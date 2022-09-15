Read full article on original website
Southern Minnesota News
North Mankato hosting public engagment sessions
North Mankato will host two in-person public engagement sessions this fall to receive big ideas and public input regarding opportunities in North Mankato. The first session of “Brewing New Ideas” will be Wednesday, Sept 28 from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. at Mankato Brewery. City staff will prompt...
Greater Mankato Growth hosting Sheriff’s candidate forum
Greater Mankato Growth will host a candidate forum for Blue Earth County Sheriff next week. The election is the first contested since current Sheriff Brad Peterson was elected in 1994. Peterson announced his retirement earlier this year. Candidates Cpt Paul Barta and Lt Jeff Wersal will participate in the forum,...
Crash causes power outage in Mankato
A crash Monday caused a power outage in the eastern and northeastern areas of Mankato. A portion of Augusta Dr just east of the golf club entrance was closed while a utility company worked to repair power lines. Mankato Public Safety is investigating the crash.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Arlington
A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash in Arlington on Saturday night. The incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Highway 5 at 4th Ave NW in Arlington. Killed was Higinio Carrillo Pabalo, 62, of Guatemala. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was westbound on Highway 5...
2 injured in Highway 15 crash
A Winthrop woman and a Green Isle man were injured in a crash in McLeod County Monday morning. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Highway 15 at Highway 212, west of Brownton. A state patrol crash report says a car driven by Debra Lynn Peters, 63, was northbound...
Dustin Lynch coming to Mankato
Country music performer Dustin Lynch is coming to Mankato. Lynch will take the stage at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on Friday, November 4. Tickets start at $35+ fees and go on-sale Friday, September 23 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com. Lynch has built one of...
Investigators release more details about Friday’s shooting
Echo Tower Apartments, where a shooting was reported on Sept 16, 2022. Investigators have released more details about a shooting on Friday that led to a neighborhood shelter-in-place warning. The alleged shooter, Bashir Mohamed, 30, was arrested Saturday evening in the Hilltop area during a traffic stop. He’s been booked...
