morning in Colorado were identified Monday morning. According to KDVR, the Boulder County Coroner’s Office identified those killed as follows:. Daniel Wilmoth, 22. Samuel Fisher, 23. Henry Butler, 69. A single-engine...
Man found dead in Horsetooth Mountain Park
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A man was found dead in Horsetooth Mountain Park west of Fort Collins Sunday afternoon, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said. Crews from multiple agencies were in the area searching for a man who was reported missing around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. Deputies said a group of hikers, including the man, had become lost and separated from each other. Details about how and when he became separated from the group have not been released.
11-mile E-470 widening project is about to begin
AURORA, Colo. — The Denver metro area's next major road project begins this week. The E-470 Public Highway Authority is starting construction on its next phase of road widening from Interstate 70 to 104th Avenue. The project will add a third travel lane in each direction of E-470 along...
'Swatting' calls reported at multiple Colorado high schools
DENVER — Several Colorado high schools were the subjects of unfounded threats, prank calls and "swatting" calls Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, and law enforcement is still investigating how, if at all, they were related to each other. The FBI Denver Field Office...
Fossil Ridge High marching band teaches lifelong lessons
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — On our final stop of our “Hearts of Champions” tour, we visit Fossil Ridge High School in northern Colorado. The Fossil Ridge Marching Band has about 120 students under the leadership of Aaron Herman, who is director of bands for the school that has won four state championship titles in the past 10 years.
sentinelcolorado.com
EDITORIAL: Aurora’s winging-it lawmakers impede real progress by peddling more partisan snake oil
There’s real danger for Aurora — and every other Colorado town and community — from a surge in political theater substituting for legislation posed by jejune lawmakers and others too timid to reject this growing dangerous absurdity. Welcome to Aurora in 2022, suffering this week under yet...
Residents of Aurora apartment complex damaged in explosion move out
AURORA, Colo. — Dozens of people living in an apartment complex damaged in an explosion on Sept. 10 began moving out Monday morning. Moving day was made worse for many because it was unexpected. “This is just extremely taxing," said Jean Evaristo. "Extremely taxing.”. Evaristo said she lived at...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0