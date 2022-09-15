‘Atlanta’ Back in Atlanta, Football on Prime Video, ‘Vampire Academy’ and Classic Horror, ‘Good Fight’s Gold Standard

Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
‘Quantum Leap’: How Does New Series Compare to the Original? (POLL)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Quantum Leap, Season 1, Episode 1, “July 13th, 1985.”]. NBC‘s new Quantum Leap series has arrived and is paying homage to its predecessor, while also paving a new path for its own hero, Ben Song (Raymond Lee). But how does...
tvinsider.com
‘Transformers: Earthspark’ Cast Talks Expanding the Canon in Animated Series (VIDEO)
Everyone knows Transformers are alien robots — or are they? Animated series Transformers: Earthspark introduces siblings Twitch (voiced by Kathreen Khavari) and Thrash (Zeno Robinson), the first Transformers born on Earth, aka Terrans. “They’re new to everything around them, including the legacy bots who are part of the story,”...
tvinsider.com
‘Firefly’ Turns 20: Where Are the Stars Now?
In 2002, when Joss Whedon was still a small-screen storyteller in good standing, he had three TV shows on the air at once, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, and Firefly. The last of those three was an outlier: Firefly was sci-fi, not supernatural; it debuted on Fox, not on The WB; and it lasted for less than one season, while the other two aired for years.
tvinsider.com
The Queen’s Funeral, ‘Dancing’ to Streaming, A ‘Quantum Leap’ into Premiere Week (‘NCIS’-‘Hawai’i’ Crossover, ‘9-1-1,’ ‘Voice,’ More)
Wake up early to observe the ceremony laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest in London. PBS presents a BBC recap in prime time. Dancing With the Stars moves to Disney+ for its 31st season. A reboot of Quantum Leap helps kick off the networks’ official premiere week, including a crossover of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i and kickoffs of new seasons of 9-1-1, The Voice and CBS’ Monday sitcoms.
RELATED PEOPLE
tvinsider.com
Sarah Michelle Gellar Was ‘Grateful’ NBC Killed ‘Cruel Intentions’ Spinoff Series
More than 20 years ago, Sarah Michelle Gellar played the rosary-carrying, cocaine-snorting Kathryn Merteuil in the teen drama Cruel Intentions. Now, the actress is opening up about the movie’s ill-fated reboot series on NBC, with Gellar stating that the network and concept were just “not a good fit.”
tvinsider.com
‘Star Trek: Voyager’ & ‘Sister, Sister’ Actress Marva Hicks Dies at 66
Actress and singer Marva Hicks, who appeared in the TV series Star Trek: Voyager and Sister, Sister and Broadway shows The Lion King and Motown: The Musical, has died. She was 66. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Hicks passed away Friday, September 16, in New York City, according to...
tvinsider.com
‘DWTS’ Season 31 Premiere: [Spoiler] Gets Eliminated in First Live Show on Disney+
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 premiere.]. Well, it’s here. Dancing With the Stars Season 31 kicked off live on Disney+ on Monday, September 19. And the ad-free show wasted no time getting to its first performance from the season. In...
tvinsider.com
‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Tyler James Williams on ‘Exploring’ Gregory’s Full-Time Role
Class is almost back in session for the students and teachers of Abbott Elementary as Season 2 kicks off Wednesday, September 21. In preparation for the incoming pupils, Tyler James Williams‘ Gregory Eddie is settling into his role as a full-time educator at the establishment after boarding the team as a long-term substitute in Season 1. For the actor, it’s been an interesting reversal of roles as it isn’t lost on Williams that he once played the student.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon No Longer in the Opening Credits for Season 20
Though Mark Harmon’s last on-screen appearance as Leroy Jethro Gibbs came in the fourth episode of NCIS Season 19, he led off the opening credits through the finale. So, of course, one of the questions we had going into Season 20 was simple: Would he continue to do so?
