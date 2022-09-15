Read full article on original website
Related
mendofever.com
Community Invited to Review Draft 2040 Ukiah General Plan on September 22
The following is a press release issued by the City of Ukiah:. The City of Ukiah has officially published the Draft 2040 General Plan and is inviting the community to participate in an in-person review on Thursday, September 22, between 5:30 and 7:00 p.m. The event will be held at...
mendofever.com
‘Learning is Unfinished, Not Lost’—A Message from the Mendocino County Office of Education
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Office of Education:. As we soar past Labor Day weekend, all districts have welcomed students back to school. Although COVID-19 variants continue to spread, students and teachers are finding that campus life feels much like it did before the pandemic. The State of California lifted its mask mandate last spring and face coverings remain optional. Gone are the lines marking where students should stand to ensure social distancing. Sanitizing stations in classrooms and some plexiglass barriers remain among the few physical reminders that COVID-19 remains a threat. Across Mendocino County, schools are offering students and staff take-home COVID-19 testing kits upon request.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Residents: Your Input Is Needed to Formulate the County’s Plans for Disaster Recovery
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. The Prevention, Recovery, Resiliency, and Mitigation Division (PRRM) requests that residents of Mendocino County complete a disaster recovery survey. The survey is open to all residents, past or present, not just those who sustained direct impacts caused by the 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2021 wildfire disasters.
mendofever.com
Bivalent COVID-19 Boosters Now Available in Mendocino County
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health. Updated bivalent COVID boosters are available in Mendocino County and Public Health recommends getting one at the same time as your annual flu shot this fall. The updated boosters are free and provide the best protection against the currently dominant Omicron BA.5 variant of COVID-19, as well as the original strain.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mendofever.com
Yokayo Elementary and Grace Hudson Elementary earn top California PBIS Awards
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Unified School District:. Yokayo Elementary received Gold, and Grace Hudson Elementary received Silver from the California PBIS Coalition for successfully implementing Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) programs at their schools. There are over 10,500 public schools serving over 5.8 million students in California; only 430 schools received a Gold level award, and 504 received Silver awards.
mendofever.com
Subject Refusing To Leave Room, Distressed Female – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.18.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
RP Thinks There Is A Camera In Her Room, Subject Trying To Get Into House – Ukiah Police Logs 09.17.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Approximately Twenty Subjects Setting Up Camp, Request For A Blanket – Ukiah Police Logs 09.18.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
RELATED PEOPLE
mendofever.com
Armed Robbery Suspects Lead Police Across Humboldt, Mendocino, Lake County Lines Ending With Foot Pursuit
The following is a press release issued by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. In Sept. 16, 2022, at about 9:45 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched...
mendofever.com
Flashing Red Light On Gas Pump, Subject Stole Shrimp – Ukiah Police Logs 09.16.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Male In Bathrobe, Two Subjects Laying On Edge Of Roadway – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.17.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Take Caution: Roadways Littered with Traffic Accidents as Sunday Rains Fall on Mendocino County
Today’s rains have proven problematic contributing to multiple vehicle accidents across county roadways. As of publication, an accident off Highway 101 left two with major injuries, and throughout the county accidents caused vehicles to be thrown 50 feet, on one occasion 100 feet off the roadway. Roadways that have...
Comments / 1