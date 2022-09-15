ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Gregory Labelle
5d ago

here's a guy promoting crime on the streets and enabling addicts. it is absolutely sickening what he is doing to human beings in the city of Philadelphia with their exploding crime rate

15
Patricia Lauriello
5d ago

Mr Krasner will not accept that he is a complete failure and should save face and resign. He should meet with all the families of the shooting victims killed by repeated offenders let out of prison because of his failed policies.

14
Dennis Boyce
5d ago

These people voted him in , let them deal with the crime, I'm done caring.When enough of them loose family members because of the people he refuses to prosecute & let's loose on their streets maybe they will wise up & start to vote Republican to make sure their neighborhood is safe again .🤔🤔🤔🤔☹️☹️☹️🌄

10
 

WHYY

Philly DA Krasner continues defense against impeachment effort

Last week, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner hosted a rally at Mother Bethel AME Church with supporters backing him in his fight against Pennsylvania lawmakers hoping to impeach the DA and force him from office. Krasner repeated the show of support Monday morning, gathering more elected, civic, and religious leaders to speak out at his weekly news conference typically used to discuss criminal cases being handled by his office.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Cracking down on gun trafficking, or impeaching public officials? Shapiro and Mastriano on stopping crime

In recent months, the specter of crime has been a central talking point in Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano’s campaign for governor. At a recent campaign stop in the Lehigh Valley, Mastriano claimed crime across the commonwealth had risen 37% since his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro, took office as attorney general in 2017. Criminals, he said, “walk free.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Ruling nixing vote-by-mail in Delaware on hold during appeal

Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook on Monday granted a motion by elections officials to stay his ruling pending an expedited appeal to the Delaware Supreme Court. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in the case on Oct. 5. Cook says his stay will allow elections officials to process mail-in...
DELAWARE STATE
The Hill

Fetterman trolls Oz, Mastriano with ‘Jersey Boys’ meme following reports of voter registration in NJ

Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman mocked Republican opponent Mehmet Oz and Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on Friday using a “Jersey Boys” meme following reports that the latter candidate was registered to vote in New Jersey until last year. Fetterman, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, responded...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Search Launched For Missing Delco Woman, 22

Police in Delaware County have launched a search for a missing 22-year-old woman. Kayla Gibbs has gone missing from her Drexel Hill home, Upper Darby police said in a Monday, Sept. 19 Facebook post. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black and white shirt, and black and white...
UPPER DARBY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Single in the Suburbs: Four Montco Communities Noted for Being Fantastically Friendly

Four Montgomery County places are among the ten best Philadelphia suburbs that are singles-friendly, according to a recently released report by Movoto. The ranking was determined using data from AreaVibes, WalkScore.com, the U.S. Census, and business listings. Singles-friendly criteria that were used include unmarried population and singles amenities per capita,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WHYY

A Texas sheriff will investigate DeSantis’ flight of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Authorities in Texas have opened a criminal investigation into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ flight last week that took roughly 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Javier Salazar, the sheriff of Bexar County, where San Antonio is located, said in a news release Monday that his office is investigating whether the migrants were victims of crimes:
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
WHYY

Philly police launching campaign to enforce bus lane restrictions

Philadelphia Police will join their counterparts at SEPTA and the Philadelphia Parking Authority to focus on enforcing bus lane restrictions on dedicated routes on Chestnut street, Market street, and JFK boulevard. SEPTA’s Andrew Busch said they had problems with cars blocking the crucial arteries before the COVID-19 pandemic, and as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Poll workers get pay raise; Center City getting busier; Punk show at Sonic Drive-In | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. As City Council returned post-summer, a zoning tug-of-war had a cascading effect. Mayor Kenney issued what was only his 2nd direct veto, saying a bill from former Councilmember Parker to regulate “smoke shops” was too broad. With four vacant seats, Council has 13 sitting members — just one more than the 12 needed to override a veto. So Council President Clarke unexpectedly announced two more special elections, saying the legislative body needed to be fully staffed to do its job. That means the City Commissioners can’t print mail ballots until mid-October. [Billy Penn/WHYY/PHL Council/Inquirer$]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
