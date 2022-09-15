INDIANAPOLIS — The wait is nearly over: The Indianapolis Zoo is debuting the three Amur tiger cubs to the public. Roman, Helina and Nicolas, who were born in May, were set to make their public debuts Friday, Sept. 16 at 9:30 a.m. Unfortunately, the male cubs did not make their debut Friday. One chose to stay inside and the other is receiving medical treatment for a health issue, according to the zoo. All cubs are expected to be in the new habitat in the next week.