tvinsider.com
See How ‘9-1-1’ Brought Season 6 Premiere Blimp Disaster to Life
It’s a bird, it’s a plane — it’s an emergency! Season 6 of the audacious first-responder drama opens in the unfriendly skies, with Firehouse 118 racing to stop a Hindenburg-level disaster at an L.A. stadium. “There’s something iconic about a blimp flying over a sporting event,”...
tvinsider.com
‘Survivor’ 43 First Look: Tribes Face Off in Season Premiere Reward Challenge (VIDEO)
It’s already time for Survivor Season 43. Starting at 8/7c on Wednesday, September 21, 18 new contestants will begin the long journey to earning the title of Sole Survivor. And players’ ability to outwit, outplay, outlast will be stunted at every turn with the shortened game full of new plot twists. Jeff Probst previously told TV Insider the Survivor Season 43 cast will be easy to love. Now, you can meet them in this TV Insider exclusive clip of the first reward challenge of Survivor 43.
tvinsider.com
Sarah Paulson to Star as Cult Leader Gwen Shamblin in ‘The Way Down’ Scripted Series
Emmy winner Sarah Paulson has been cast as the late Gwen Shamblin Lara, the diet-guru turned cult-like figure, in HBO Max‘s scripted adaptation of its own hit docuseries, The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin. The original five-part docuseries, which premiered in 2021, explored the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tvinsider.com
50 Cent Ends Deal With Starz, Says ‘No Hard Feelings’ Towards Network
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television has been a huge money-maker and game-changer for the Starz network, but in an Instagram post over the weekend, the rapper and mogul announced his deal with the cabler is done. “Shout out to BET, I won Hustler of...
tvinsider.com
‘Loki’: Eugene Cordero Promoted to Series Regular For Season 2
Eugene Cordero, who plays Time Variance Authority employee Casey / Hunter K-5E in Disney+’s Loki, has been upped to series regular for the upcoming second season. The news was first reported by Deadline, although Marvel has yet to officially comment. Cordero appeared in three episodes of the Tom Hiddleston-led superhero series and quickly won over fans with his comedic hijinx, such as using infinity stones as paperweights and not understanding what a fish is.
tvinsider.com
‘The Neighborhood’ Boss Previews the Big Changes in Store for Season 5
In Season 5 of the Pasadena-set comedy, The Neighborhood, cantankerous auto shop owner Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) may do the unimaginable and start to embrace change. Just not right away: The opener finds him looking around his beloved neighborhood and wishing people would get their electric scooters off his lawn.
tvinsider.com
Trina McGee Speaks Out About Her Treatment on ‘Boy Meets World’
Boy Meets World alum Trina McGee has opened up about her time on the hit ABC sitcom, including her treatment behind the scenes and why she wasn’t in the series finale. McGee discussed her time on the show on a recent episode of Pod Meets World, the podcast hosted by fellow Boy Meets World alums Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong. For three seasons, McGee played Angela, the girlfriend of Strong’s Shawn Hunter, but was absent from the show’s finale as her character left for Europe in the penultimate episode.
tvinsider.com
‘Reboot’ Team on How ‘Roseanne’ Inspired Hulu’s Meta Sitcom
Hulu‘s new comedy Reboot is taking everything TV viewers know about series reboots and revivals, and giving them the insider’s perspective via Modern Family maestro Steven Levitan. The creator who knows a thing or two about sitcoms admits it was another comedy’s reboot that got him thinking about...
tvinsider.com
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (September 19-25): ‘Andor,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of September 19-25.
Mariska Hargitay jokes about being ‘Law & Order’ co-star Christopher Meloni’s ‘second wife’
The longtime co-stars were on the ‘Law & Order’ premiere red carpet in New York City where Hargitay said it felt ‘kind of right’ being referred to as Meloni’s ‘second wife’.
tvinsider.com
‘Young Rock’ Explores Dwayne Johnson’s Wrestling Transformation in Season 3
Dwayne Johnson will not be our 49th president. The autobiographical comedy, Young Rock, about the actor’s past — and fictional future — begins Season 3 a year after his 2032 election loss, when his former opponent calls for his help with a trade deal during a global coffee bean shortage.
Comments / 0