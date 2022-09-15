💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. As City Council returned post-summer, a zoning tug-of-war had a cascading effect. Mayor Kenney issued what was only his 2nd direct veto, saying a bill from former Councilmember Parker to regulate “smoke shops” was too broad. With four vacant seats, Council has 13 sitting members — just one more than the 12 needed to override a veto. So Council President Clarke unexpectedly announced two more special elections, saying the legislative body needed to be fully staffed to do its job. That means the City Commissioners can’t print mail ballots until mid-October. [Billy Penn/WHYY/PHL Council/Inquirer$]

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO