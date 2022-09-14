Read full article on original website
John Lewis Hushbeck, Jr
Mr. John Lewis Hushbeck, Jr. was born in Watsonville, California on April 25, 1933. He and his family moved to the family ranch on Shore Road in Hollister when he was 4 years old. He graduated from San Benito Joint Union High School in 1950. He served in the Army...
Dennis Martin McLellan
Dennis Martin McLellan passed away on September 2, 2022, in Hollister, California. More information to follow.
Tillie Ramos
Tillie Ramos passed away in Hollister, CA at the age of 85. The arrangements are pending at this time.
Karen Hjeltness
Karen Hjeltness passed away in Gilroy, CA at the age of 60. The arrangements are pending at this time and will be posted when finalized.
Corrine Hannah
Corrine Hannah passed away on September 6, 2022 in San Jose, California. Full Obituary with more information to follow.
Teatro Campesino member receives honorable mention for his poetry collection
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. Manuel Rocha Jr. spoke to BenitoLink at El Teatro Campesino in San Juan Bautista on Aug. 24 to discuss his poetry collection, “The Pain of a Warrior,” which received honorable mention at the 2022 Latino Book Awards in August. The book was published in March 2022.
Salinas police make arrest in Hollister related to narcotics
The Salinas Police Department announced on Sept. 14 that it made an arrest in the block of 2900 Fairview Road when they witnessed narcotics transaction. Police said it recovered a half kilo of cocaine and over $14,000 in cash. The announcement did not say how many people were arrested or the charges.
Local Democratic Party announces endorsements for November election
Information provided by the San Benito County Democratic Party. The San Benito County Democratic Party announced the following endorsements for the November election:. San Benito County Board of Supervisors: Betsy Dirks. Hollister Mayor: Mia Casey. Hollister City Council District 2: Hani Mayzouni. Hollister City Council District 3: Dolores Morales. San...
Caltrans to start two projects on Highway 25 Sept. 19
Caltrans announced it will begin two projects to improve drainage and replace culverts on Highway 25 starting Sept. 19. The work may result in traffic delays of up to 10 minutes at the two locations. The news release said crews will be on site in Tres Pinos, just south of...
