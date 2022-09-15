ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

5th Borough Comedy Festival returns to Staten Island next month: Here’s how to get tickets

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In need of a laugh? This is an event that you won’t want to miss. The comedy collective 5th Borough Comedy has banded together with other comedians to bring some funny to Staten Island at the 5th Comedy Comedy Festival. John Kurschner, Greg and Rob Cardazone, and dozens of others are set to grace stages across the borough from Oct. 5 to 9.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

25,000 Staten Islanders flooded the streets to welcome Queen Elizabeth II in 1957 visit. | From the vault

Editor’s Note: This is the digitized version of an article that appeared in the Oct. 21, 1957 edition of the Staten Island Advance. While the world mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, Staten Island recalls her majesty’s visit to the Island in 1957. Only 300 police officers quelled the crowd of thousands lining the streets of the North Shore to catch a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, visiting alongside their royal party. The royals were greeted with fanfare and officials from all over the city came to greet and escort her from Staten Island into Manhattan.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Krispy Kreme officially opens on Staten Island Tuesday. Here’s what to expect.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Get ready doughnut lovers. Staten Island’s eagerly anticipated Krispy Kreme outpost is scheduled to open Tuesday, Sept. 20, finally making those original hot glazed confections available to borough residents. If you’re planning to check out the hype or want to get your hands on a dozen or two of those coveted goodies, here’s what you can expect:
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 20, 2022: Stephen Major Lutsk, chief with North Shore Rescue Squad remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Stephen Major Lutsk, 79 , Brooklyn native and resident of Staten Island for 50 years and Florida for six, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15 after a brave battle with a terminal illness. Stephen worked as a purchasing agent for over 50 years, assisted in the running of family owned Chocolate Fantasy in Staten Island all while also acting as a volunteer EMT with North Shore Rescue Squad, working up to the position of Chief for several years. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Hispanic Heritage Month: Hundreds on Staten Island celebrate independence with food and music

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a day of celebrating independence among the Staten Island Hispanic community. On Sunday, hundreds of borough residents gathered in Port Richmond with friends and family to feast on traditional food, listen to music, enjoy performances, and take part in activities as part of a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The colorful event, hosted by El Centro del Immigrante alongside an array of community groups, was held at Our Lady Mt. Carmel-St. Benedicta R.C. Church.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 18, 2022: Theatre association president, Navy vet remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Rosemarie Callahan, (nee Girello) died Saturday after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Her never-ending faith and love touched the lives of generations of Staten Islanders through her teaching and performances, said her family. Mrs. Callahan was a beloved wife, mother and president of the Staten Island Children’s Theatre Association. She was 67. Visitors will be received at Harmon Funeral Home on Wednesday. A mass will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

It’s ‘destroying the block’: Former NYC agency building is a North Shore eyesore

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sidewalk scaffolding looms over most of Stuyvesant Place between Hamilton Avenue and Wall Street. It’s done so for the better part of a decade. The green structure, marked with a Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) label, sits in front of what used to be the city Department of Health’s district health center in St. George. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia laid the building’s cornerstone in 1936.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
