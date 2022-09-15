ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Atlanta’ Back in Atlanta, Football on Prime Video, ‘Vampire Academy’ and Classic Horror, ‘Good Fight’s Gold Standard

By Matt Roush
tvinsider.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘Quantum Leap’: How Does New Series Compare to the Original? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Quantum Leap, Season 1, Episode 1, “July 13th, 1985.”]. NBC‘s new Quantum Leap series has arrived and is paying homage to its predecessor, while also paving a new path for its own hero, Ben Song (Raymond Lee). But how does...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Firefly’ Turns 20: Where Are the Stars Now?

In 2002, when Joss Whedon was still a small-screen storyteller in good standing, he had three TV shows on the air at once, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, and Firefly. The last of those three was an outlier: Firefly was sci-fi, not supernatural; it debuted on Fox, not on The WB; and it lasted for less than one season, while the other two aired for years.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

The Queen’s Funeral, ‘Dancing’ to Streaming, A ‘Quantum Leap’ into Premiere Week (‘NCIS’-‘Hawai’i’ Crossover, ‘9-1-1,’ ‘Voice,’ More)

Wake up early to observe the ceremony laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest in London. PBS presents a BBC recap in prime time. Dancing With the Stars moves to Disney+ for its 31st season. A reboot of Quantum Leap helps kick off the networks’ official premiere week, including a crossover of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i and kickoffs of new seasons of 9-1-1, The Voice and CBS’ Monday sitcoms.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Cumming
Person
Karloff
Person
Zazie Beetz
Person
Daniela Nieves
Person
Marguerite Macintyre
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Richelle Mead
tvinsider.com

‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Tyler James Williams on ‘Exploring’ Gregory’s Full-Time Role

Class is almost back in session for the students and teachers of Abbott Elementary as Season 2 kicks off Wednesday, September 21. In preparation for the incoming pupils, Tyler James Williams‘ Gregory Eddie is settling into his role as a full-time educator at the establishment after boarding the team as a long-term substitute in Season 1. For the actor, it’s been an interesting reversal of roles as it isn’t lost on Williams that he once played the student.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vampire Academy#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Football Games#Atlanta#American Football#Classic Horror#Fx#Peacock#Universal Horror#Alfred Paper#Stanfield
tvinsider.com

See How ‘9-1-1’ Brought Season 6 Premiere Blimp Disaster to Life

It’s a bird, it’s a plane — it’s an emergency! Season 6 of the audacious first-responder drama opens in the unfriendly skies, with Firehouse 118 racing to stop a Hindenburg-level disaster at an L.A. stadium. “There’s something iconic about a blimp flying over a sporting event,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvinsider.com

‘Survivor’ 43 First Look: Tribes Face Off in Season Premiere Reward Challenge (VIDEO)

It’s already time for Survivor Season 43. Starting at 8/7c on Wednesday, September 21, 18 new contestants will begin the long journey to earning the title of Sole Survivor. And players’ ability to outwit, outplay, outlast will be stunted at every turn with the shortened game full of new plot twists. Jeff Probst previously told TV Insider the Survivor Season 43 cast will be easy to love. Now, you can meet them in this TV Insider exclusive clip of the first reward challenge of Survivor 43.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Halloween
tvinsider.com

‘Loki’: Eugene Cordero Promoted to Series Regular For Season 2

Eugene Cordero, who plays Time Variance Authority employee Casey / Hunter K-5E in Disney+’s Loki, has been upped to series regular for the upcoming second season. The news was first reported by Deadline, although Marvel has yet to officially comment. Cordero appeared in three episodes of the Tom Hiddleston-led superhero series and quickly won over fans with his comedic hijinx, such as using infinity stones as paperweights and not understanding what a fish is.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Neighborhood’ Boss Previews the Big Changes in Store for Season 5

In Season 5 of the Pasadena-set comedy, The Neighborhood, cantankerous auto shop owner Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) may do the unimaginable and start to embrace change. Just not right away: The opener finds him looking around his beloved neighborhood and wishing people would get their electric scooters off his lawn.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Trina McGee Speaks Out About Her Treatment on ‘Boy Meets World’

Boy Meets World alum Trina McGee has opened up about her time on the hit ABC sitcom, including her treatment behind the scenes and why she wasn’t in the series finale. McGee discussed her time on the show on a recent episode of Pod Meets World, the podcast hosted by fellow Boy Meets World alums Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong. For three seasons, McGee played Angela, the girlfriend of Strong’s Shawn Hunter, but was absent from the show’s finale as her character left for Europe in the penultimate episode.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Reboot’ Team on How ‘Roseanne’ Inspired Hulu’s Meta Sitcom

Hulu‘s new comedy Reboot is taking everything TV viewers know about series reboots and revivals, and giving them the insider’s perspective via Modern Family maestro Steven Levitan. The creator who knows a thing or two about sitcoms admits it was another comedy’s reboot that got him thinking about...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (September 19-25): ‘Andor,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ & More

Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of September 19-25.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy