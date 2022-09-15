Marvel and Stranger Things star set to headline next PlayStation movie project

PlayStation is tapping the potential of Stranger Things star David Harbour, as the actor has seemingly been cast in a key role in the upcoming Gran Turismo film.

As reported by THR , Harbour has signed on to the racing video game adaption that is being directed by Neil Blomkamp, best known for District 9 and Elysium. The script is being penned by Jason Hall (American Sniper) and Zach Baylin (King Richard) with filming expected to commence soon.

Said to be based on a true story, the movie will be about a teenage Gran Turismo player who goes on to win a series of competitions in the real-life sport. Harbour will play the character's mentor who teaches them how to drive. The actor is known for his memorable role as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things and the Red Guardian in Marvel's Black Widow.

Gran Turismo is a set of racing simulation games that was first released on the PlayStation in 1997. Since then, the series has accumulated over 85 million in sales with the latest, Gran Turismo 7, launching on the PS5 in March earlier this year.

"As one of PlayStation’s longest standing and most beloved franchises, it’s great to be partnering with Columbia Pictures again to bring Gran Turismo to life in an exciting way," said PlayStation Productions producer Asad Qizilbash (via THR ).

"We can’t wait for audiences to see Neill’s vision of this inspiring true story of gamer turned professional race car driver."

David Harbour (Image credit: Rich Fury / Getty Images)

Gran Turismo is planned to debut in theatres on August 11th, 2023. It's set to be the second major PlayStation film following the release of Uncharted with Tom Holland, which premiered in February 2022.

Anthony Mackie is also set to headline a Twisted Metal project for the studio, while Pedro Pascal is leading The Last of Us TV series for HBO max. Not to mention, there's a God of War series is in the works at Amazon, a Ghost of Tshumia movie helmed by John Wick director Chad Stahleski and a Horizon show on Netflix. So it's fair to say Sony has lots planned for PlayStation in Hollywood.

