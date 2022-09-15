ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
mendofever.com

‘Learning is Unfinished, Not Lost’—A Message from the Mendocino County Office of Education

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Office of Education:. As we soar past Labor Day weekend, all districts have welcomed students back to school. Although COVID-19 variants continue to spread, students and teachers are finding that campus life feels much like it did before the pandemic. The State of California lifted its mask mandate last spring and face coverings remain optional. Gone are the lines marking where students should stand to ensure social distancing. Sanitizing stations in classrooms and some plexiglass barriers remain among the few physical reminders that COVID-19 remains a threat. Across Mendocino County, schools are offering students and staff take-home COVID-19 testing kits upon request.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County Residents: Your Input Is Needed to Formulate the County’s Plans for Disaster Recovery

The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. The Prevention, Recovery, Resiliency, and Mitigation Division (PRRM) requests that residents of Mendocino County complete a disaster recovery survey. The survey is open to all residents, past or present, not just those who sustained direct impacts caused by the 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2021 wildfire disasters.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Bivalent COVID-19 Boosters Now Available in Mendocino County

The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health. Updated bivalent COVID boosters are available in Mendocino County and Public Health recommends getting one at the same time as your annual flu shot this fall. The updated boosters are free and provide the best protection against the currently dominant Omicron BA.5 variant of COVID-19, as well as the original strain.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
County
Mendocino County, CA
Mendocino County, CA
Business
Local
California Government
Mendocino County, CA
Government
mendofever.com

Yokayo Elementary and Grace Hudson Elementary earn top California PBIS Awards

The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Unified School District:. Yokayo Elementary received Gold, and Grace Hudson Elementary received Silver from the California PBIS Coalition for successfully implementing Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) programs at their schools. There are over 10,500 public schools serving over 5.8 million students in California; only 430 schools received a Gold level award, and 504 received Silver awards.
UKIAH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Williams

Comments / 0

Community Policy