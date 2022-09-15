ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, IN

readthereporter.com

Uncovering hidden gem in Hamilton County

Atlanta Music Hall draws crowds with free weekly music. Atlanta Music Hall, 135 W. Main St., has been quietly drawing crowds (pardon the pun) for over 35 years. Every Saturday night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for free you can enjoy music from the Atlanta Music Hall Band. If you see and hear the band at any other venue, they travel under the name Atlanta Music Hall Quintet.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

The Deep-Rooted History Of Old Hickory

Outside the Old Hickory factory in Shelbyville, stacks of Hickory saplings dry in “The Yard.” Although the business has been around since the 19th century, it moved to this building in 1982. Longtime Old Hickory employee Ron Barngrover works at the doweling machine, creating tenons (whittled ends) for...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Royal victory at ‘Rocks Homecoming

WESTFIELD – The Hamilton Southeastern Royals and Westfield Shamrocks played in front of a packed crowd at Riverview Health Stadium for football Homecoming 2022. The visiting Class 6A No. 4 Royals were able to take advantage of the 6A No. 8 ‘Rocks’ three miscues and fended off the hosts late for a 26-21 Hoosier Crossroads Conference road win.
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Eagles fly past Millers early & maintain lead

Noblesville dropped a Hoosier Crossroads Conference game at Zionsville Friday, 39-7. The Eagles went up 13-0 in the first quarter before the Millers got on the board. Landon Hughes threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Aiden Brewer, with Jack Letourneau making the extra-point kick. That put Noblesville within 13-7, but Zionsville used a touchdown and field goal in the second quarter to take a 23-7 lead into halftime.
cbs4indy.com

High School Football: September 16

INDIANAPOLIS – Friday marks the official halfway point of the high school football regular season. East side meets west side as perennial Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference powerhouses Warren Central and Ben Davis both look to improve to 3-2 after slow starts. Class 6A No. 1 Brownsburg aims to stay perfect...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Visiting The Apple Works

TRAFALGAR — As summer moves into fall, you might be looking for some ways to enjoy the seasonal shift. The Apple Works orchard in Trafalgar has many offerings that you can enjoy this coming fall. There, you can buy fresh apples, pick your own pumpkins, enjoy homemade treats like apple dumplings, and take advantage of the various activities on-site.
TRAFALGAR, IN
WTHR

Good News: Happy Days Family Pancake House

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, 13Sports Director Dave Calabro stopped by Happy Days, a south side pancake restaurant, looking for positive and uplifting stories. "I'm going to ask you for some good news," he told one visitor. "And why you're at a restaurant dressed as Hulk Hogan." "I go all...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

8 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR?

Sean Ash of WTHR-TV is Indianapolis residents’ favorite meteorologist. They have been following his weather forecasts for the last nine years. But in the previous four weeks, his viewers haven’t seen him on the Channel 13 news. That made them wonder what happened to meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR. However, their concerns have been addressed by the weather reporter. So, where is Sean Ash? Here’s what the meteorologist said about his whereabouts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis Zoo tiger cubs make public debut Friday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — The wait is nearly over: The Indianapolis Zoo is debuting the three Amur tiger cubs to the public. Roman, Helina and Nicolas, who were born in May, were set to make their public debuts Friday, Sept. 16 at 9:30 a.m. Unfortunately, the male cubs did not make their debut Friday. One chose to stay inside and the other is receiving medical treatment for a health issue, according to the zoo. All cubs are expected to be in the new habitat in the next week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Severe storm threat timing for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will arrive in Indiana Sunday into Monday. After a mostly dry weekend, showers and thunderstorms are on the way starting late Sunday night into early Monday morning. You may even wake up to some rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday. Some of these thunderstorms pose a severe threat, especially the closer you get to the Indiana-Illinois border.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Strong storms headed towards Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the day. Then Sunday evening into early Monday strong storms will be headed towards Indiana. Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the low 90s, a sharp drop in heat will follow. Storms late Sunday night.
INDIANA STATE

