Read full article on original website
Related
Putin meets Bosnian Serb separatist leader, praises Serbia
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday days after he endorsed Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine, Russian and Serbian media reported. During a rare visit to Moscow by a politician from Europe, the Russian president praised his country’s “strategic partnership” with Serbia. The visit came amid repeated warnings from the European Union that Serbia must align its foreign policies with the bloc if it really wants to become a member. Dodik, a Serb member of Bosnia’s tripartite presidency, has frequently met with Putin, especially ahead of elections when he wants to show to the highly pro-Russian Bosnian Serb electorate that he has Putin’s support. Dodik last met Putin in June, months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.
Strike renews fear of 'nuclear terrorism'
A Russian missile struck close to Ukraine's second-largest nuclear plant Monday.
U.S. agency adds China Unicom, Pacific Networks to national security threat list
Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) named Chinese telecom companies Pacific Networks Corp, its wholly-owned subsidiary ComNet (USA) LLC and China Unicom (Americas) as threats to U.S. national security, the regulator said Tuesday.
Turkey's Erdogan says U.S. senators gave 'positive' feedback on F-16s
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Reuters on Tuesday that he has received "positive" feedback from two U.S. senators he met in New York on their potential support for the sale of F-16 fighter jets to his government.
RELATED PEOPLE
Why US And Iran Relations Have Been Tense For Decades
The statement “Iran and the United States do not get on” is perhaps one thing we can all agree on. What is less clear, however, is: why? Here’s a brief history of the relationship between the two countries.
Liz Truss and Joe Biden clash over economic policy ahead of US meeting
Liz Truss clashed with Joe Biden over economic policy ahead of a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York, as the US president lashed out at “trickle-down economics”.The prime minister admitted on Tuesday that her own tax-cutting plans will initially benefit the rich more than the rest of Britain – insisting that economic growth would “benefit everybody” in the long-run.Ms Truss also appeared to suggest her government was willing to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses in the City of London, despite widespread outrage among MPs, unions and economists at the proposal.It came as Mr Biden said...
Job applicant sends a hilarious sketch after employer demands video resume for minimum wage job
She listed many skills that make her the perfect person for the job of a salesperson, including an impeccable sense of style and owning five hangers.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
60K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0