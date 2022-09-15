Read full article on original website
5th Borough Comedy Festival returns to Staten Island next month: Here’s how to get tickets
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In need of a laugh? This is an event that you won’t want to miss. The comedy collective 5th Borough Comedy has banded together with other comedians to bring some funny to Staten Island at the 5th Comedy Comedy Festival. John Kurschner, Greg and Rob Cardazone, and dozens of others are set to grace stages across the borough from Oct. 5 to 9.
This is the best day’: Hundred of doughnut lovers line up for much-anticipated Krispy Kreme grand opening on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As Maria Capua waited in the drive-thru line at the newly opened Krispy Kreme in New Springville on Tuesday, she rolled down her window to let the delicate aroma of hot glazed doughnuts waft through her car. “My son begged me to come out for this;...
25,000 Staten Islanders flooded the streets to welcome Queen Elizabeth II in 1957 visit. | From the vault
Editor’s Note: This is the digitized version of an article that appeared in the Oct. 21, 1957 edition of the Staten Island Advance. While the world mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, Staten Island recalls her majesty’s visit to the Island in 1957. Only 300 police officers quelled the crowd of thousands lining the streets of the North Shore to catch a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, visiting alongside their royal party. The royals were greeted with fanfare and officials from all over the city came to greet and escort her from Staten Island into Manhattan.
Krispy Kreme officially opens on Staten Island Tuesday. Here’s what to expect.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Get ready doughnut lovers. Staten Island’s eagerly anticipated Krispy Kreme outpost is scheduled to open Tuesday, Sept. 20, finally making those original hot glazed confections available to borough residents. If you’re planning to check out the hype or want to get your hands on a dozen or two of those coveted goodies, here’s what you can expect:
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 20, 2022: Stephen Major Lutsk, chief with North Shore Rescue Squad remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Stephen Major Lutsk, 79 , Brooklyn native and resident of Staten Island for 50 years and Florida for six, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15 after a brave battle with a terminal illness. Stephen worked as a purchasing agent for over 50 years, assisted in the running of family owned Chocolate Fantasy in Staten Island all while also acting as a volunteer EMT with North Shore Rescue Squad, working up to the position of Chief for several years. Read the full obit on SILive.
Hispanic Heritage Month: Hundreds on Staten Island celebrate independence with food and music
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a day of celebrating independence among the Staten Island Hispanic community. On Sunday, hundreds of borough residents gathered in Port Richmond with friends and family to feast on traditional food, listen to music, enjoy performances, and take part in activities as part of a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The colorful event, hosted by El Centro del Immigrante alongside an array of community groups, was held at Our Lady Mt. Carmel-St. Benedicta R.C. Church.
‘Jeopardy!’ clue goes full New Yawk for question about Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When we think of Staten Island and words like “jeopardy,” the first thing that comes to mind is missing the ferry; sitting in traffic for a gazillion years, or bottoming-out on that giant pothole cluster in the right lane of Arthur Kill Road, toward Richmond Avenue.
The Richmond County Orchestra will present a celebration of Hispanic Heritage in West Brighton on Friday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and the Richmond County Orchestra’s 25th season, a concert with narrations in Spanish and English will be presented at Our Lady of Mount Carmel-St. Benedicta R.C. Church in West Brighton Friday at 7:30 p.m. The performance will feature Utopia...
Port Richmond author’s main characters are Staten Island-based with stories rooted from the ‘once forgotten borough’ | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thinking back, Art Cappabianca recounts he’s devoted 26 years of his life to the New York Police Department and another 20 years to the United States Navy.
Assemblyman Fall helps collect 200 bags of trash in Port Richmond clean-up
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Assemblyman Charles D. Fall hosted and helped in a clean-up effort in Port Richmond alongside dozens of school faculty, community advocates, staff, and volunteers on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Over 50 volunteers of all ages participated in the event. With the help of the New...
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 18, 2022: Theatre association president, Navy vet remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Rosemarie Callahan, (nee Girello) died Saturday after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Her never-ending faith and love touched the lives of generations of Staten Islanders through her teaching and performances, said her family. Mrs. Callahan was a beloved wife, mother and president of the Staten Island Children’s Theatre Association. She was 67. Visitors will be received at Harmon Funeral Home on Wednesday. A mass will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church.
MTA launches open stroller pilot: See which Staten Island buses are included
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Commuting on New York City’s buses with a young child just got easier on select routes. On Monday, the MTA launched an open stroller pilot program in hopes of improving customer experience for parents and caregivers by testing the use of designated space on agency buses to accommodate open strollers.
How many moving violations were issued on Staten Island in August?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were 1,954 moving violations summonses issued on Staten Island in the month of August, according to NYPD traffic data.
Best of Staten Island vote results: Here are the top 3 taco spots as chosen by our readers
STATEN ISLAND, NY. — We have our winners. Earlier this month, we asked readers to tell us their favorite place to grab some tacos. Whether at an elaborate restaurant, a bar or a hole in the wall, we wanted to know where you go for a serious taco fix.
West Brighton home destroyed in overnight blaze had beloved history. Descendants, neighbors left reeling.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Decades ago, while on a stroll through the park, the late Evelyn and Robert Chase spotted a little tree that caught their fancy. The high school sweethearts took the sapling with them and replanted it in the front yard of their new house in West Brighton.
It’s ‘destroying the block’: Former NYC agency building is a North Shore eyesore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sidewalk scaffolding looms over most of Stuyvesant Place between Hamilton Avenue and Wall Street. It’s done so for the better part of a decade. The green structure, marked with a Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) label, sits in front of what used to be the city Department of Health’s district health center in St. George. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia laid the building’s cornerstone in 1936.
A rare genetic condition doesn’t stop these Staten Island brothers from shining on the stage
STATAN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Ethan and Cole Corregano, two aspiring artists born and raised in Prince’s Bay, hosted their first show together this summer at the Canvas Institute, a multidisciplinary arts and culture space located in Tompkinsville that gives local performers a platform to shine. Not only are Ethan...
Lawsuit alleges overcharging, racketeering at towing firm that services Staten Island highways
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – For the second time in three years, a lawsuit has been filed against Queens-based Runway Towing Corporation that services Staten Island highways alleging it has been overcharging customers for years, and that the company ran an illegal “racketeering enterprise.”. The class-action suit -- which...
Security cameras coming to all NYC subway cars, including Staten Island Railway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Soon every subway car in New York City will be equipped with security cameras; even the ones that run aboveground on Staten Island. On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that two security cameras will be installed in every MTA subway car over the next three years.
Best fall foliage in New York: This location is a prime leaf peeping spot, says report
Just as this year’s official fall foliage reports have begun, an Upstate New York city has been named one of the best places in the U.S. to view the spectacular seasonal colors. According to a study done by Rocket Homes, three cities from each region of the United States...
